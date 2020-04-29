Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ASG/USA Lower Distributions (April 17, 2020)

Author's note: This article was initially released to members on April 20, 2020.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday April 17th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

14 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 24 last week) and the average price return was +2.48% (down from +13.86% last week). The lead gainers were Convertibles (+2.65%) and U.S. Allocation (+1.72%), while the weakest sectors were Real Estate (-4.38%), Multisector Income (-3.86%) and Senior Loans (-3.11%).

19 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 24 last week), while the average NAV return was +3.09% (down from +7.56% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Convertibles (+3.05%) and Limited Duration (+1.82%). The weakest sectors by NAV were Real Estate (-4.49%) followed by Sector Equity (-0.13%).

There were only two premium sectors this week, Preferreds (+0.49%) and Taxable Munis (+0.32%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-15.66%). The average sector discount is -7.33% (down from -6.12% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.55%), while Multisector Income (-5.68%) showed the smallest premium/discount incline. The average change in premium/discount was -1.15% (down from +5.06% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+1.13) followed by Taxable Munis (+0.28). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Asia Equity (-1.49), followed by Real Estate (-1.48). The average z-score is -0.70 (down from -0.35 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (40.35%), Global Allocation (13.66%), Emerging Market Income (13.18%), Senior Loans (11.53%) and Limited Duration (10.65%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.79% (down from +9.98% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) -19.52% 32.86% -25.84% -2.6 -17.83% 0.00% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -18.85% 39.34% -36.79% -2.8 -22.98% 0.00% Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) -12.31% 6.23% 3.12% 0.3 -9.05% 1.82% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) -12.27% 9.47% 22.30% -0.2 -8.18% 1.04% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) -11.50% 154.12% -9.12% -0.3 -9.47% -2.38% PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO) -11.47% 11.38% 1.83% -1.7 -9.03% 1.23% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) -11.31% 13.76% -0.23% -0.4 -8.02% 2.42% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) -10.59% 13.97% -1.88% -1.8 -7.25% 2.77% PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc (PCI) -9.45% 11.80% 5.23% -0.2 -6.65% 1.75% PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL) -9.23% 12.56% -0.46% -1.9 -7.43% 1.17%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 11.09% 8.17% -4.21% -1.7 13.09% 0.00% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) 9.78% 31.86% 3.64% 0.7 5.61% -3.51% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) 9.28% 11.57% -35.75% -1.6 10.55% -5.39% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) 8.60% 8.01% -6.50% -1.3 15.84% 0.00% NB MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) 8.24% 6.10% -16.85% -0.9 6.98% -4.88% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) 7.21% 3.43% 9.05% 0.5 7.29% 0.21% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) 6.44% 16.62% -13.30% -0.6 16.75% 8.10% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity (BGIO) 6.37% 7.54% -0.13% 1.2 8.30% 1.40% High Income Securities (PCF) 6.26% 12.95% 3.29% 2.8 5.26% 0.00% CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return (SRV) 5.92% 24.41% -9.33% 0.4 3.74% -2.38%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 17, 2020 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund's tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 16, 2020, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered ("Pro-Ration Factor"). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* 17,034,684 2,470,791 0.14507726 $10.2018 March 30, 2020 | Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering. The Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that based on preliminary results provided by the Fund's subscription agent, subscription requests for over 3.1 million new common shares were received as a result of the Fund's rights offering which expired on March 27, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"). Since enough shares are available in the primary subscription, all over-subscription requests will be honored in full. The Subscription Price per share is $4.34, which represents 95 percent of the average of the closing New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share of common stock on the Expiration Date and the four preceding trading days. The Subscription Price is lower than the Estimated Subscription Price of $6.30 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, excess payments received from shareholders will be refunded to such shareholders within ten business days after the Expiration Date. March 30, 2020 | Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Reverse Share Splits. Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM"), investment adviser for the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) and Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) (together, the "Funds"), announced today that the Funds' Board of Trustees has approved a 7-for-1 reverse share split for GMZ and a 9-for-1 reverse share split for GER, effective after the market closes on April 13, 2020. The Funds' common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on April 14, 2020.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM's shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS's shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust ("Multi-State Municipal Series Trust") approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund ("NYMO"), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the "Merger"). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE's outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 4, 2020 | Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Distribution. Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund's name will change to the Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The Fund's ticker symbol (SZC)) will remain the same. March 23, 2020 | The Korea Fund, Inc. Temporarily Halts Its Discount Management Program. The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) (the "Fund") announced today that its Discount Management Program ("DMP") has been temporarily halted as from Monday, March 16th, 2020. At a meeting of the Board of Directors on Saturday, March 21st, the very serious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were considered on global economies, stock markets and the excessive volatility reflected in stock prices worldwide. Under such conditions the Board deemed that the Discount Management Program is currently unable to provide cost effective value to stockholders. Directors will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will look to reinstate the program at the earliest opportunity. March 23, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Eliminate Leverage. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced certain changes to the Funds' strategies in response to recent market conditions, including the continued extreme volatility in the energy sector. JMF and JMLP have eliminated financial leverage. In addition, JMLP has removed a prohibition on purchasing the largest 10 constituents by market capitalization in the Alerian MLP Index. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) (the "Fund") announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Fund has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Fund had $135 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive Tuesday for securities it has recently sold. The Fund plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Fund has $157 million of unsecured senior notes and $75 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Fund's intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the "'40 Act Debt Test") was 256% and the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the "'40 Act Leverage Test") was 173%. The Fund is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Fund uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1041% for the '40 Act Debt Test and 266% for the '40 Act Leverage Test. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) (the "Company") announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Company has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Company had $497 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive today for securities it has recently sold. The Company plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Company has $531 million of unsecured senior notes and $342 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Company's intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the "'40 Act Debt Test") was 271% and the Company's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the "'40 Act Leverage Test") was 165%. The Company is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Company uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1665% for the '40 Act Debt Test and 239% for the '40 Act Leverage Test. March 20, 2020 | Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distribution Schedule Change and Provides Merger Update. The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing® MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) (the "Fund") announced today the decision of the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") to revise the timing of the Fund's distributions for the months of April and May, 2020. In addition, the Board reaffirmed its continued support for the proposed merger of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (formerly known as the Cushing® Royalty & Income Fund) (SRF) with and into the Fund. However, during this period of market uncertainty, the Fund's Board has elected to defer the planned distributions for April and May, 2020, in order to preserve the Fund's available cash and provide the Fund's portfolio management team with flexibility to prudently manage the Fund's investment portfolio during this time of unprecedented market volatility. It is currently anticipated that the Fund's monthly distribution schedule will resume in June, 2020. The June distribution, if and when declared by the Board, would be a replacement of the monthly distributions that would otherwise have been made in April and May. March 11, 2020 | Tortoise Provides Questions and Answers Document for Closed-End Funds. Tortoise today announced that given the recent market volatility, it has made available a Q&A document regarding its effect on Tortoise's closed-end funds. The document, which will be updated periodically, is available here. March 9, 2020 | Goldman Sachs Energy & Renaissance Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund (the "Fund") (GER) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund's net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020 |Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the "Fund") (GMZ) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund's net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020 | Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares. The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust (GRX) (the "Fund") authorized the redemption of all outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the "Series A Preferred"). The shares will be redeemed at $25.0520 per Series A Preferred (the "Redemption Price"), which consists of $25.00 per Series A Preferred (the liquidation preference) plus accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of April 9, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). As of the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the Series A Preferred shareholders with respect to the Series A Preferred will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price. The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GRX Pr A", are rated "A2" by Moody's Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.44 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on August 20, 2010 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) -75.9% 0.2405 0.058 15.68% 0.00% 0.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opps Fund (JMLP) -74.4% 0.176 0.045 15.93% -0.88% 0.5 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -61.2% 0.1159 0.045 3.30% -13.08% -1.4 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -45.1% 0.0277 0.0152 3.32% -12.84% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -30.7% 0.0597 0.0414 6.26% -10.50% -0.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) -24.3% 0.0185 0.014 4.36% -11.70% -2.4 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) -21.4% 0.021 0.0165 4.55% -9.94% -1.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -20.8% 0.0265 0.021 4.16% -10.36% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Income Common (NCV) -19.0% 0.0525 0.0425 12.98% -8.18% -2.1 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -18.0% 0.064 0.0525 5.45% -2.45% 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) -17.6% 0.17 0.14 10.33% -3.47% -0.1 4/13/2020 4/23/2020 Nuveen Real Asset Inc and Grwt (JRI) -17.5% 0.117 0.0965 10.60% -15.35% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II Common (NCZ) -16.7% 0.045 0.0375 12.57% -7.49% -1.7 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -15.5% 0.0355 0.03 4.00% -11.94% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -15.4% 0.13 0.11 8.30% -5.01% -1.2 4/13/2020 4/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -15.2% 0.079 0.067 7.39% -13.92% -1.2 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -14.3% 0.035 0.03 7.16% -14.46% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -14.1% 0.04746 0.04075 9.88% -1.39% -1.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -14.1% 0.078 0.067 7.52% -13.93% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -13.6% 0.02038 0.0176 9.43% -2.18% -1.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -13.6% 0.081 0.07 6.64% -13.35% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund (JPC) -13.1% 0.061 0.053 8.19% -3.84% -0.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -10.8% 0.04288 0.03827 8.58% -8.23% -0.3 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) -10.1% 0.0446 0.0401 3.87% -11.09% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) -10.1% 0.0496 0.0446 4.26% -8.19% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) -10.0% 0.0709 0.0638 3.68% 0.05% 0.7 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -10.0% 0.039 0.0351 3.73% -12.90% -2.1 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) -10.0% 0.0391 0.0352 3.95% -13.34% -1.4 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.0% 0.0642 0.0578 3.65% -6.77% -2.2 4/1/2020 4/22/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) -9.9% 0.0433 0.039 3.79% -13.76% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) -9.9% 0.0474 0.0427 4.18% -7.89% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -9.8% 0.056 0.0505 7.69% -4.60% -0.7 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -9.7% 0.093 0.084 8.44% -14.06% -1.0 4/7/2020 4/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -9.7% 0.092 0.0831 11.12% 6.79% -2.2 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) -9.3% 0.1075 0.0975 10.67% -15.43% -1.6 4/9/2020 4/20/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -9.2% 0.1116 0.1013 7.15% -8.50% 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 New America High-Income (HYB) -9.1% 0.055 0.05 8.25% -13.15% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/15/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -8.6% 0.0602 0.05501 8.62% -8.48% -0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO) -7.4% 0.0605 0.056 8.70% -13.16% -0.9 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -7.3% 0.0615 0.057 8.80% -13.28% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -7.1% 0.0831 0.0772 11.54% -12.36% -0.8 4/6/2020 4/16/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -6.7% 0.045 0.042 6.32% -4.89% -0.8 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -6.2% 0.097 0.091 9.29% -13.57% -0.9 4/7/2020 4/16/2020 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund (JSD) -4.4% 0.0915 0.0875 9.15% -13.76% -1.6 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -4.1% 0.0365 0.035 9.17% -13.58% -1.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) -3.9% 0.092 0.0884 17.68% -12.41% -1.0 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) -3.7% 0.1355 0.1305 7.81% -2.00% 0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -1.6% 0.02839 0.02794 8.99% -6.28% -0.1 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.6% 0.02881 0.02899 7.42% -2.90% 1.2 4/1/2020 4/14/2020

Commentary

CEFs continued to move higher last week, with 19 sectors out of 23 positive on NAV. However, only 14 sectors were positive by price, with investors selling off certain classes of CEFs in particular such as the PIMCO multisector funds as well as CLO funds (which are classed as "Senior Loans" by CEFConnect). Real estate CEFs fared the worst last week, possibly due to profit-taking given how strongly REITs have rebounded from the bear market lows.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund's (DSU) tender offer for 5% of outstanding shares expired last Friday. Due to the stock market collapse at the time I missed this one when it was announced on March 17, I do apologize. The pro-ration factor was 14.5%, meaning that only around one-third of shareholders tendered their shares. This is lower than normal, as our base case is normally for 50% of shares to be tendered. Perhaps other CEF investors also missed this news due to the market turmoil, or might investors have been unwilling to part with their shares (even at a -2% discount) given how much the price has fallen?

In any case, the discount widened by around 3-4% upon expiry of the offer, so much of the gain from tendering the 14.5% of shares at $10.20 would have been wiped out by the losses on the remaining ~85% of shares still held by the investor.

With stock prices down, we are also starting to see equity funds that use a managed distribution policy based on target % of NAV reduce their distributions. This week, Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) and Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) reduced their payouts by -15.4% and -17.6% respectively. As our own Nick wrote in Seeking Alpha's press release announcing USA's "cut", it's not really a cut at all based on the funds' 10% NAV return distribution policy.

This adds to the already long list of distribution cutters this month. To understand why even quality CEFs have to reduce their distributions in bear markets, be sure to check out Nick's article from earlier this month: Bear Market Thoughts: Distribution Cuts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE MODEL PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.