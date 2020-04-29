Vale Is Well-Positioned For Post-Crisis Life, But Short-Term Perspectives Are Muted

Vale (VALE) has recently reported its first quarter results which are especially interesting since iron ore did not suffer as much as some other commodities and continues to trade at healthy levels. Vale reported revenue of $6.97 billion and earnings of $0.05 per share. The results were distorted by the depreciation of the Brazilian real, so cash flow performance is more important. Vale generated $1.7 billion of operating cash flow while it spent $1.1 billion on investing activities. The company finished the first quarter with $11.8 billion of cash, $479 million of short-term investments, $940 million of current debt and $16.1 billion of long-term debt. Now that we are done with the “obligatory” numbers, it’s time to look at the bigger picture.

While almost every company in the world has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the size of the impact varies widely. In Vale’s case, the impact is not significant. The company halted operations at a Malaysian terminal, placed nickel mine Voisey’s Bay on care and maintenance and postponed plans for coal processing plant maintenance revamp in Mozambique.

Vale revised its production guidance for iron ore fines from 340 million – 355 million tons to 310 – 330 million tons, while guidance for pellets was revised from 44 million tons to 35 million – 40 million tons. Guidance for nickel and copper production was also decreased. I’d note that guidance revisions are not dramatic while Vale’s main commodity, iron ore, has maintained its strength during the current crisis. In this light, it is not surprising that earnings estimates stay healthy:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Earnings estimates have been declining in recent months, but the stock has declined as well and is valued at about 6 forward P/E. Vale’s problem is that it can’t pay dividends for now following the Brumadinho catastrophe regardless of actual cash flow results. It is unclear when Vale will regain the social license to pay the dividend, but it does not look that coronavirus pandemic helps in this matter.

Vale shares have not rebounded as much as the general market from the lows seen in mid-March, and the stock is still down 40% year-to-date. At this point, the main risk for Vale is the second downside leg in the general market. While it may not look like a realistic scenario given the continuous monetary stimulus from the world’s central banks and the never-ending market optimism of the recent weeks, I still think it’s a real risk since (in my view) the pace of the real-life economic recovery will likely be slower than the market currently expects.

On the positive side, Vale is cheaply valued while its production has not been hurt much and iron ore has not received material damage during the current crisis. In this light, I’d expect that Vale shares will continue to receive support in the $7.00 - $8.00 range. At the same time, the lack of dividend payments (the coronavirus pandemic has likely pushed the first post-Brumadinho dividend further to the right) limits the potential shareholder pool to value hunters who are ready to wait for the earnings power to restore and for dividend to return. Vale surely has plenty of cash-flow producing power at current iron ore prices since its first-quarter cash cost was $16.2/ton while freight cost was $17.1/ton, providing it with great margin over the realized iron ore price ($83.8/ton in the first quarter). However, it remains to be seen when the market will be ready to adjust Vale’s valuation to the upside.

In my opinion, Vale shares have long-term upside from current levels, but shorter-term perspectives remain unclear, especially after the rapid rebound of the general market which may be followed by a material downside move when the size of the hit to the world economy becomes more clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.