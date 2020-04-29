Twitter: Some Good News

I’ve had some subscribers pinging me on whether I’m willing to change my mind on Twitter again and as is often the case with Twitter, it’s tempting. This is saying a lot considering I shorted the stock the day the Elliot deal was announced for the first time since 2015, and because my recent increased lockdown usage is a constant reminder of Twitter’s missed opportunities..

So what’s tempting about Twitter shares here?

Well, the short answer is relative valuation looks good again.

March 9 th EV/ 2019 REV April 24 EV/2019 REV 2019 Rev Growth Facebook 5.8x 6.8x 28% Pinterest 6.4x 9x 51% Twtr 6.5x 4.9x 13% Snap 8.5x 12.7x 45%

On March 9 th, just a few days after recording a podcast discussing why Twitter was turning me off, I shorted the stock at roughly $34 on the Elliot deal news in the midst of what was then a free-falling market. This wasn’t an easy call considering how consistently long biased I’ve been on the name for the past several years. Choosing to throw in the towel on a long isn’t the same as flipping around and shorting, but that Monday I simply couldn’t resist. The short felt like a layup. Twitter, which for years had the saving grace of being the relatively undervalued online advertising social stock, was now sporting a premium EV/Sales to both Facebook and Pinterest. And they were committing to a large buyback to quiet down some activist investors which considering my experience with the stock all the way back to Salesforce’s failed bid, essentially felt like management conceding defeat. (TikTok surging with celebrities in a manner like Vine easily could have, Instagram which slipped through Twitter’s fingers for $500ml doing its thing, Quibi launching as essentially a Twitter Video+ of branded content, and Pinterest and Snapchat executing in their niches you don’t buy announce your first major buyback unless you are straight up out of ideas.) Thanks to the market chaos the trade returned a quick 30% which made exiting easy. That was six weeks ago…

Today

Today Twitter is trading at the lowest trailing EV/Sales multiple in the online ad universe which really is a crazy relative flip in such a short time span. There is also now a case to be made that Twitter has benefited from the virus as usage and engagement on the platform have likely outperformed peers.

Here is the week-by-week engagement data for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter through April 4th from RivalIQ. Twitter’s engagement declines where roughly half what Facebook/Instagram went through on the way down.

But while engagement has held up well, there is also a compelling case to be made here that Twitter deserves its discount again because its ad platform is more leveraged to live events that have completely disappeared. (Comicon, March Madness, NBA FINALS, and the Olympics to name a few). So, getting excited about news/politics/finance engagement soaring when Twitter’s biggest issue has been its persistent monetization struggles relative to perceived reach in those verticals is a bit premature. Then add in the mobile application product (MAP) issues and the fact Twitter’s struggled when it comes to attracting direct response advertisers, and this peer discount starts to feel warranted. Mopub wasn’t growing and Twitter was in the process of rebuilding its ad server before the biggest online advertising disruption since the industry was created occurred. And for those not dialed into the sector, recent earnings calls are glaring reminder that Twitter’s direct response weakness is tough to ignore

Here is Snapchat managment discussing the current environment:

“We are seeing some bright spots amongst direct response advertisers, especially those who provide activities or products that our community can enjoy at home. In the short-term, we are shifting sales resources and pulling forward some investments in direct response to better serve the advertisers who are trying to reach our audience during this time.

Our deep investments in direct response advertising over the past few years, including advanced bidding and campaign management tools, ad formats designed specifically for mobile apps and ecommerce and backend performance optimization have positioned us well in this uncertain environment.”

And Google also called out this outperformance in direct response on their earnings call…

“In March, revenues began to decline and entered the month at a mid-teens percentage decline in year-on-year revenues, although, users’ search activity increased, their interest shifted to less commercial topics. In addition, there was also reduced spending by our advertisers.

YouTube advertising revenues were $4 billion, up 33% year-on-year. Significant YouTube revenue growth persisted until late in the first quarter with different performance trajectories for the brand and direct response components. Direct response continued to have substantial year-on-year growth throughout the entire quarter. Brand advertising growth accelerated in the first 2 months of the quarter, but began to experience a headwind in mid-March. As a result by the end of March, total YouTube ads revenue growth had decelerated to a year-on-year growth rate in the high-single-digit.”

This direct response chink in the Twitter ad armor does kind of dampen the bull case. Online ad peers like Snapchat can point to captive millenials and the fact that video game publishers and media companies need to come to them. Pinterest can talk cooking and home improvement monetization in consumer products. TikTok can talk pure feel good entertainment and musicians/celebrities engaging with fans in a manner that essentially replaces live events. That’s a lot more compelling ad story than Twitter’s derivatives of virus news/politics content. So why am I saying the stock is a tempting long?

Well, because the service does suck you in so well, and thus the long-term yet to be achieved potential of it is always there whispering in your ear. Also, in this inflate the entire stock market to prevent armageddon FED tape, Twitter looks relatively cheap. Basically, if Uber without a CTO and CFO and with gross bookings cliff diving is flat on the year, Twitter at less than 5x sales and sub 20x EBITDA with a nice data licensing biz cushion still there is almost a deep value stock with low expectations. Also, Twitter still has an event catalyst element the others are missing, SPORTS. In whatever form professional sports resume, Twitter is set up to see a unique rebound from pent up consumer demand. So, for the trader junkies out there, which these days is pretty much everyone with an internet connection on the planet, Twitter stock is calling!

However, for sensible investors with a holding horizon that extends beyond monetary induced euphoria and corona investing summer camp trades, serious long-term questions remain. Just spend some time on Twitter and you will quickly be reminded of why being long the stock is such torture.

Some Bad News

I’ll start with this tweet...

This was how Jon Krasinski launched his new hit Youtube show Some Good News.

He opened the 1 st episode of the show with these words:

"For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news…..after reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, 'All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us?” Why not now?'”

Now does anyone remember Jack Dorsey asking Elon Musk how to fix Twitter just 3 months ago?

The same Elon who Tweeted this….

Ok, there is no denying Elon brings attention to Twitter, but what brand wants to be associated with that type of content??

John Krasinski is making it look so easy. Within days of launching Some Good News Krasinski had a line of major brands (30+according to my sources) out the door asking to work with him. Yet here is Twitter struggling with content health and monetization and the type of fix it’s looking for is literally staring it in the face. Like Jon basically launched a late-night show on par with the best in the biz with some crayons, a camera, and his Twitter feed/followers, and yet the show is housed on Youtube?

Maybe Mr. Dorsey should ask Jon how to fix Twitter or better yet make him the head of feel good content.

And let’s be clear Twitter’s problems don’t just stop there. A few days after Some Good News aired its first episode Quibi launched...

Quibi

Now some of you might be wondering what’s the compare here as Quibi is a streaming platform typically perceived to be competing against the likes of Netflix and Amazon, but to me Quibi is the type of interesting experiment Twitter should have already mastered. It’s professionally produced content in bite size (10mn) portions that is tailored to mobile. And to be honest it’s got some fun shows like Flipped and Dishmantled that one could actually envision working for a Cable esque Twitter subscription product.

Because really these days what is Twitter other than cable news & radios less profitable cousin?

When I stop and think of all the content I’m consuming off Twitter that is tied to people whose brands I associate with Twitter it’s just remarkable. Whether I’m listening to Kara Swisher interview Adam Grant and Niall Ferguson, Professor Galloway rant about education, Howard Lindzon interview Chris Sacca, QTR dishing with Carson Block, Josh Brown ranting on markets, or watching some Real Vision; the path always leads back to Twitter. The platform continues to be a free public relations firm for content creators who are clever enough to use it to build their brands and then go monetize/grow elsewhere. Which is why at this point I do wonder why Twitter has not swung away in a Howard Stern/Siri us fashion and just launched a premium subscription service with a dozen or so homegrown anchors across its major verticals.

Competitive Threats Are Growing

Consider that the New York Times just announced that Kara Swisher’s Recode/Decode award winning Podcast will essentially be moving to their new Opinion Audio product. Now do the math on how much time Kara spends on Twitter and her engagement with her audience, and what that translates into in terms of hours a week of undivided podcast attention for potential advertisers let alone a premium subscription product. Then factor in that Twitter has more cash on hand than the NYT’s current market cap. Did Twitter even take a crack here? And why is Josh Brown even appearing on CNBC anymore vs having his own exclusive Twitter financial markets show? Mr. Dorsey really should be thinking like Nike and locking down a stable of top Twitter contributors in the finance/politics/journalism game. Or maybe take a crack at Howard Stern with his deal up at the end of the year or some Fox News personalities, but please do something cause the clock is ticking.

Podcasting Is Heating Up

Also, the NYT bringing Kara Swisher on board shows how serious traditional media is getting about audio, and they have a good reason for it. Their podcast The Daily is a huge hit that is regularly generating more than 2 million downloads and over $1 million a month in revenue. They also recently acquired Audm, which is basically the Audible of journalistic content. But the New York Times is not alone with respect to making this push into the Podcast space. Spotify just spent $200 million on Bill Simmons The Ringer podcast network. This follows other Spotify podcast network acquisitions like Gimlet Media and Parcast as well as the podcast creation app Anchor. As podcasting targeting tools improve the ad dollar threat for Twitter gets very real. Spotify now has nearly 60 million users listening to the 700k+ podcasts available on its platform. This is usage is up 200% yr/yr, and this is in a world where Sirius XM still has 35ml subscribers generating roughly $5.6bl in annual subscription revenue. So, maybe there are better things for Twitter to do than buyback stock equal to 10% of their market cap here.

Does Twitter Management Get All This?

It would be incredibly arrogant to argue Twitter management doesn’t get a lot of these things. They have signed plenty of notable content deal s across sports, music, gaming, finance, politics, and entertainment since 2017. But without a premium on demand format to consume this content or a focus on standout Twitter home grown personalities I think it’s fair at this point to ask whether this strategy has really worked?

Or maybe Twitter management is just unlucky …

How else do you explain the fact that Mr. Dorsey was an angel investor in Instagram and that Twitter offered $500ml for the company in 2012 before Zuck swooped in and got it for $1bl. Or that a few months later they went out and bought Vine for $30m which soared to 200ml users and then quickly flamed out. Only for today to see TikTok quickly turn into the dream user generated social video success Vine should have been?

And the bad luck with respect to Twitter doesn’t just apply to content/acquisition failures….

Remember when the platform was going to change real-time disaster response?

It’s kind of difficult to ignore the untapped global utility crisis containment potential that was to be Twitter in the midst of a global pandemic.

Yep, there was once a dream that was Twitter. You could only whisper it. Anything more than a whisper and it would vanish...

(This article was published 2 weeks ago to subscribers of Akram's Razor.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.