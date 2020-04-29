Sea Limited: In All The Hot Sectors, But Need To Be Cautious

Gaming business Garena is its crown jewel. It doubled its revenue and generated ~$1 billion EBITDA YoY and, technically, is subsidizing the losses in its other businesses.

Sea Limited's e-commerce and gaming businesses lead the markets in Southeast Asia. It will plan to do the same with its new payment business.

Overview

Through Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, Sea Limited (SE) provides growth investors with exposure to esports/gaming, mobile commerce, and fintech/payment markets in Southeast Asia/SEA. These sectors have been popular given their upside opportunities and TAM sizes.

We have a long-term bullish view on the stock, though also hold an opinion that the company needs to be more cautious with its business expansion approach. Considering Garena's 354.7 million QAU (Quarterly Active Users) and Shopee's ~$5.6 billion of revenue, Sea Limited already is a leader in both gaming and mobile commerce markets in the region. However, as it grows, its mobile payment service SeaMoney will go after the ~$1 Trillion fintech/payment TAM, we see increasingly intense competition from Sequoia- and Softbank-backed unicorns such as Gojek/GoPay or Grab/OVO.

Catalyst

The management's execution quality and the strong moat across gaming and e-commerce in SE are the catalysts for the stock. Except for newly-launched SeaMoney, all of Sea Limited's businesses are currently regional market leaders. Amid the tight competition in e-commerce from the likes of Alibaba (BABA)-backed Lazada and the Softbank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBY) Tokopedia in the region, Shopee's mobile-first e-commerce strategy has stood out. The fact that it only took Sea Limited ~4 years to grow Shopee to reach a ~$17 billion of GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) shows a strong execution ability. Moreover, Shopee has performed above the expectation, as we learned from a growth projection put together by an analyst covering the company in 2017.

(Source: Hayden Capital)

Based on the recent Q4 2019 earnings call, Shopee reached a GMV of ~$17 billion and a take rate of 5.4% at the end of the year. This has surpassed all the expected figures made in 2017 by almost ~4x. The unexpectedly higher take rate also means that Shopee's pricing power has exponentially increased, resulting in a strengthened moat within the same period.

Furthermore, despite the successful e-commerce business, Sea Limited's crown jewel has always been its gaming business. Founded as the first-ever business in Sea Limited's portfolio in 2009, its gaming arm Garena has been both fast-growing and profitable. As the holder of distribution rights for popular mobile games such as League of Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, and FIFA online in the region, Garena has developed a growing and large user base. As the company launched an in-house title, FreeFire, in 2017, QAU alone has grown by almost 4x in only two years.

(Source: SE earnings call slide)

Before Shopee and SeaMoney gained momentum, over 88% of Sea Limited's business was pretty much Garena. With ~$1.1 billion of revenue as of 2019, Garena is approximately half of Sea Limited's business today. Despite the size, revenue still grew by ~2.4x YoY in 2019. It is also highly profitable, considering its ~70% gross margin and $1 billion adjusted EBITDA.

Risk

As Garena subsidizes the losses in both SeaMoney and Shopee, which will happen for quite some time, Sea Limited will need to take a more cautious approach in its business expansion strategy. Despite the attractive TAM, we are of the view that it has taken a lot of risk by launching its payment system, SeaMoney, which powers its ShopeePay mobile payment. In Southeast Asia, mobile payment is a highly capital-intensive market.

The largest share of the market for this business is in Indonesia, where half of its 270 million people are unbanked and are increasingly adopting mobile payment services. Indonesia represents a ~$600 billion out of the ~$1 trillion TAM or ~60% of it, and together with Taiwan, it makes up ~50% of Shopee's business. The competition is tough, however, given the highly aggressive promotional activities done by the Softbank- and Sequoia-backed competitors Grab/OVO and Gojek to attract, educate, and retain unbanked mobile payment consumers. Given Shopee's ambition to win in this market, we expect Sea Limited to absorb much bigger losses going forward.

Valuation

Given the solid track record of execution in both the e-commerce and gaming market, the long-term bullish case on the stock will primarily rely on the assumption that it will equally be successful in the payment/fintech market.

(Source: stockrow)

At 20x P/S, the stock is not cheap. However, it would be difficult to make the case for a discount given the consistently strong growth and execution. Revenue doubled YoY in 2019, which justifies the ~$495 million of operating cash flow (OCF) burn. Gross margin has been above ~27% aside from the one-time decline in 2018. Furthermore, the gaming division Garena would have already been profitable had the company not expanded into e-commerce and payment markets. With over $1.1 billion of revenue, ~2.4x top-line growth, and ~89% adjusted EBITDA margin, its gaming business alone would drive the premium in the valuation.

Outside Southeast Asia today, we have only seen such levels of growth and efficiency in China. The Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo (PDD), for example, grew its revenue by ~130% YoY while maintaining a +70% gross margin in 2019. Given the slower growth rate and 100% focus on e-commerce, Pinduoduo is valued at ~16x P/S, which is a slight discount to Sea Limited. On the other hand, Sea Limited expects to double its revenue again to reach ~$4 billion in December 2020. At an expected forward P/S of ~6.38, we think that it is a very conservative outlook as the stock will likely maintain its uptrend of P/S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.