Lovesac: A Top Short Opportunity

Lovesac burns money and is not profitable, has significant off balance sheet debt in the form of leases, and faces customer credit risks from financing purchases.

Lovesac, which mostly sells through small stores in shopping malls, faces lower-priced competition online at the same time that the global economy is headed into a deep recession.

A string of reviews written by disgruntled employees paints a picture of chaos. Lovesac seems to be pushing its employees hard to get the company to profitability, that's not good.

Lovesac has not released official 10-Q or 10-K documents since December 2019. It conveniently reported results through 2/2/20 via a press release that had minimal details and confusing metrics.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Overview: Understanding the Big Picture

The Coronavirus crisis is presenting a wide array of short opportunities. Weak companies with challenged business models have outperformed the market in large part due to a short squeeze in negative momentum, a side affect of the proliferation of quant funds that are generally momentum-riders when they trade in equity markets. This squeeze has buoyed some of the worst businesses, and that sharp rise has attracted speculative "dumb money" to stocks such as (RCL), (LOVE), (HOME), (RUTH), (NDLS), and (OSW) which are seen as "undervalued".

Meanwhile the real economy is sliding towards the worst economic event since the Great Depression. The current administration is understandably acting as a cheerleader for the markets, boosting investor morale. However the economic outlook is bleak, with the IMF projecting a US economic output decline of 6.1%---roughly twice as bad as the 2008 financial crisis.

On a global basis, the numbers will be far worse than 2008. The 2008 financial crisis was a US crisis that spread to being a US/European crisis. This will be a global crisis, with almost all economies facing economic crises simultaneously. In the words of Yale economist Robert Shiller: "this time, that natural safety valve [of export demand] won’t work, because the recession threatens nearly all countries. "

The downside catalysts are abundant and widely underestimated. Pandemics typically occur in waves, so more lockdowns in the US are likely (example 1 , example 2). Antibody testing is coming but it won't be capable of telling us who actively has the virus, so not very useful as a back-to-work ticket (additional info here). Immunity may only be temporary. Even post-lockdown, social distancing will be extended indefinitely, putting a ceiling on an economic recovery. Those who live through the virus may never fully recover. We have never developed a vaccine for any coronavirus and there may be other long term disease factors that we don't understand yet.

The market is overvalued, disconnected from economic fundamentals, highly euphoric, and filled with over-leveraged and/or unprofitable PE-exits (such as Lovesac)... it is the perfect storm. Lovesac is the perfect short.

Lovesac: The Archetypal Short

For readers who are not familiar with the Lovesac story, we highly recommend our previous article detailing the company history. The company specializes in two products, foam filled bean bags ("Sacs") and customizable modular sofas ("Sactionals") launched in 2006. The company was launched in 1998 by reality-TV star Shawn Nelson, who went by "Shawny D" before running a public company and splits his time between his home in Connecticut and the company HQ in Utah. Lovesac has already gone bankrupt once. The majority of Lovesac's sales come from mall-based retail showrooms.

The Lovesac Sactional was a unique product at the time of its 2006 launch, but that was 14 years ago. Because the couch could be shipped in a platoon of FedEx boxes, it solved Lovesac's lack of a distribution network. While unique in 2006, today it now faces an increasing amount of direct competition from an uprising of well-funded startups backed by notable VC firms. The company still claims that:

Lovesac's patented Sactionals are essentially the only full-sized sectional and sofa products that can be delivered to the consumers door via carriers like FedEx...

But a simple check of the competition on YouTube suggests otherwise. In fact, statements like this could come back around to haunt Lovesac. Companies with cash positions are often attractive targets for shareholder lawsuit firms. Furthermore, competitors offer sleeker designs with lower price-points, sometimes with more variety and customization. Examples include Inside Weather, hem, FLOYD, The Inside, Interior Define, and Burrow (which Lovesac unsuccessfully sued).

Lovesac also faces competitive pressures from the heavyweights of Wayfair and Amazon. While Lovesac relies on breaking a sofa down and shipping it in many different FedEx boxes (presumably at great expense), Wayfair has built out its own logistics network specifically designed to make freight furniture delivery as simple and easy as receiving a package in the mail. Control of its own delivery network has also enabled Wayfair to mitigate its risks during the pandemic lockdowns.

(A variety of significantly cheaper alternatives on Amazon, Source: Amazon)

Such competitive pressures are already playing out in the company's foam-filled "Sac" product line. In the last quarter (which ended on February 2 and included the holiday season), comp sales were down 16.4%. This is because of an array of lower priced competition (examples above). When a consumer shows interest in purchasing a beanbag, competitors can micro-target that person on the web and on Instagram with a lower priced product, as low as $155 for a 5' jumbo sized chair on Amazon (pictured above). Compare this with $1,300 for a 6' chair from Lovesac.

Lovesac Has All of the Typical Red Flags

Aside from severe competitive pressures from more advanced competitors and industry headwinds due to the virus impact, Lovesac has a variety of red flags. For starters, the company has not released an official quarterly report (10-Q) or annual report (10-K) since December 2019. On Monday, the company filed a notification to the SEC that its financials will indeed be late, though the intend to file by the end of the week. If there are any interesting details, we will write a follow-up article.

Despite it being nearly May, the only results we have are from an unaudited press release (8-K) that only shows results through February 2nd, and are boosted by the holiday season. The 8-K featured oddities such as this:

(Image source: SEC/Company filings)

Comparable internet sales? Product that has not necessarily shipped? What is going on here? What about the actual sales numbers? It's confusing and unclear. The company's undefined "comparable figures" are vague and do not give investors the whole picture, in our opinion. We find these tactics common in PE-backed companies, often as a way to juice growth numbers and perhaps hide unfavorable trends. Working backward through the numbers with last years annual report, one thing is clear: Lovesac is selling a lot of product through Costco discount pop-ups, which accounted for 13% of all revenue.

This further reinforces the idea that Lovesac is a mostly brick-and-mortar business that uses FedEx for delivery. We believe that this is a fundamentally flawed business model that is structurally unprofitable (shipping a couch through FedEx is presumably expensive). Operating losses more than doubled to $15.8M and the company's operations burned $11.9M with an additional $9.5M Capex spend.

Our website has performed very well in the face of the showroom closures year-to-date. Since closing showrooms on March 17 through April 12, our e-commerce point of sales transaction dollar have been up over 400% with total POS dollars up 3.6% versus the same period last year which included showroom sales. CEO Shawn Nelson, Q4 Earnings Call

The quarterly call included equally opaque metrics. Rather than talk about e-commerce revenues, or "comparable" internet sales, CEO Shawn Nelson used a totally new metric: "e-commerce point of sale transaction dollars". It's totally unclear what those actually are, but they're up 400%!

Lovesac also claims it is working with land lords for rent relief, we see this as highly unlikely to happen as the company has significant cash on the balance sheet. Land lords have been notably strict, with many retailers complaining. Lovesac appears to have no debt, but that is because the company has around $60M in contractual lease obligations held off-balance sheet.

Finally, on the call Lovesac is now claiming that manufacturing in China is "a real asset" and "a strength" when it claimed on the previous call that it was moving most operations out of China. We find inconsistent statements such this as one of the clearest of all red flags, even with management's explanations. For the reasons/examples outline in our previous report, this is a CEO we wouldn't trust.

Dig a Little Deeper...

While externally the management team was very optimistic about Lovesac's future on the call, internal sources paint a picture of chaos. Here are some recent GlassDoor reviews written by former employees:

(It's not making money)

(Image Sources: GlassDoor, Indeed)

Conclusion

We think Lovesac is probably headed down the path that bankrupted it before. The company had too many retail locations and was forced to consolidate them through bankruptcy. Lovesac built up inventory to meet demand that never materialized. Today, we see the same thing. Inventories have increased 39% YoY. Consumers visiting Lovesac's retail locations, where the majority of Lovesac's sales take place, will have to abide by social distancing measures and may even be required to wear protective face masks. This will likely lower foot traffic and thus demand.

There are also balance sheet risks from customer financing. When an automaker repossess a car from a delinquent buyer, the used car market is profitable and robust. The market for second-hand furniture is not, and used furniture often sells at steep discounts. Imagine how expensive it would be for Lovesac to actually repossess a couch from a delinquent buyer. Lovesac has $7.2M in AR and $1.4M in customer deposits. The company is planning on extending financing the same time unemployment may hit 1 in 5, the highest level since the 1930's.

We've been definitely looking into different tests of extended financing, we've had extended financing as part of our programs in the last couple of weeks and we'll continue to evaluate those tests. - COO Jack Crause, Q4 Earnings call

With the CEO's history (as detailed in our previous report), our read is that the company put out a thinly detailed press release that gave investors the minimal disclosures. This would give management the opportunity to talk up the results on the recall, and by the time the actual quarterly release came out (late) investors will hardly take notice. Therefore, we are short LOVE.

The harsh reality is that a great product does not always equal a great business, especially when it is a PE-exit that burns money.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LOVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.