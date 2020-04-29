Forget About A Massive Crash: Tech Sector Will Boost The Stock Markets

What we are seeing is a reaction of the stock markets to the increasing digitization of society.

However, the stock markets have rebounded very well after the March lows.

Many investors expected a major crash in the stock market due to the size of the COVID-19 crisis worldwide. Some articles recently published in SA proclaim the arrival of the Apocalypse, which is compared to the famous 1929 crash of the last century: "The Next Leg Down: Another Massive Decline Is Coming".

But after almost 2 months from the start of the crisis, some investors wonder in disbelief how the markets have not collapsed, and even how they are recovering.

In another recent SA article, we can read that the real economy has never before been as separated from the stock markets as it is today.

Apparently, the reaction of the stock markets to the COVID-19 crisis and the expectations of an economic recession is puzzling. For example, the Nasdaq, from highs of the past 02/19/2020 when it reached almost 10,000 points, has only decreased by 11.88% compared to last Friday 04/17/2020. And the SP500, which saw 3370 on 20/02/2020, has only decreased by 15.12%.

The reaction of the stock markets does not adjust to what the macroeconomic indicators indicate: a major economic recession for the coming months.

Basically, what we are seeing in the markets is a reaction to the change in the habits of society due to the confinement measures that are being adopted in the countries affected by the COVID-19. This change in habits is producing an acceleration of the "digitization" of society with the consequent increase in the use of digital channels for almost everything: leisure, work, shopping, etc. And as a result of the latter, the revaluation of technology companies that supply digital goods and services: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), etc. In summary, technology companies are benefiting, to a certain extent, from the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, the stock markets, where these big technology companies weigh heavily, have reacted by recovering from the March lows and leaving the big crash as unlikely.

My recommendation here is: take advantage of volatility to buy tech companies at cheap prices.

What escapes us?

The COVID-19 crisis is causing many countries to adopt strict containment measures. In several European countries, such as Italy and Spain, where the crisis is especially severe and long-lasting, the population has been confined to their homes for more than a month, with many limitations on street circulation. Shops, stores, bars, restaurants, etc. have all been closed for several weeks and with no sign of reopening for a while.

Restrictive measures have not yet been adopted in the United States as in Europe, although social distancing is recommended.

This whole situation is causing a change in the habits of the population: while the face-to-face world stops, the digital world becomes more dynamic and allows, at least for a large part of citizens and companies, to continue to carry out their activities effectively, communicate with others, buy goods and services...

Consumers who already made online purchases before the COVID-19 crisis, are now increasing the use of these digital channels. And other consumers who did not use it before, for example the older population, now have no choice but to learn to use the new shopping channels. Many of these older people who used to say: "I prefer to die before using the internet" now have no choice but to adapt to the new circumstances.

And it is precisely the oldest segment of the population that has the greatest need to adapt to the new situation, since it is a sector of the population that the COVID-19 is attacking with the most lethality. Because of this, these people are the most reluctant to go to traditional stores to avoid contact.

This is perfectly reflected in a survey conducted by Coresight Research last February 2020 where 85.6% of people over 60 in the US were reluctant to go to stores if the COVID-19 crisis worsens.

Source: eMarketer

In reality the COVID-19 is only accelerating a process of "digitization" of society that has been taking place for years.

Transaction volumes in most retail sectors have seen a 74 percent rise in March compared to the same period last year, while online gaming has seen a staggering increase of 97 percent, according to analysis by ACI Worldwide of hundreds of millions of transactions from global online retailers.

Online shopping, Amazon; social media, Facebook; entertainment, Google / YouTube; Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) etc., in one way or another, will be highly favored by the crisis. The use of goods and services offered by these types of tech companies is increasing substantially in current times of isolation.

And it is precisely these large technology firms that weigh the most on the stock index (Nasdaq, SP500, etc.), with weighting rates of over 10%.

We already have the complete equation: The COVID-19 crisis causes consumer habits to change, increasing the use of services and products offered by technology companies among the population, which in turn increases the valuation of these companies, and finally it makes a revaluation of the stock markets due to their great weight.

To verify the latter, we observe the behavior of the 3 companies that weighted the most on Nasdaq: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with 11.71%, Apple with 10.94% and Amazon with 10.65%. And as we can see from the charts below (Source: SA), these three companies have rebounded very well after the stock market drop in March. Amazon is also currently above the pre-drop level:

Amazon:

Microsoft:

Apple:

What we are seeing in the markets is a simple reflection of the changes that the COVID-19 is producing in society.

It is clear that the crisis will bankrupt many traditional small shops and small businesses that have not adapted to new technologies. But unfortunately these small businesses are not part of stock markets.

The COVID-19 and home confinement are causing an increase in the use of technology by the population, and this change in habits will make the big technology companies emerge stronger from the crisis.

For all this, and for other factors such as the expansive monetary policy with the enormous amounts of liquidity that the Fed is injecting into the economy, the arrival in a couple of months of antiviral treatments against COVID-19 that could help to alleviate the pandemic, etc., we can to conclude that: Do not expect a stock market crash, there will probably be a more vigorous recovery than many may think.

My advice to investors: Take advantage of the current drops to buy cheap tech stocks in today's volatile times.

COVID-19 and the Tech sector

Regarding the "digitization of the society" described above, we are going to analyze the possible effect that the COVID-19 crisis will have on some of the largest technology companies:

Amazon:

Perhaps Amazon is the technology firm that will most clearly benefit from this change in consumer habits described in the previous section. The COVID-19 crisis will have a greater impact in favor of Amazon than the largest marketing campaign Amazon has ever carried out. The pandemic and the fear of contagion will cause many people who until now have been reluctant to make online purchases, have no choice but to adapt to new technologies. And this mainly affects the older population.

Thus, this month's sales have increased a third, causing consumers to be spending close to $11,000 each second on products sold on Amazon.

Even some analysts, such as the US investment bank Cowen, compare the effect of the confinement caused by COVID-19 on Amazon sales with November's Black Friday.

Therefore, Amazon will be one of the great beneficiaries of the COVID-19 crisis, and this should be reflected in the next earnings with an increase in sales, and therefore, in profits.

So, Amazon is an investment with huge upside potential. A short and long-term investment in the company is recommended.

Google:

The effect of the COVID-19 on the company will not be as clear as on Amazon. First, a decrease in ad revenue is expected because many of the companies that currently advertise on Google are going to cut their marketing budgets and ad expenses. Especially those that belong to the tourism sector (hotels, travel agencies, airline companies, car rentals, etc.), since this sector is one of the most affected by the crisis.

Up to 40% of Google revenue comes from categories hard hit by COVID-19: in-person retail, restaurants, travel, automotive and small businesses.

Digital spend for the March-to-June period will be down 33%, according to the IAB survey. Traditional media spend is expected to be off 39%.

And this decrease in the online ad budgets will irreparably affect the Google's core business: Online ads.

Thus, the investment firm Cowen & Co. estimates a reduction in total revenue this year of about $28.6B.

This will force Google to increase the diversification process of its businesses, reinforcing business lines that have recently reported promising growth revenue figures such as Google Cloud, and YouTube. We have to take into account that YouTube and Cloud account for more than 40% of the incremental growth of Google.

Analysts seem to agree, painting a picture of short-term pain but a quick recovery for Google.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni in an April 3 note:

We are modeling a [year-over-year] decline in Google revenues in Q2 followed by a continued acceleration in revenues [in the second half], However, we do not expect Google to return to double-digit revenue growth until Q1 '21.

On the positive side, confinement is causing an increase in the number of users who use both the Google and YouTube platform. This is because the home-bound population has a greater need and more time to search for information related to COVID-19 disease, medications, etc., and at the same time consumes more audiovisual entertainment products, such as TV, YouTube videos, etc. Therefore, in a survey carried out last March, 39.4% of those surveyed stated that they were willing to use YouTube much more because of confinement. However, here the effect on the revenue derived from this greater use is not so clear, because as in Google Search, advertisers are reducing their advertising budgets, and this also affects YouTube. So a reduction in short-term earnings is expected, while the economic downturn lasts.

However, in the long term this crisis is expected to have a positive effect and Google will emerge stronger. This is due to the fact that the confinement, as we said before, will lead to an increase in the number of users of the YouTube platform, and many of them probably will end up subscribing to the platform's premium service. This will positively affect Google's revenue.

Therefore, although in the short term the effect of the crisis on Google will be clearly negative, in the long term it is possible that it will come out of the crisis reinforced, both due to a greater diversification of its business lines and the fact of an increase in the number of YouTube users.

Regarding taking investment positions in Google, in the short term I am not sure of being an investment with upside potential. However, in the long term, and given the position of almost absolute dominance in the online search sector, and the potential that the YouTube platform and Cloud are going to have, yes, I would recommend taking positions.

Facebook:

The case of FB is very similar to that of Google. Here the impact of the COVID-19 has a double aspect: On the one hand, user traffic has increased, reaching 50% more in countries with stricter containment measures.

For instance, daily audio and video calls on WhatsApp and Messenger doubled as the virus spread, reaching levels normally seen only on New Year's Eve, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a March 18 conference call with reporters.

In a time of disaster, people rely more on social services … we are seeing surges in traffic, especially in areas most affected," Zuckerberg said during the conference call. "People want to stay connected while being asked to maintain social distancing and eliminate loneliness.

However, in terms of advertising revenue, things change, as companies are reducing the advertising budget due to the economic crisis, and this is affecting FB with a reduction in short-term advertising revenue.

About 30% of Facebook's ad revenue comes from travel and films, while many of its advertisers are small businesses likely to slice spending.

But in the long term, FB could come out stronger as part of the current surge in new users will remain over time, and with the start of the economic recovery, the company will start with a strengthened position.

In the short term, Facebook will suffer losses because of their reliance on small businesses that advertise," eMarketer senior analyst Jasmine Enberg suggest. "[Small businesses] will pull back ad spend. In the longer term (full year), they are in a much better position than smaller media companies for advertising.

Regarding taking investment positions here, as with Google, in the short term I do not see it clearly. But, in the long term, it could have bullish potential, as FB could increase its leading position on social network. So for a long-term investment I consider it would be a wise decision.

Apple:

As for Apple, the COVId-19 crisis will also have a double aspect:

One in the short term with an obvious negative impact, due to the drop in demand and therefore a reduction in sales expected for this year 2020.

International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explains Apple would be forced to cut iPhone shipments by 10%.

Our latest survey indicates that the iPhone supply is being affected by the coronavirus and, therefore, we cut the iPhone shipment forecasts by 10% to 36-40m units in 1Q20, Kuo said in a note to analysts on 2 February.

There is also speculation about the delay in the launch of the iPhone 5G expected for next September, which will be delayed until Christmas, or even well into 2021.

The positive point here is in the long term where the firm could be strengthened. This is because, according to some of the Apple's main suppliers, they are planning a geographical redistribution of their production factories to leave China and avoid the complete dependence on the Asian country.

Apple relies heavily on China for manufacturing:

Of Apple's top 200 suppliers, about 75% of them had at least one production site in China," reports Nikkei Asian Review, "and 22% have three or more in the country."

For example, Wistron, for instance, is planning to shift half of its capacity outside of China within the next year. The Apple supplier is considering taking part of the production from China to India, Vietnam and Mexico. Pegatron is another Apple supplier that's looking to increase its operations in Taiwan, Vietnam, and India after adding a new plant in Indonesia last year.

Therefore, although a reduction in sales is foreseeable in the short term, in the long term Apple could be reinforced due to geographic diversification in the production of part of its components. This would reduce the geographic risk that is currently affecting Apple, with almost all its components made in China.

Therefore, with a view to a possible taking of positions in Apple, I would recommend a long-term investment due to the uncertainties that arise in the short term.

Conclusion

The global health crisis caused by COVID-19 is going to provoke a great world economic recession in the coming months. Despite this bleak outlook, the stock markets do not seem to anticipate this situation. Faced with a deep initial fall during the month of March, we have witnessed how in April markets recovered much of what was lost the previous month. Many unbelievers do not understand this peculiar reaction of the markets and bewildered proclaim that the great crash is yet to come.

However, in my opinion, the COVID-19 crisis is causing an important change in habits in the population, making technology more intensively used in its many forms: for work, communication, leisure, consumption, etc. This will make the large technology companies emerge stronger from this crisis.

In the end all this is reflected in the stock markets, where these great technology companies weigh heavily.

Take advantage, therefore, of the drops in the stock markets to buy tech companies with a long-term vision in the current moments of volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.