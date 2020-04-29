California Resources: The Gambler

The management of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) has had at least 9 lives. But they may need at least 9 more to get through the current crisis. Now, Mr. Market appears to be in a very unforgiving mood. That ups the challenges considerably on what has always been a speculative uphill battle. This volatile stock has always provided some rich trading opportunities both up and down in its time as a public company. But the latest moves of management leave little doubt that the remaining options are dwindling and the chances of success are dropping quickly.

Management recently terminated a swap offer for some debt into overriding royalty interests (among other things) when the market price of oil suddenly dropped to materially change the value of the swap. This was the latest attempt to reduce a suffocating debt load. The problem is that management could not afford for this attempt to fail. But the attempt failed anyway.

Source: California Resources Raymond James 41st Institutional Investors Conference

The failure of the swap left the company with all of the debt shown above. In addition, many would count the mezzanine equity shown above as debt. Therefore, there really has not been much debt reduction progress lately.

Just in case Mr. Market did not know how pressured this company was for cash, management announced that the hedges after the first quarter were liquidated for cash. That announcement places the company in the position of hoping that oil prices do not drop "lower for longer". In this environment, that is quite a gamble. The strategy going forward would be to re-hedge the production as soon as oil prices return to something approaching normal while using the (hopefully) remaining cash to either repay debt or increase production profitably.

Anyone who follows any commodity industry knows that forward visibility is generally very poor. Commodities are always fluctuating (sometimes wildly) on the latest news. This coronavirus challenge could hopefully be gone in a short period of time. But, even if that happens, this management still had a lot of debt and preferred stock to contend with.

In addition, management did mention the scary term "advisors" in one of the last communications with shareholders. For many, hiring advisors is a sell whenever that term gets mentioned. That is especially true when management previously announced that operations are down to the minimum level possible.

Source: California Resources Raymond James 41st Institutional Investors Conference

Leverage has long been at unacceptable levels when compared to cash flow from operating activities. Management has attempted to focus on the consolidated improvement of EBITDA to prop up the stock until adequate cash flow arrived to service the debt. But the liquidating of the hedges now indicates that the "arrival time" had better be close to now.

Even if management survives the current low price environment, this company needs a sustained rally to high oil prices for several years to survive. In the age of unconventional production, that is not likely to happen. Unconventional reserves tend to have production costs lower than this company, and they can adjust faster to commodity price conditions. This management has often stated how they drill wells now and the production arrives "later" (as in the next fiscal year).

Finance

Management has tried to keep Mr. Market focused on the consolidated improvements. The problem is that the lenders do not quite see things that way.

Source: California Resources 10-K Fiscal Year 2019

Even though the cash flow is still not adequate to service the debt, the uninitiated could be impressed by the improvements shown in the cash flow above. The problem is that the devil is in the details, and many do not want to read all the footnotes.

Source: California Resources 10-K Fiscal Year 2019

Shareholders get a hint further into the annual report when there is a comparison of EBITDAX to cash flow breakdown. The distributions to noncontrolling interests provide a hint that not all of the cash flow or EBITDAX is available to the parent company to service the debt. This is a detail that lenders are extremely interested in. The bond market in particular would very much like to know about something like this in conjunction with any debt offerings.

Source: California Resources 10-K Fiscal Year 2019

The problem is that management does not get to the meat of the details until pages 87 and 115, respectively. First, the reader passes out from boredom and then if they are still awake, the details are widely scattered throughout the report with no management discussion of the implications.

The reality in 2019 is that the non-guarantor subsidiaries (represented by the joint ventures) as showing the increasing cash provided by operating activities. Even though oil prices rallied and then began a climatic decline to current levels, the parent company improvement of cash flow has been minimal. Therefore, the reported consolidated EBITDAX improvement will not impress lenders. This may be why the stock price has long been an underperformer for the long term.

This management has dealt with that extreme debt load ever since the company went public. Frankly, the company is lucky to be around as long as it has, and management has tried its best to get that debt load under control. But this latest drop in oil prices may be the final straw. That is especially true now that the company no longer has hedge protection.

Summary

Everyone is hoping for a very fast recovery from the "shelter at home" situation. That is likely to happen. The problem with an investment in California Resources is that the oil price recovery needs to happen. Then, the oil price needs to rally to about $90 for Brent and then stay there for several years. The chances of that are not good, given the flexibility and low cost of unconventional production.

Source: California Resources 10-K Fiscal Year 2019

The long-term history of the stock indicates that the company has been a great short since the day it went public. At the very least, this was a stock to avoid.

High cost producers like California Resources generally struggle to survive even without a lot of debt to deal with. This company has both high production costs and an incredible debt load.

Despite some rather generous capital budgets in the past, production has declined over time. Not only are production costs on the high side, but the finding and development costs do not appear to have a better track record.

Therefore, the stock and the bonds appear to be great investments to avoid. This is really a specialized situation for traders that know how to deal with a company in this situation. Most investors do not have the tools or the training to make a profit with a company like this. The oil price outlook needs to be far better for any investment in this company to be a consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own one long dated CRC call.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.