Dividend Cuts-A-Plenty

As I write this, I’m staring out at a practically perfect blue sky.

It’s a beautiful, light sapphire with wispy white clouds that are only interrupted by tall budding trees.

Add in a bird here or there, and it truly makes for the perfect spring picture. You’d never know by looking at it that a pandemic may have thrown the known world into chaos.

Of course though, pretty picture or not, it has.

I’m not telling you anything you don’t already know, of course. Depending on where you are in the world, you’ve been living this chaos for the last six weeks. Two months.

Or more.

As for my neck of the woods, the U.S. is starting to open up now. Slowly but surely, state by state, areas of the country are looking at getting back to business. However they can.

If they can at all.

Back before COVID-19, when we would have old, ordinary, boring economic issues, it was all but a sure thing – a guarantee! – that dividend-paying companies like real estate investment trusts (REITs) could and would.

If they couldn’t, they wouldn’t be dividend-paying companies to begin with. That’s how the thinking went. Understandably so. Investors held them specifically because they were durable. Resilient. Reliable.

Some of them still are in this new paradigm. Some of them still will be.

But it’s better safe than sorry. No matter how beautiful the day may be.

Source: Author

A New World, a New Evaluation

I know that now’s the time everyone is looking for comfort. For reassurance.

If we’re going to be in the markets at all, we want to be in the safest of the safe companies: Those with the best track records of living up to their word.

It’s a good goal on a normal market-day morning or afternoon. But again – and I can’t stress this enough – we’re not working with any “normal” we’ve ever known.

As Nasdaq.com put it on Tuesday, April 28:

“Coronavirus-induced economic mayhem has suddenly ruined companies’ favorite ways of shareholder value maximization. There have been rampant cuts in share repurchases, one of the popular tools to have charged up Wall Street time and again for all these years. “Even promised dividends have not been safe lately. Liquidity (crises) at corporations calls for prudent cash management and has led to such a step.”

I won’t bother quoting what it says about energy companies. Everyone knows how oil is doing. So it’s no surprise that even former dividend aristocrat Occidental Petroleum (OXY) had to ruin its 30-year track record.

For the record, that’s exceptionally sad. But it really is no surprise, unlike, perhaps, this next part:

“Per S&P Dow Jones Indices, March 2020 dividend announcements were negative. There were 13 cuts, with 10 being suspensions, making for a total forward impact of $13.9 billion. More cuts are likely… “As of (April) 24, nine S&P companies had adjourned their April dividends, and about half a dozen other companies announced cuts.”

There were REITs among those numbers. And I’m afraid to say that more will probably follow before all this is said and done.

Regardless of whether I’m right or wrong about that – and I sincerely hope I’m wrong – it just seems wiser to play it safe.

Look Before You Leap

Here’s one last quote from that Nasdaq article before we get into our own analysis:

“Those (dividend-paying stocks) with a still-existent dividend policy may record a sturdy yield. But one should not fall for the trap unless one is checking the company and sector’s fundamentals in the incumbent stressful business scenario.”

I couldn’t agree more, as evidenced by my article last week, “Caveat Emptor – Buyer Beware.” In that one, I warned everyone to kick “the stock market tires,” “check under the hood,” and perform every other lemon-avoiding cliché I could think of.

If it’s going to protect you from buying something you’re going to regret – and can’t return without taking a major loss – then it’s well worth it, no matter how trite the advice may sound.

That was the same mentality I had while putting together, “A Foolish Consistency Is the Hobgoblin of Little Minds” this week, where I focused especially on mall REITs, many of which might not make it.

I’ve still got my personal hopes about a few of them. But that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily good buys . They’re “spec buys” at best: opportunities that could turn out terrific, or could turn out truly the opposite.

Some people can afford that kind of venture here or there. Many, particularly in this moment, cannot.

And even in that first category, you’re best advised to limit your positions in anything but the safest plays. Which means you’ll probably want to avoid the following at-risk dividend payers for the time being…

Or for good.

The Top 10 REITs We’re Watching for Dividend Cuts or Suspensions

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 here in the U.S. there have been 23 equity REITs that have either cut or suspended their dividends:

11 hotels REITs

2 healthcare REITs

6 retail REITs

2 office REITs

1 net lease REIT

1 infrastructure REIT.

Some of those moves were anticipated, such as with MAC, WSR, PEI, WPG and GNL). Others were not, as with ROIC.

We suspect there will be many more over the next few weeks. And we’d rather be in the know about as many of them as possible as we enter earnings season.

Now’s when we should be getting glimpses of how many REITs are collecting rent in Q2. But even if that wasn’t the case, we could still get a clue by examining companies’ adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratios.

As a refresher course, here’s why we use AFFO instead of funds from operations (FFO):

Source: iREIT

In short, it’s more telling because it incorporates more angles.

AFFO is designed to be a closer proxy for actual normalized cash flows per share. The biggest difference by far between it and FFO is that recurring capital expenditures are subtracted – an acknowledgement that not all depreciation is non-cash.

For instance, most landlords understand that signing on new tenants means making real estate improvements before they move in. More than likely, re-signing them after their initial lease is up will require some more of the same.

FFO misses that, among other things.

Set Up for Dividend Failures

AFFO also reduces accounting issues from straight-lined rents, where all costs are factored in as best as possible and then evening out over the course of longer leases.

As a result, FFO per share growth will come in lower than actual cash flows suggest.

The FFO omission of not deducting this clear non-cash revenue inflation may have been because straight-line rent GAAP adoption occurred after the concept of FFO was formalized.

Deferred financing costs also are non-cash in as much as any fees associated with bank or bond financing are paid upfront and then subject to non-cash expenses later. But, really, this is all about timing. There’s a clear cash component recurring here as bonds and bank notes mature and are replaced.

Then there’s equity-based compensation, which is non-cash in nature as well. Though the dividends allocated to newly issued equity are not.

In addition, some companies may periodically include other items if they believe it will help shareholders arrive at a more useful, cash flow reflecting normalized number.

Keep in mind that AFFO is not sanctioned by the SEC or NAREIT. As such, it’s not always consistently calculated or reported.

That said, AFFO disclosure by companies is very helpful to determine their high-level estimate of normalized cash flows per share. So that’s what we’re using to classify the following REITs as poorly placed when it comes to their promised dividends.

The following compilation and conclusions use 2020 consensus data from FAST Graphs.

Breaking Down the Dangerous Dividends...

Surprising though some of them may be, here are overviews of the top five REITs with elevated (highest) payout ratios.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD): Based on our estimates, GOOD’s payout ratio is 102%. This puts its yield at 9.4% and its dividend at risk – especially given the amount of rent it will likely collect in Q2 and Q3. Many of its tenants are middle market (non-investment grade) entities, which could present challenges. Besides, GOOD hasn’t raised its dividend in over 10 years.

Urstadt Biddle (UBA): UBA’s current yield is 9.1%, and we peg its payout ratio at 109%. The REIT does have an impressive track record of paying and increasing its dividends for 26 years in a row. And there’s a lot riding on that record. But considering the numbers above, UBA may very well have to suspend its dividend anyway to try maintaining as much liquidity as possible in hopes of catching up in Q4-20. We maintain a Hold.

Kimco Realty (KIM) – With a 12% yield, we believe KIM’s payout ratio is 110%. As with UBA, its main goal will be to maintain as much liquidity as possible in hopes of catching up in Q4-20 after probable bruising Q2 and Q3. KIM did cut its dividend in 2009, though we’re expecting only a suspension this time around as it seeks to keep its record intact. We maintain a Hold.

Ventas Inc. (VTR): According to our calculations, the 11.1%-yielding VTR’s payout ratio is 110%. While it didn’t cut its dividend in 2009, it didn’t increase it either. And this crisis is a lot different than the last one, leaving liquidity a major issue, as we’ve already stated. Knowing all that, it’s likely that VTR will suspend – not cut – its dividend for the next two quarters. We maintain a Buy.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS): Our estimates puts APTS’ payout ratio at 121%, and its yield is 14.8%. Considering its 23% exposure to retail, we’re expecting it to have to take unwanted action to remain liquid. Another risk is its excessive ties to non-traded REITs and AFFO dilution due to internalization. We see APTS suspending its dividend going forward, which is why it’s a Hold.

As for the next five on the list:

Armada Hoffler’s (AHH) payout ratio is 98% with a 9.1% yield.

(AHH) payout ratio is 98% with a 9.1% yield. Welltower’s (WELL) payout ratio is 100% with a 7.6% yield.

(WELL) payout ratio is 100% with a 7.6% yield. EPR Properties’ (EPR) payout ratio is 96% with a 17.7% yield.

(EPR) payout ratio is 96% with a 17.7% yield. Vereit’s (VER) payout ratio is 93% with a 10.9% yield.

(VER) payout ratio is 93% with a 10.9% yield. UMH Properties’ (UMH) payout ratio is 97% with a 5.7% yield.

Dividend Cuts-A-Plenty

Along those lines, I also don’t want your portfolio system to get overwhelmed with dividends cuts a-plenty. There’s still value in some of the REITs above, but you don’t want to overdo it.

My job is to help you navigate REIT-dom, steering you toward stocks that offer optimal risk-adjusted returns.

COVID-19 has certainly increased the risk for owning shares in REITs with higher-risk payout ratios. But we also think it’s opened up opportunities to capitalize on shares of high-quality companies that are trading at bargain prices.

It’s a matter of knowing which is which.

Given these unprecedented times, expect to see more dividend cuts and suspensions, keeping in mind that REITs are supported by underlying cash flows.

On that note, be safe, healthy, and profitable!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR, KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.