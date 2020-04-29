Attack Waves: GFC, Covid-19 And Financial Collapse

Many people recognize the virus might arrive in waves, but aren't connecting that with the economic and financial consequences.

It is likely the Covid-19 pandemic hits humanity in waves, creating a series of shocks to the financial system.

The Global Financial Crisis occurred in a pattern of waves lasting about two years (or longer, if you include sovereign debt crises).

If you're starting to feel the 'fear of missing out' (aka 'FOMO') you're not alone. Given the volume of questions I've received at DumbWealth, it is clear that many feel this way.

The scope of the recovery since the March 23rd bottom is impressive. As of April 27th, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up almost 30%!

It's only natural to wonder if the worst is behind us. Maybe the worst of the economic contraction is already reflected in the stock market and we're now looking across the valley to the slow re-emergence of post-virus life? After-all, the economy was still bad in April 2009 and beyond, but that didn't stop the S&P 500 from bottoming on March 9, 2009.

Beware: There may be more to the story

While it is true that markets discount the future, the current crisis is still very young.

Anyone saying the March 2020 experience was a one-time occurrence fails to recognize that major economic and financial crises tend to take a while to play out. Indeed, the GFC occurred in a pattern of waves lasting about two years (or longer, if you include sovereign debt crises). This occurs because, like a receding tide, the core issue - in 2007-2009 it was housing - tends to be slow moving.

As housing worsened over time, more and more of the financial system collapsed. The following timeline shows how the GFC developed over the course of two years:

April 2007: New Century, an American REIT specialising in sub-prime mortgages, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This propagated the sub-prime crisis, through securitization, to banks around the world. August 9, 2007: BNP Paribas blocked withdrawals from three of its hedge funds, since there was no liquidity, making valuation of the funds impossible – a clear sign that banks were refusing to do business with each other. August 2007: The Federal Open Market Committee began reducing the federal funds rate from its peak of 5.25% in response to worries about liquidity and confidence. October 9, 2007: The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its peak closing price of 14,164.53. Existing home sales also peaked this month and began to decline. December 12, 2007: The Federal Reserve instituted the Term Auction Facility to supply short-term credit to banks with sub-prime mortgages. February 13, 2008: The Economic Stimulus Act of 2008 was enacted, which included a tax rebate. March 17, 2008: The Federal Reserve guaranteed Bear Stearns' bad loans to facilitate its acquisition by JPMorgan Chase. July 11, 2008: IndyMac failed. July 30, 2008: The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 was enacted. September 7, 2008: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the federal government. September 15, 2008: Lehman Brothers went bankrupt after the Federal Reserve declined to guarantee its loans, causing the Dow Jones to drop 504 points, its worst decline in seven years. The same day, Bank of America purchased Merrill Lynch. September 16, 2008: The Federal Reserve took over American International Group. The Reserve Primary Fund "broke the buck" as a result of massive withdrawals from money market accounts. September 21, 2008: Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley converted themselves from investment banks to bank holding companies to increase their protection by the Federal Reserve. September 26, 2008: Washington Mutual went bankrupt after a bank run. September 29, 2008: The House of Representatives rejected the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008 instituting the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program. In response the Dow Jones dropped 777.68 points, its largest single-day decline. October 3, 2008: Congress passed the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008. November 25, 2008: The Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility was announced. December 16, 2008: The federal funds rate was lowered to zero percent. January 2009: Two of the three Big Three automobile manufacturers received a bailout from the TARP program. February 13, 2009: Congress approved the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, a $787 billion economic stimulus package. March 6, 2009: The Dow Jones hit its lowest level of 6,443.27.

I distinctly remember when Bear Stearns was bailed out by the Fed in March 2008. Many people at the time thought that marked the end of the bear market. They figured the Fed drew a line in the sand and markets rallied on the confirmation that the Fed Put was intact. From March 17 to May 19, 2008 markets rallied a healthy 12%.

What people failed to understand then - and now - is that many crises occur in waves. Bear Stearns' collapse was just one of multiple waves that occurred during a two-year period.

The problem is time. These crises play out in real time and a two-month recovery within a two-year collapse can feel authentic. However, these shocks and recoveries are nothing but waves crashing against the shores while the tide quietly recedes. The waves are what get noticed as the tide slowly goes out.

At that time, housing was the tide and Bear Stearns was but one wave. With hindsight, we can see how the slow deterioration of the housing market pushed multiple economic waves towards the financial markets. The two charts below illustrate these waves in the form of the TED Spread and Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Index. As time progressed, the waves repeated and strengthened.

Today's crisis is in some ways similar to that of 2007-2009. Instead of housing, today's underlying issue is Covid-19. Like housing, the virus is a slow-moving event with the power to produce multiple sharp shocks and recoveries in financial markets. Like housing, the virus is exposing all the weakness and fragility in the system.

Covid-19 ultimately is a virus over which humanity has little control

Like other pandemics, this one will likely occur in waves. As I have written before, H1N1, H7N9 and the Spanish Flu are all memorable examples of pandemics that repeatedly attacked humanity.

There has been a lot of media attention paid to the possibility of a second wave. Numerous scientific experts are sharing the warning:

Some experts predict Covid-19 will stay for as long as two years, and we have to accept the reality that we can't go back to pre-Covid-19 life during that time. -- South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-Lip

People seem to be getting the message, as indicated by a massive rise in Google searches for the term "second wave coronavirus".

Market not pricing multiple virus waves

Still, it appears that there is a massive disconnect between the acknowledgement that the virus will attack in waves and the recognition that this will have repercussions on financial markets.

The chart below shows the TED Spread over the past couple years. What is clear is that the current spike is alone. We might eventually look back and say it was the first of many. This might be our March 2008 Bear Stearns moment, after we realize March 2020 was a single wave hitting the shores as the tide went out. Like in March 2008, in March 2020 we witnessed the power of the Fed and investor complacency once again started to set in.

If you compare with previous crises, we are likely currently in the early stages. As the underlying issue - the virus - continues to produce waves, it could create repeated financial shocks.

A new wave couldn't have come at a worse time

The massive rally over the past few weeks has left the S&P 500 vulnerable and exposed. The market is highly concentrated, with a handful of winners - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB) - driving up overall market indices. A turn in sentiment due to the realization that this crisis - both medical and financial - will hit in waves could easily slash support for the current rally and destroy sentiment.

Remember, the rally that occurred after Bear Stearns was bailed out lasted two months. It felt real at the time. However, it wasn't until the housing crisis slowly worked its way through the system that a new secular bull market could begin.

If the current crisis is anything like the GFC, I would not be surprised to see the S&P 500 retest the lows and even collapse further.

