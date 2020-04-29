Comcast And Its Real Value

This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is vs. the current share price.

Its top executives have pledged to donate 100% of their salaries to COVID-19-related charities for the duration of the crisis.

The commitments include no late fees or disconnects, and 60 days of free access to low income families who need internet for eLearning with their children.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is set to announce its first quarter results on April 30. The company's top line in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from an increased number of high-speed Internet subscribers amid the coronavirus outbreak. The increase in people working from home and the increase in media consumption has had a positive impact on the company.

Related to its COVID-19 efforts, the top executives are donating their salaries to COVID-19 charities for the duration of the crisis. The company also committed $500 million to support its staffers. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Comcast though, as a class action lawsuit was recently filed by a Pennsylvania man who claims that the company procured consumers’ credit reports with neither a permissible purpose nor consent to do so, invading consumer’s privacy and harming their credit.

While current news stories, good or bad, can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it has been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I will analyze the value of the company vs. the price and help determine if CMCSA is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use our company rating score. It shows a score of around 72/100. Therefore, Comcast is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. CMCSA has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has low scores for earnings per share, ROIC, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that CMCSA seems to have at least average fundamentals since more than half of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing for five consecutive years, with the last few years fluctuating. Overall, share price average has grown by about 75.2% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.43%. This return is nothing spectacular.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown in a mostly consistent manner over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2010 to 2016, then EPS greatly increased in 2017 before declining and increasing again in the remaining year.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CMCSA is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has hovered around 15% to 17% over the past five years. However, an exception was in 2017, when ROE was about 37%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for an average of 16% or more. So CMCSA meets my requirement in most years from the chart.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 67 Telecom Service companies is 5.67%.

Therefore, Comcast’s current ROE of 16.9% is well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has followed the same trend as ROE, with a significant spike in the middle of the past five years. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 11.5%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So CMCSA does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent has maintained a level of around 68% to 70% over the past five years. Five-year GMP is excellent at around 69%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So CMCSA has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is a concern, as it tells us that the company owes more than it owns.

CMCSA’s Current Ratio of .84 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CMCSA does not meet this amount.

According to the balance sheet, it seems that the company is not in great financial health. In the long term, the company needs improvement with regard to its debt-to-equity. In the short term the company’s financial situation also could use improvement.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 12.8 indicates that CMCSA might be selling at a low price when comparing CMCSA’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and five-year average PE Ratio of CMCSA has typically been between 16.7 and 15.5, so this indicates that CMCSA could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to CMCSA’s average historical PE Ratio range.

CMCSA currently pays a dividend of 2.38% (or 2.55% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

With regard to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 30%, which means that there's still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that CMCSA has a history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.52% to 2.31%. This stock pays out a moderate dividend. Dividend yields have increased overall during the five-year period, but have not increased consistently.

Although CMCSA participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of CMCSA, the company doesn’t appear to have ample equity as indicated by its unsatisfactory debt-to-equity ratio, and its short-term cash may be tight now as indicated by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Comcast’s debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT covers its interest expense 4.8 times over. Because of Comcast’s increased leveraged situation, this decreases the company’s borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past five years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when CMCSA was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2015 and 2016. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2015 and 2016 was a time when CMCSA was buying back more shares, which wouldn’t make sense from a strategic standpoint. Therefore, it seems like CMCSA hasn’t bought back shares with a strategic plan in place to return the most value back to shareholders.

If I were currently interested in buying CMCSA now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is at a high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with CMCSA is better than average. On the positive side, the company has been paying a regular dividend for more than a decade, the dividend yield has increased overall during the past five years, and the yield is at a high point when compared to the past 10 years.

On the negative side, dividend yields haven’t increased consistently over the past five years. In addition, share buybacks haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 2.83. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and, in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is toward the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, CMCSA is fairly priced.

If CMCSA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If CMCSA continues with a growth average similar to its past five years earnings growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If CMCSA continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If CMCSA continues with a growth average similar to its past five years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time. If CMCSA continues with a growth average similar to its past five years total equity growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

years total equity growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time. According to CMCSA’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, CMCSA is undervalued.

If CMCSA continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $37 per share vs. its current price of about $37. This would indicate that Comcast is fairly priced. However, because of the current pandemic and economic situation, you may choose to value more conservatively using the valuation based on low forward growth. Therefore, the more conservative valuation would be between $32 and $35.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Comcast could use improvement with its financial health in terms of its leveraged situation and unsatisfactory current ratio. It’s ROIC also is lacking.

Other fundamentals are solid, including consistently improving long-term EPS, sufficient ROE, and excellent gross margin percent.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a moderate dividend with an increasing yield that's at a 10-year high.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is fairly priced.

In the chart below, I compare Comcast stock vs. an S&P 500 index fund from 2007 to 2020. You can see that overall CMCSA performs similar to the S&P 500 in the long run. However, during economic downturns, CMCSA tends to perform worse. Then during booming times, CMCSA outperforms the S&P 500.

If following this pattern, an investor would want to take advantage of the share price declines to possibly buy CMCSA during an economic downturn, as we’ve seen glimpses of a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic. Then when the economy is booming again, you can take advantage of the situation and sell when the stock outperforms the market.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10.74%. This year, analysts are forecasting an earnings decrease of -10.66% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 17.01% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 10.74% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 2.38% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 13.12%.

Here's an alternative scenario based on CMCSA’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and five-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 15.8% and 11.8%, respectively. Plus, the average five-year dividend yield was about 1.74%. So, we’re at a total return of 17.54 % to 13.54%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and five years, the growth has been 8.8% and 8.2%, respectively. Plus, the average five-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 10.54% to 9.94%. Therefore, if considering an average of all these returns, our annual average return could likely be around 12 to 13%.

If considering actual past results of Comcast, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in CMCSA:

Initial Investment Date: 4/25/2010

End Date: 4/25/2020

Cost per Share: $9.48

End Date Price: $37.16

Total Dividends Received: $5.05

Total Return: 345.25%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 16%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in CMCSA:

Initial Investment Date: 4/25/2015

End Date: 4/25/2020

Cost per Share: $29.82

End Date Price: $37.16

Total Dividends Received: $3.39

Total Return: 35.98%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 6%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 6% to 16%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in CMCSA, and its existing services (television, internet, and phone networks), you could expect CMCSA to provide you with around 12% to 13% annual return with more significant returns during booming economic times. But during economic downturns, you might expect the stock to perform worse than the general US stock market.

I would take an objective look at this company and realize that if Comcast’s share price falls low enough during this troubled economic situation, it could be a good time to buy a well-known company with better than average fundamentals that has somewhat of a monopoly in its operating network territories. I’ll personally be tuned in to see if Comcast stock falls below the conservative valuation stated previously of around $32 before I make any moves on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMCSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.