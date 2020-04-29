ABB Has To Deliver Against Higher Expectations

The hiring of Bjorn Rosengren has noticeably improved sentiment around ABB, but he won't change the deep downturn in Q2 nor accelerate the slower path to recovery for many end-markets.

The hiring of Bjorn Rosengren as ABB’s (ABB) CEO has gone over well with analysts and investors, helping spur about 15% of relative outperformance for the shares since that announcement, but there’s a lot of work still to be done. ABB most definitely has areas of strength (drives, robots, et al), but it also has a lot of issues that need to be addressed, including sub-scale share in a wide range of markets, weak margins in several segments, and a long history of lackluster performance. The potential is there, but potential has produced next to nothing tangible for investors over the last decade.

I bullish on what ABB could be, but I think that has to be tempered with what it is today, and that is an underperforming multi-industrial with a lot of “problem areas”. Markets like electrification and automation have very attractive long-term prospects, and the company has a proven CEO at the helm, but the Street’s benefit of the doubt is only going to last so long.

A Better Than Expected, But Still Rough, Quarter

Like many multi-industrials, ABB produced a better than expected quarter ahead of what will almost certainly be a horrible set of results in the second quarter (and likely a pretty ugly third quarter too). Revenue beat expectations by 4%, EBITA beat by 15%, and orders beat by 9%. Although results weren’t quite as good as they first appear (which I’ll discuss), I nevertheless think it is noteworthy that all units beat on revenue and orders and three of the four beat on EBITA and margin.

Revenue declined 7% in organic terms, putting the company at the middle to slightly above-average of the range of other automation companies that have reported so far (including Emerson (EMR), Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Rockwell (ROK), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY)). Gross margin declined about a point and a half, while EBITA declined 17% and margin declined 100bp, which was still 100bp better than expected.

Electrification saw a 7% revenue decline, more or less keeping pace with the 6% decline at Schneider and beating expectations by about 1%. While data centers remain an attractive growing market and utilities/infrastructure has proven resilient, ABB has seen slowing in the non-residential market. Profits were down 16% as reported (beating by 6%), and the ex-solar margin erosion would have been minimal, as profitability in the long-languishing Thomas & Betts and more recently-acquired GEIS businesses is improving. Orders fell 2%, beating by 3%.

Industrial Automation, ABB’s process automation business, saw only a 1% decline in revenue versus the 8% decline at Emerson. I’d also note that ABB’s oil/gas exposure is quite different than Emerson’s; Emerson is much more leveraged to U.S. onshore shale. Profits plunged 30%, and this was the segment that missed earnings expectations (by 6%), on adverse mix and project delays. Orders grew 8% and beat by 12%, but were boosted by large orders in areas like mining and pulp/paper.

Motion produced a 4% organic revenue decline, 3% better than expected, and more or less inline with Rockwell’s CP&S business (which includes drives and motion control products) and Yaskawa’s Motion Control segment. Profits declined 13% on weaker volumes, but did still beat by 7%. Orders rose 8% and beat by 13%, with another boost here from large orders.

Robotics and Discrete Automation saw a 19% decline in revenue that was that was a little better than Yaskawa’s performance, but weaker than Fanuc’s and much weaker than Rockwell’s A&S segment (although that’s a less fair comp). Profits here too were hit hard by volume weakness (particular in autos), but the segment did beat by 11%. Orders were down 14%, but still 15% better than expected.

A Sharp Downturn Is Coming, And Some End-Markets Will Stay Down For A While

Like most of its U.S. and European peer group, ABB management warned of a sharply lower second quarter and pulled guidance for the year. Some of the markets that were strong this quarter, like mining, are unlikely to stay strong much longer, and many are likely to get worse.

Autos were weak in the first quarter and are going to get even weaker, but this should also be one of the markets where ABB sees an earlier rebound, particularly if Western governments implement stimulus packages for the sector. As the leading supplier of robots to China’s auto sector, ABB is also leveraged to a recovery there.

Data center will probably stay strong (at least relatively) throughout this downturn, but ABB isn’t as well-positioned here as Schneider. Rail, food/beverage, and water will also likely remain healthy, but food/beverage (and pharma) is an area where ABB will have to fight to build upon its relatively low share. Although management also highlighted logistics and warehouse, I’m more cautious on this market – there will be some areas of strength, but I think the current strains in the system argue against large-scale projects.

On the weak side, I expect non-residential construction to get substantially weaker, and likewise with oil/gas, while marine and power gen stay weak. I believe both non-residential construction and oil/gas could be looking at an extended multiyear downturn, and combined with marine, that could put about a quarter of ABB’s business on the sidelines for some time.

A Lot Of Work To Do

ABB’s new CEO is coming into a situation where a lot of work is needed to get ABB performing more in line with its peer group. Complicating matters is that ABB operates a diverse set of businesses with differing needs.

The Electrification business needs much improved execution. Thomas & Betts was allowed to languish and ultimately got to a very poor margin level. That seems to be improving, and the GEIS turnaround looks to be proceeding well, but ABB isn’t that close to Schneider’s margins. It’s also not just an execution issue; Schneider’s investments in software have given the company an edge across the business that won’t be easily duplicated.

Robotics and Discrete Automation, and to some extent Industrial Automation, may need more comprehensive reevaluation of the strategy. These businesses extend far and wide, but ABB has managed only low single-digit share in many end-markets, making it very difficult to achieve good scale. Improved results from B+R can help, and the robotics business is first-rate, but this is an area where I think management needs to take a “go big(GER) or go home” mentality and scale out of less competitive/profitable areas.

I do believe the new CEO is up to the task. I like the fact that he is looking at ABB as a collection of 17 businesses, each of which has to prove its value to stay. Likewise, I believe the focus on margin is the right one, provided it doesn’t drive short-sighted decisions that discourage long-term investment (into areas like software and digitization, for instance).

The Outlook

In modeling ABB, I am expecting a relatively quicker, sharper recovery for markets like autos, general manufacturing, and factory automation, and a much slower path back for non-residential construction, marine, and oil/gas. With that, I expect a double-digit hit to revenue in 2020, a modest recovery in 2021, and a stronger recovery in 2022/2023. Longer term, I still think 3% revenue growth is achievable.

Whether management can hit its margin improvement targets is a key unknown and possibly the key battleground between bulls and bears. Bulls point to the CEO’s past success at Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) and Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY), bears point out how this situation is much different (and both sides are at least partly right). I don’t expect ABB to get where companies like Rockwell and Emerson are, but I do see the company boosting free cash flow margins into the low double-digits over time, magnifying that 3% revenue growth into low double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

ABB does look undervalued on the basis of discounted cash flow, suggesting a high single-digit annualized return. Still, ABB is likely to see more severe margin pressure and a more protracted recovery path than many of its peers, so it’s hard for me to say you have to own this over Emerson, Schneider, or other peers. I do think there’s upside here (and I do own the shares), but I don’t want to underplay the challenges that ABB is still facing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.