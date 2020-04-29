Liberty Global: A Cash Flow Producing Marvel

Liberty Global (LBTYA, LBTYK, LBTYB) has seen its share price decline steadily for the last few years. However, in that time the company has drastically improved its balance sheet and heavily reduced the number of shares outstanding. The company has one of the greatest investors of all-time behind it, media mogul John Malone. At the current price it's an absolute steal.

Company overview

To sum up Liberty Global, here's how Morningstar puts it:

Liberty Global is currently the largest cable network operator in Europe, with operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium (60%-owned), Germany, the Netherlands (50%-owned), Ireland, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. The firm has agreed to sell its businesses in Germany, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic to Vodafone. It has also agreed to sell its Swiss business to rival Sunrise. After these transactions close, the firm will serve about 8.2 million Internet access customers across its remaining reported footprint and another 3.3 million in the Netherlands, which it does not consolidate in its financial statements. Liberty will also serve 5.8 million wireless customers in consolidated markets, with another 5.0 million in the Netherlands.

Two things need to be clarified first. First the deal with Sunrise is dead. The only thing that Liberty Global got out of it was a $50 million break-up fee. The other sale did close. The second point of interest is the fact that Liberty Global doesn't consolidate its Dutch operations. These Dutch operations are now part of a JV between Liberty Global and Vodafone (VOD) called VodafoneZiggo.

That said, Liberty Global should be looked at as a kind-of infrastructure investment. This is because fibre networks are the company's most important assets. In most of the countries in which the business operates there are just a few physical networks which limits the options for consumers to switch to competitors. This gives pricing power and provides the business with a moat since it's uneconomical for new players to build their own networks. Let alone the red tape that new participants would face.

Besides the cable and wireless assets, the company also has investments in ITV (OTCPK:OTCPK:ITVPY), All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate (LGF.A,LGF.B), Formula E and several regional sports networks

Perhaps not a financial asset, but maybe the most important one for Liberty Global is its chairman John Malone. The cable cowboy has arguably a better track record than Warren Buffett when it comes down to investment returns. That might very well be why top investors like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Seth Klarman own significant portions of Liberty Global. John Malone is a master in creating Byzantine corporate structures, but understanding the appeal of Liberty Global is a bit more straightforward.

The last few years have been less than kind for shareholders, but luckily, that creates a good entry:

Data by YCharts

Financials

The chart above isn't that flattering to say the least. Not really a falling knife, but a gradual decline. So how did the company perform during that time?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenues expanded during the first half of the decade, but after that they dropped off. In 2016 the JV between Liberty Global and Vodafone closed regarding their Dutch business. Remember, they don't consolidate that JV so the drop in revenue going forward is a bit misleading. Looking at the bottom line, there has only been one net profitable year. But at Liberty Global you don't look at the profits. This company is run by a financial engineer. Profits aren't equal to wealth creation. They do, however, create taxes to be paid. What's worth a glance is the number of shares over the shown period. They almost doubled from 2010 to 2016 as the business expanded. Since than Liberty Global has been reducing its number of outstanding shares at a breakneck speed:

Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

The balance sheets follows the movements of the income statements over the period. First swelling and then dropping off after 2016. For an investor at this moment a few things stand out. The treasure chest is filled with the cash brought in by the sale of business units to Vodafone. In these times this could be used for further M&A. The company also announced during the Q4 conference call a $1 billion buyback program. Depending on how much was bought during Q1 this could come close to another 10% share reduction. The second thing I like is the reduction of debt. Long-term debt dropped from ~$45.5 billion in 2015 to ~$$25 billion at the end of last year. Again this has partly to do with Dutch JV and the sale of the other units, but it clearly improves the balance sheet. With a book value of $21.51, Liberty Global currently trades for the first time in many years below book value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The cash flow statements are where the magic happens for this company. Here we can see the true performance. Liberty Global produces massive amounts of cash from its operations. Last year it was over $4.5 billion. Given that the current market cap is about $11.5 billion, the company trades just over 2.5 times its operational cash flow. Also note that capex is structurally beneath depreciation and amortization, this makes sense because of the infrastructural type of assets the company holds. So free cash flow generation is also very high and the multiple you pay for it, is a steal. In 2019, Liberty Global was able to greatly reduce its debt and reduce the number of shares outstanding. That's wealth creation.

Ratios

Given that Liberty Global is a financial engineering and M&A-machine, normal valuation ratios are a bit distorted. Anything earnings related is practically useless, but there are some that point to its efficiency.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The picture goes from A+ to an F, so I understand that for most people the stock would fail a quick stock screener test. I'd say the most important aspects are the high ROA and again the cash from operations.

Risks

For Liberty Global there are several risks to consider. Cord-cutting is the first big one. Classic, linear broadcasting has a hard time since more and more OTT-services are coming to the scene such as Netflix (NFLX) and Disney+ (DIS). With more players arriving such as HBO Max (T) next month, this could speed things up further.

A second risk comes from governments forcing Liberty Global to open up their networks to competitors. This could really reduce its strong moat. With the company operating in a handful of countries, the impact on the overall revenue could be high.

The final risk I want to highlight is the missed revenue from Liberty Global's investments in sport broadcasting. With the current pandemic it's uncertain when matches will resume and bring viewers back to the business. For future rights agreements it might actually help Liberty Global negotiate lower prices, but that remains to be seen at this stage.

Conclusion

As I'm writing this, Liberty Global trades at about $19 per share for a market cap of about $11.5 billion. This equates to about 2.5 times OCF and 3.5 times FCF. This makes Liberty Global an absolute bargain. Take into account that the company is in the hands of John Malone, one of the best investors out there, and that fellow shareholders are Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Seth Klarman. The last bought even more share in Q4 at higher prices. There are risks to consider, but at the current pricing, the upside is too hard to ignore. Liberty Global is a must buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBTYA, T, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.