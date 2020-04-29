China Mobile: Recovering From COVID-19, Stable Dividend

5G ramp is looking to be very positive with a large surge in customers in March.

1Q20 should see a bottom in mobile service revenue as people were forced to stay at home.

China Mobile (CHL) saw meaningful mobile subscriber loss in February during the peak of the pandemic in China while fixed line was stable. But, the network operator is seeing stores reopen and subscribers back into growth mode in March. In addition, 5G subscriber numbers were appealing. Dividend outlook is stable in 2020E which is an important support for the stock.

Data by YCharts

1Q20 weak as expected

The company reported 2% yoy service revenue growth which is down from a rising trend. This was mainly due to mobile subscriber net loss of 7.3mn in February, but partially recovered 4.1mn in March. I believe the loss in mobile subscribers was mainly due to cancellation of secondary SIMs as I could imagine that people were staying at home during the lockdown where they likely have opted for fixed line broadband instead for more data intensive uses like online education, etc.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Fixed line broadband net additions ticked up to 2.5mn in March vs. 1.2mn in January and 0.3mn in February.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg

Stores to reopen

Handset sales dipped in 1Q20 unsurprisingly by 35% yoy as stores were closed throughout most of China. These same stores will gradually reopen in the coming month, so I expect to see a pent-up demand in phone sales. Also, there should be increased subscriber adds and lower churn rate.

Look up to 5G adoption

5G subscribers to packaged plans at CM has reached 32mn at the end of March (since November when it was first launched), which literally doubled MoM. Compared to 4G uptake, 5G is attracting users at a much faster rate. For 4G, during the first 5 months of launch, CM gained 14mn customers.

The company's 70mn target for 5G subscriptions for 2020E looks very attainable with 45% of the goal already reached in the first quarter.

Stable dividend, mild EBITDA decline

The management guided to a mild EBITDA decline this year which is understandable given the tough outlook of the economy recovering from COVID-19. They expect DPS to be stable in 2020E which implies about 5-6% dividend yield at current levels.

Unlike dividend cuts at many banks, a stable DPS should be viewed positively by the income investor audience.

Source: Bloomberg

Attractive valuation

The stock is still trading attractively at about 2.8x EV/EBITDA which is in line with its historical average. I believe the 5G ramp is overlooked and that 2021-22E will be very strong years, especially with increasing 5G penetration.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.