IBM: Token Dividend Raise Disappointing

Earlier this month, I previewed the potential upcoming dividend raise for service and technology giant IBM (IBM). While I acknowledged that the coronavirus situation could impact the decision, I still believed investors were in store for a decent payout increase. Unfortunately, IBM decided to go with a token raise, which should be seen as a disappointment.

On Tuesday morning it was announced that IBM had raised its quarterly dividend to $1.63 per share. This was an increase of just one penny, well below my expectation for 4-6 cents per share. In the chart below, you can see how the dividend has increased over the past decade. As a point of reference, the year in the chart below represents the raised amount during that year, so "2020" for example gets the current payout rate of $1.63. Actual timing of these payments vary.

(Source: IBM dividend history, seen here)

Now I understand that some investors will be happy with any raise given the current coronavirus situation. The penny increase allows the company to say it has hiked the dividend for 25 consecutive years. However, this increase was basically nothing after the past 9 years averaged an 11 cent rise per year, and even the past two years averaged 6 cents. In terms of a percentage increase, the 0.62% figure was easily the worst of the past decade as seen below.

So why do I say this was a disappointment? Well, if you take a look at IBM's annual filings, the company averaged yearly free cash flow of more than $12.4 billion over the past five years. In 2019, total dividend payments were just over $5.7 billion, putting the payout ratio at 48.11%. With the buyback plan having been suspended, the dividend is the only source of capital return for investors currently.

Yes, I know IBM has been focused on reducing its debt pile since the Red Hat acquisition was finalized. However, meaningful progress has already been made on this front. As the Q1 earnings release details, debt is down by almost $9 billion since the end of Q2 2019. Every additional penny the dividend is raised right now only costs the company an extra $36 million a year. With debt of more than $64 billion at the end of the most recent quarter, an extra few pennies of a raise is a drop in the bucket in financial terms.

I'm not arguing we should have seen a massive raise, but even 3 or 4 cents would not have broken the bank. Total dividend payments would still have been a bit less than $6 billion. Even though full year guidance has been pulled, IBM will likely produce free cash flow well above that level, which would have still allowed for net debt repayments this year. This current low interest rate environment actually favors refinancing debts more than repaying them in my opinion. It might even make sense to take on more debt to repurchase shares at this time, but that's an argument for another day.

Perhaps the smaller raise also has to do with the company again missing on revenues for Q1 2020. This was the 6th revenue miss in the past 7 quarters, and 3 of the 4 main business segments missed. You can't just blame the coronavirus here, because street estimates had come down by almost $900 million over the past three months, and yet IBM still missed. Another quarter where the top line missed closes the book on a disappointing time at the helm for CEO Ginni Rometty.

The other reason why I say this raise is disappointing is because of the recent rally in shares. When I wrote my dividend preview article, I detailed that investors could be seeing an annual yield of 6.25% or more given a decent dividend raise. But with a $20 rally since and a much smaller raise than I was looking for, the annual yield is just 5.16% currently. While that's still much better than a lot of other names or fixed income, income investors may have been targeting a higher annual yield.

In the end, I do believe that IBM's token penny per share dividend raise was a bit disappointing. While I understand we're in a tough business environment, it's not like the payout ratio is sky high, averaging just 43.5% of free cash flow over the past five years. With no buyback currently and debt repayments already making nice progress, it wouldn't have broken the bank for IBM to at least announce a 3-4 cent dividend raise, especially given the recent rally that's driven the annual yield back down towards 5.00%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.