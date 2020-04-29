NTSX: Leveraged Balanced Fund For Higher Returns, Lower Risk

Low-risk high-return investment opportunities are few and far between, but NTSX seems to fit the bill.

NTSX is a leveraged balanced fund, a combination that seems to offer investors higher returns with a lower level of risk.

Balanced equity and bond funds are generally of lower risk than funds investing only in equities.

The WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NTSX) is a 1.50x leveraged balanced fund, with investments in both equities and treasuries. Leverage boosts both gains and losses, while the fund's significant treasury holdings, and asset class with negative correlation to equities, serves to minimize the former. NTSX should moderately outperform most traditional balanced portfolios, as well as those focused exclusively on equities, unless both equities and treasuries suffer concurrent losses, a rare occurrence.

NTSX is, in my opinion, a strong investment opportunity for less risk-averse investors looking for balanced funds, albeit one that should underperform under particularly severe downturns.

Fund Basics - Leveraged 90/60 Balanced Fund

Sponsor: WisdomTree

Dividend yield: 1.02%

Expense Ratio: 0.20%

Leverage Ratio: 50%

Fund Overview

I'll start with an explanation and investment thesis of more traditional balanced funds before taking a look at NTSX itself.

Traditional balanced portfolios and funds invest 60% of their holdings in equities, with the remaining 40% invested in fixed-income securities, generally U.S. treasuries.

Balanced portfolios are almost always of significantly lower risk and volatility than those investing exclusively in equities, due to asset class diversification, and as treasuries are inherently less risky and volatile than equities.

Balanced portfolios also perform relatively well during bear markets, as during these they are able to sell higher-priced treasuries to buy lower-priced equities, effectively buying low and selling high.

The above occurs as these two asset classes generally behave in opposite ways during downturns. U.S. equities tend to underperform under periods of significant economic stress, such as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, due to decreased corporate profits, bearish market sentiment, and a flight-to-quality effect as investors flee high-risk assets. U.S. treasuries, on the other hand, tend to outperform during periods of significant economic stress, as these are generally met with interest rate cuts, with boosts to bond prices, and due to the same flight-to-quality effect causing investors to flee towards low-risk assets.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is, in my opinion, a textbook case of the above, with U.S. treasuries posting solid gains as U.S. equities tumble:

Data by YCharts

Insofar as these two asset classes are negatively correlated, investing in both serves to both minimize portfolio risk and volatility, through diversification, and maximize shareholder returns, through rebalancing. Investors with a balanced equity/bond investment portfolio would have both experienced significantly fewer losses during the ongoing downturn, and would have been able to sell some of their treasury holdings, locking in gains, to buy now-cheaper stocks, boosting long-term capital gains and dividends alike.

In practice, balanced portfolios slightly underperform pure equity portfolios, as treasuries are simply not all that profitable investments, but are moderately less volatile than the same, leading to comparatively stronger risk-adjusted returns.

(Source: WisdomTree)

The above is, in my opinion, a reasonably strong investment proposition, and investors couldn't really go wrong investing in balanced funds. Vanguard has a suite of target retirement funds which automatically shift asset allocations to fewer equities as investors age, to minimize risk as retirement nears. These are all great choices for investors interested in balanced funds.

Although balanced funds offer comparatively strong risk-adjusted returns, less risk-averse investors balk at the lower level of returns these same funds offer. The aforementioned Vanguard Retirement funds consistently underperform the S&P 500, a deal-breaker for many investors:

Data by YCharts

WisdomTree's NTSX is meant to remedy the above, by creating a 1.50x leveraged balanced fund, with a 90/60 equity/treasury exposure. This means that, effectively, NTSX's shareholders receive about 90% the returns and losses of the equities market, and 60% of the returns of treasuries. The fund accomplishes this by investing in the following three components:

Equity Component: NTSX has $90 invested in large-cap equities for every $100 invested in the ETF. The fund experiences about 90% of the returns and losses of the S&P 500.

NTSX has $90 invested in large-cap equities for every $100 invested in the ETF. The fund experiences about 90% of the returns and losses of the S&P 500. Treasuries Component: NTSX has $60 of treasury futures for every $100 invested in the ETF. Average effective duration of 7 - 7.5 years. The fund experiences about 60% of the returns and losses of moderate maturity treasuries.

NTSX has $60 of treasury futures for every $100 invested in the ETF. Average effective duration of 7 - 7.5 years. The fund experiences about 60% of the returns and losses of moderate maturity treasuries. Cash Component: NTSX's treasury futures require that $10 for every $100 invested in the fund be kept in short-term collateral, which earns returns comparable to U.S. Treasury bills.

The leverage should, in theory, boost shareholder returns, while the combination of bonds and equities should minimize portfolio risk and volatility. NTSX's research seems to show this being the case, with the fund outperforming the S&P 500 on both a returns and volatility basis:

(Source: WisdomTree)

Now, the above are simply back-tested estimates, but the fund's actual performance since inception has been broadly similar:

Data by YCharts

NTSX's leveraged and diversified holdings seem to combine to create a higher-return lower-risk fund, an outstanding achievement.

Now, although the above results are great, I'm a bit apprehensive. NTSX was created less than two years ago, so performance data is quite limited. Management analysis and back-tests do indicate that the fund has outperformed for decades, but management figures are notoriously optimistic.

Due to the above, I decided to estimate the fund's performance myself. Let's take a look.

Performance Back-test - Higher-Return Lower-Risk Fund

I back-tested NTSX's performance from equity and treasury index data. I assumed that NTSX would achieve 90% of the total shareholder returns of the S&P 500 (SPY), and 60% of the same for the intermediate-term U.S. treasuries, as measured by the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT).

To ensure that my assumptions and selected indexes were reasonable, I compared my estimates to the fund's actual returns since inception. Estimates closely tracked the fund's actual performance, so my calculations seem to be reasonably accurate:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

Taking into consideration the above, I decided to estimate yearly performance information for the fund:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

From these, I was able to estimate annualized returns and standard deviations for the fund and comparable indexes:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

As can be seen above, my estimates show that NTSX would have outperformed the S&P 500 at a lower level of risk for the past decade or so. These are very strong results, and broadly consistent with management estimates.

Conclusion - Higher-Return Lower-Risk Fund

NTSX's leveraged and balanced equity and fixed-income holdings combine to create a higher-return lower-risk fund, and one that should outperform equity indexes unless both stocks and treasuries post sizable losses, a relatively uncommon occurrence.

In my opinion, NTSX is an outstanding investment opportunity, and especially appropriate for less risk-averse investors on the lookout for balanced funds. NTSX could very easily be a core portfolio holdings for these investors, compromising a significant percentage of their portfolios.

Finally, I do want to emphasize the fact that NTSX is still a leveraged fund, and would underperform comparable unleveraged balanced funds under large-enough and broad-based downturns. More conservative risk-averse investors should, in my opinion, consider other funds or securities.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.