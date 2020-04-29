McDonald's: The End Of An Era

With MCD's products and offerings falling out of favor and increased competition, it may be time to say its best days are behind it.

However, with little revenue growth, this has come at the expense of the balance sheet in the last decade.

Thesis Summary

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is one of the most known brands in the world. The company has managed to deliver consistent returns to investors in the last decade. Nonetheless, the company is running out of steam. Revenues are decreasing, and a decade of aggressive share buybacks have let the company in a much more fragile state. Finally, there is not much value left to extract from McDonald’s operations, which leads me to believe its best days are behind it.

Source: camaracivica.com

Not so bad on the surface

A company like McD's needs no introduction. Few people in the world haven’t eaten under the golden arches at least once in their life. But this number may indeed be growing, and looking at the recent performance of Mcdonald’s, it is clear that the company is facing some very real issues when it comes to revenue growth and financial health.

Source: 10-K

As we can see in the most recent annual filing, the company's revenue growth has been far from stellar in the last 3 years. After falling by over 8% in 2018. revenues remained flat in 2019. Interestingly, despite negative growth, the company managed to increase EPS by 18% in 2018 and 5% in 2019.

This is in part a result of a change in MCD’s core business model, which has lead to higher margins. McD's is moving away from operating its restaurants into being close to a fully franchised operation. Revenues are broken up into restaurant owned sales and franchise sales. Sales by company-operated restaurants have fallen 21% because McD's has actively been closing down its restaurants.

Franchises are more profitable for MCDs than their restaurants. MCD receives royalty fees from all sales, which means that, as long as sales increase, as they have, it can keep increasing revenues faster than costs. Higher sales in franchises lead to a higher profit margin for MCDs.

Nonetheless, while on the surface earnings look good, the financial statements hold some further secrets which put into question the profitability of the enterprise and sustainability of the dividend. Furthermore, the move into fully franchised operations poses significant threats and risks to the company.

A boat that is slowly sinking

McD's is a dividend aristocrat and the dividend payout has been and still is, for many investors, the most compelling reason to invest in the company. Looking at the track record, MCDs boasts 43 consecutive dividend growth years and a 7.60% five-year growth rate. However, the story of dividend growth doesn't quite match the story of revenue growth. In the last 10 years, MCD’s revenues have fallen by 0.76%. At that time. Net income has increased by 2.8% and EPS has grown by 6.7%.

Now, it is true that MCDs has managed to increase its profitability by reducing franchises, but the numbers don’t seem to add up until you take into account share repurchases.

Source: Ycharts

MCD has initiated one of the most significant share-repurchase programs in history. And, as we know, the company hasn’t been paying for this with their growing revenues, so the only explanation is debt.

Again, looking at the most recent 10 year period, the company’s debt has more than tripled. interest expenses as a percentage of revenue have climbed to +5%. Furthermore, long-term debt is now over 3x EBITDA. Unsurprisingly, the company's equity has turned negative and while the interest coverage ratios are still above 8, this is half what it was at the beginning of the decade.

In terms of the dividend, the company offers a 2.63% fwd yield at the steep payout ratio of 80.89%. With interest expenses climbing, revenues flat, and the benefits from moving to only franchising slowly coming to an end, the outlook does not look great for MCD’s

But perhaps, the most pressing concern McD's has is the fact that it no longer offers a solid value proposition, has lost its moat-like protection and it does not seem like its core products will thrive in the long-run.

McD's made its name for being one of the first fast-food restaurants. It was indeed cheap and convenient. This is still its strongest attribute. MCDs stands at the forefront of automatization and is still incredibly convenient and competitively priced. But competition is creeping up, with fast-food restaurants around the world offering similar levels of convenience and value. Furthermore, with the rise of delivery, the convenience of the fast-food industry is reduced. Of course, it is still faster to get delivery from a fast-food chain, but when the food is being taken to your door, does a faster cooking time affect your experience that much?

And we haven't even’ mentioned the most glaring shortcomings, which is the fact that the products are simply not appealing anymore. MCDs are still seen as unhealthy, and with equally cheap and healthier options out there, why would you even bother? Of course, MCD’s is aware of this and is doing what it can to adjust its offerings, but brand value works both ways, and the MCD’s brand is simply not synonymous with health.

Finally, I believe this has all culminated in much lower returns for MCD’s restaurants, and this is evident in the fact that McDonald’s doesn’t even want to operate its restaurants. Furthermore, it is glaringly obvious to those in the franchise industry that owning a McDonald's is not the license to print money it was in the 80s and 90s.

With fewer people wanting to eat at McDonald’s and fewer entrepreneurs wanting to open a restaurant, how can we expect McDonald’s to dig itself out of the hole it is in?

Valuation

You would have thought, that given the glaring shortcomings of the company, it would trade at a discount, but that seems to hardly be the case when compared to some of its peers.

MCD KO JNJ P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 23,68 21,86 17,38 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 17,63 19,42 14,53 Revenue 3 Year (OTC:CAGR) -5.05% -2.98% 4.65% Dividend Yield (FWD) 2.69% 3.51% 2.62%

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

The table above shows some growth and valuation metrics for MCD, The CocaCola Company (KO), and Johnson and Johnson Inc (JNJ).

From a P/E perspective, MCD trades at the highest premium of these 3. Surprisingly, given what has been mentioned above and, as reflected in the table, the poor 3-year performance. KO, not only offers superior metrics to MCD but also has a substantially higher, and by most accounts, safer dividend. Out of the 3, JNJ seems the most undervalued, and as I discussed in my article, I believe it offers one of the best investment opportunities within its sector.

Takeaway

McDonald’s could be seen as the opposite of a value investment; Good for the short term and bad for the long. While the company will likely continue to be highly valued and the dividend will maintain itself in the short term, I simply don’t see MCD’s ever regaining its position as a market leader and cash machine.

At the core, MCD’s value proposition is simply not as valuable as it once was, and far from reinventing itself completely, there is little they can do. There is little appeal in investing in a company, only in the hopes that the company will become something that it is not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.