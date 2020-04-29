TCG: Why I Bought Caryle Group's BDC Currently Yielding 21%

The CEO and CFO were actively purchasing additional shares. The stock is currently yielding 21% and the company provided preliminary results for Q1 with adequate coverage for the quarter.

This article discusses CGBD, which up 25% since my purchases last week, but likely headed higher, potentially another 50%, but I might sell at some point along the way.

This article is a follow-up to "Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector" that discussed GAIN, which is up almost 20% over the last two weeks.

Article Follow-Up

As mentioned earlier this month in "Picking Winners And Losers In The 18% Yielding BDC Sector," Business Development Companies continue to trade at depressed values for many reasons including being considered small cap, financial sector, and high yield, all of which have been subject to indiscriminate selling. Also discussed was assessing which BDCs will outperform using Gladstone Investment (GAIN) as an example, which up almost 20% since the article came out.

This article discusses TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) which is a BDC that I sold last year for the reasons discussed in previous articles at an average price of $14.25. However, I purchased shares last week at $6.04 for the reasons discussed in this article and the stock is up 25% since my purchase.

CGBD is externally managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management and part of the Carlyle Group, which is a global alternative asset manager with $222 billion of AUM across ~360 investment vehicles providing CGBD access to scale, relationships, and expertise, which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields.

As mentioned in previous articles, many of the largest asset managers have been actively entering into the sector including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Group, Franklin Templeton, The Blackstone Group, Barings, Apollo, The Carlyle Group, Ares Management Corporation, KKR & Co. Inc., Oaktree Capital Management, TPG Capital, and Bain Capital. However, Ares and Apollo have managed ARCC and AINV for quite a while as compared to others which are mostly new to the sector.

CGBD Preliminary Q1 2020 Financial Results

Last week, CGBD released the following preliminary results which were the primary reasons for my recent purchase as well as its relative pricing discussed at the end.

We estimate our NAV per share as of March 31, 2020, will be between $14.00 and $14.30 (see discussion below).

(see discussion below). We expect our net investment income per share will be between $0.39 and $0.42 (compared to the quarterly dividend of $0.37).

(compared to the quarterly dividend of $0.37). Loans representing more than 98% of investments at fair value made full principal and interest payments in the first quarter, with only two borrowers requiring payment concessions or amendments at quarter end .

. We look forward to discussing our full first quarter results on our previously scheduled first quarter earnings call on May 6.

Linda Pace, TCG BDC’s Chief Executive Officer said, “The human toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is significant, and our thoughts remain with all those affected. At TCG BDC, we are extremely focused on ensuring we work with our portfolio companies to sustain value through this unprecedented economy-wide demand shock. The expected forward economic environment will inevitably produce losses, but we are encouraged by our initial portfolio assessment and performance, as the senior orientation of our portfolio should position us to outperform over the cycle. During the first quarter, the right side of our balance sheet functioned well and we met every committed funding request from our portfolio companies. Our business continues to operate normally in a very uncertain environment.” Taylor Boswell, TCG BDC’s Chief Investment Officer, said, “We have been actively engaged for over a month in a detailed evaluation of our portfolio, including constant communication with the management teams and owners of our borrowers. While still early, our credit performance remains solid, with 102 of our 104 underlying borrowers making standard payments at quarter end. Our rigorous valuation process assumed continued economic disruption, and as a result, when combined with material widening of pricing benchmarks our Net Asset Value per share at March 31, 2020 is expected to decline 14-15% from the December 31, 2019 level.”

CGBD Insider Purchases:

Last month, the CEO and CFO were actively purchasing additional shares.

Our manager, employees, and related parties own approximately 9% of CGBD’s outstanding common stock, representing our strong alignment with shareholders.

CGBD Previously Announced Dividends:

CGBD Capitalization and Leverage

This market is putting our financial system to the test, not to mention small- and mid-sized companies that are the heart of BDC investments. So we need to take a close look at the capital structures to see what would happen during the worst-case scenarios. Companies around the world are raising cash to support the oncoming recession and a temporary lack of revenue coming in. This means that BDC portfolio companies will be (or already have) drawing on their lines of credit which are listed as “unfunded commitments” in the SEC filings and discussed in previous reports. Last week, CGBD management discussed in the update to shareholders:

The month of March was a challenge for all lenders as the abrupt shift in market conditions resulted in unprecedented calls for revolver fundings and a slowing of anticipated repayments. While our leverage ratio will temporarily exceed the top end of our target range, we expect to stay comfortably in compliance with both regulatory requirements and covenants under our various credit facilities. Our liquidity position remains strong, with over $300 million in the form of cash and unused commitments under our credit facilities while total unfunded commitments stood at approximately $105 million as of quarter end. We remain confident that we can manage our liquidity and leverage profiles with appropriate cushions through this environment, including reserving for capital needs which may arise at our portfolio companies. We continue to maintain a healthy liquidity profile, with $60 million of cash on the balance sheet and over $260 million in unused commitments under our credit facilities, subject to borrowing base restrictions.”

BDCs use leverage (debt/borrowings) to increase returns to shareholders that can be classified into “senior” and “unsecured” or “subordinated”:

Senior Debt typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants.

typically includes lower-cost credit facilities with banks and senior notes with various liquidity constraints and covenants. Senior Debt from SBA debentures that as more flexible, especially in this environment.

from SBA debentures that as more flexible, especially in this environment. Unsecured Debt includes everything else including Baby Bonds, unsecured notes, and Preferred stock typically at higher rates but also more flexible.

Market volatility can impact the valuations of portfolio companies which can be a problem for BDCs with large amounts of senior debt/borrowings for various reasons including liquidity constraints and covenants. As mentioned earlier, CGBD will likely report NAV between $14.00 and $14.30 which is decline of 14% to 15% and discussed later.

BDCs with higher amounts of less flexible “Senior Debt” could have upcoming funding issues and might need to suspend their dividends and/or raise equity capital by issuing shares below NAV.

On Dec.r 30, 2019, CGBD issued $115 million of 4.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due Dec. 31, 2024.

We successfully closed $115 million unsecured note offering in December, our first issuance of unsecured debt. To note as a standard five-year maturity and a 4.75% fixed rate, which we think is quite attractive given the private execution, flexible covenant package and the all-in cost savings from leveraging our internal business development team for distribution. The offering provides us the financial flexibility and risk management tool to comfortably run leverage within our target range of 1.0 to 1.4 times. Proceeds from the offering, we use to repay debt under our revolving facilities.”

As of Dec. 31, 2019, only 10% of CGBD’s borrowings were unsecured which is below most BDCs such as TCPC that recently received an investment-grade rating from Fitch:

Fitch: “TCPC's funding profile is strong, with unsecured debt representing 56% of total debt at Dec. 31, 2019, which is above the rated peer average and above the upper-end of Fitch's 'bbb' category benchmark range of 35%-50% for BDCs.”

Source: CGBD Earnings Presentation

Also included in the update from management last week were the following details:

As of March 31, 2020, we were in compliance with all covenants under all of our financing facilities.

with all covenants under all of our financing facilities. We required no amendments or waivers from lenders, or capital infusions from any source through March 31.

We continue to maintain a healthy liquidity profile, with $60 million of cash on the balance sheet and over $260 million in unused commitments under our credit facilities, subject to borrowing base restrictions. Our unfunded commitments were approximately $105 million .

. We have had since September 2019, and continue to have, an investment grade rating from a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization (NRSRO).

There have been no material changes to our liquidity or leverage profile since quarter end.

Concluding Thoughts, My Plan for 2020 and Upcoming Reporting Dates

As discussed in previous articles, BDCs will be reporting lower to net asset values (NAV, book values) for Q1 2020 due to unrealized changes to asset values with a "wide range" of results. Please keep in mind that higher-quality BDCs will mark assets conservatively lower using worst-case projections. This means that some BDCs will have larger markdowns (NAV declines) early on and then potentially see asset values improve (NAV increases) over time. For example, CGBD is estimating that its NAV will decline by 14% to 15% and is likely "ripping off the Band-Aid" to get the pain out of the way early. Also, MAIN is estimating a decline of 13% to 15%:

“Unrealized depreciation on investments primarily resulting from the immediate adverse economic effects of the impacts of Coronavirus on market conditions and the overall economy as of March 31, 2020, and the related uncertainty regarding its future impact, including, but not limited to, the related declines in quoted loan prices, increases in underlying market credit spreads”

Another example is PSEC during the Financial Crisis of 2007-8 which did not immediately mark down its portfolio investments. Most BDCs reported the majority of their unrealized losses during 2008 but PSEC was marking up its investments through Q3 2008 and then its NAV declined by over 30% over the next five quarters through Q4 2009. There's a meaningful impact on shareholders as BDC management is paid on the value of assets which for PSEC is 2.00% annually. Basically PSEC management decided to use aggressive valuations for as long as they could and there was delayed negative impact to shareholders as management took their fees while NAV declined slowly over the following quarters.

Higher-quality BDCs will use conservative valuations resulting in larger markdowns over the short term.

Lower-quality BDCs have riskier assets but management will slowly mark these down over the quarters.

For these reasons I do not typically value BDCs based on current NAV multiples as it's almost meaningless for the lower-quality BDCs. However, CGBD has what I consider to be higher quality management (even though they have made some bad investments) that conservatively values its portfolio each quarter:

From previous CGBD call: “When we held our initial earnings call as a public company back in August of 2017, I highlighted that based on our robust valuation policy, each quarter you may see changes in our valuations based on both underlying borrower performance as well as changes in market yields and that movement evaluations may not necessarily indicate any level of credit quality deterioration.”

CGBD is expected to report its Q1 2020 NAV per share between $14.00 and $14.30 which is almost two times its current stock priced even after taking into account the recent rally. As shown below, CGBD is still trading at one of the lowest price-to-NAV multiples and will likely continue to rally.

The following table assumes that all BDCs have NAV declines of 25% during 2020 and are not my actual projections:

Again, I do not typically price BDCs using NAV but many investors do, and simply using the current average multiple of 0.85 would imply that CGBD stock price should be closer to $10.60 which is over 50% higher. However, there's a good chance that I will sell my shares as the stock heads higher as discussed below.

Please keep in mind that CGBD had previous NAV declines of almost 9% over the previous two years which is why I previously sold but also has superior dividend coverage driving a current yield of over 21%.

Another important note is that there will likely be some temporary dividend reductions or suspensions even for BDCs that cover their dividends due to preserving capital for investment opportunities later in the year and much higher yields and stronger covenants. Another important note is that CGBD's current fee agreement is not best-of-breed as it does not include a "total return hurdle" to take into account capital losses when calculating the income incentive fees.

My last two major purchases of multiple BDC common stocks were March 12 and March 19 and included 14 higher-quality BDCs. I was lucky and bought at or very near the recent lows and now watching a rebound and collecting dividends. My average yield on cost for the last 28 purchases was 18.2%, currently building cash waiting for another general market pullback that I'm expecting in May or June of this year related to earnings expectations and economic news.

BDCs have rebounded quite a bit since my last purchases and there's a chance that I might be trimming some, especially the ones with higher leverage and/or more likely to see larger portfolio credit issues that will continue to pressure dividend coverage. Also, I'm looking to sell before the next pullback and then reinvesting the proceeds once prices have settled, hoping for prices within 10% of the previous lows. If I do decide to sell my shares of CGBD, I will discuss in an article the following week.

For now, I'm collecting dividends/distributions from these investments:

Waiting for BDCs to report Q1 results (see dates below),

Watching for preliminary result announcements (similar to CGBD above),

above), Gathering information (portfolio and capital structure updates),

Updating projected changes to NAV and dividend coverage for each BDC ,

, And planning for future purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGBD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There is a chance that I will be selling CGBD depending on pricing especially as the stock approaches my short-term target price.