Canadian National Is Providing Resiliency To My Portfolio

While they focus on dealing with short-term impacts of the virus, they are looking past 2020 as they continue investing in the future.

The early impact of COVID-19 has forced CN to change the way they operate their business as they protect both their workers and the bottom line.

When I first started investing many years ago, one of the primary considerations that I had was the ability of my companies to weather adversity in the face of competitive challenge. Looking for deep moat companies, I first settled on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) due to the irreplaceable nature of their assets, their diversification within the North American economy, and their future growth profile. Never anticipating a pandemic that would nearly shut down our global economy, I am pleasantly surprised at how well they have weathered the early parts of this storm, and their resiliency reaffirms my initial and ongoing commitment to the company.

A crazy first quarter

The first quarter of this year had been a very challenging period for CN Rail, and that was even prior to the COVID-19 crisis which has since gripped our world economy. They faced a number of structural challenges in the quarter, starting with a rail blockade that lasted 5 days in February impacting key routes in their eastern Canadian corridor as well as additional blockades across the country. Combine this with the initial slowdown to Chinese output starting in January, then expanded to a worldwide shutdown of the economy in March, my hopes for the quarter were not good.

But as the company delivered results on April 27, it was surprising to learn that they had not only weathered the early parts of the storm but turned in a year-over-year 31% increase in profitability, 4% adjusted, that was unexpected. In addition, they have taken steps to ensure the ongoing profitability of the company as the crisis continues forecasting using a worst-case scenario for traffic. Despite this, they still anticipate generating $2.5 billion in free cash flow during the year and will maintain their 7% dividend increase. It should also be noted that they recalled their previous yearly guidance in recognition of the uncertainty they are working with.

From an operational standpoint, the company delivered record volumes of grain, as well as increased volumes of potash, oil, propane and other commodities. This was offset by a drop in automotive related to the shutdown of the industry in March and the shuttering of the dealer network. Their earlier investment in Trans X has also paid dividends with increased shipments of refrigerated goods across the network.

Early impact of COVID-19

The first consideration for the company during this crisis is the health and safety of their workers. The railroad is taking the necessary precautions in order to continue operating the business in a safe manner protecting the workforce that is so critical to their being able to operate. This includes additional cleaning, added medical staff and testing as well as practicing social distancing measures. Designated as an essential service, the company feels that it is very important that they create a safe environment for employees so that they can confidently go to work without fear of compromising their health.

In addition, they have moved quickly to protect the network by increasing the number of control centers from 3 to 5 in order to create additional redundancy during the pandemic so that they can continue to function even if one of the centers goes down. They have also been able to move a significant number of administrative staff to working from home.

In terms of operations, they have taken measures to maximize the efficiency of the railroad pulling units out of service based on efficiency yet positioning them in such a way that they can react quickly should volumes change. At the same time, they have closed down operations that are being overly affected by the pandemic, like Battlefield, MI. where automotive traffic has dropped significantly with the closure of most plants, and CN is reacting accordingly to maintain efficiency of the overall railroad. Currently, the company has furloughed over 3,500 of their 24,500-person workforce as they try to align manpower with their business and adjusting variable costs as needed.

In an earlier discussion, CEO JJ Ruest also discussed the lessons they are learning from their operations in China as they are gaining an understanding of which parts of the business recovered quickest and how those lessons could be applied to Canada. He is anticipating that their west coast operations will come back first, then move east as greater impacts continue to be experienced in their eastern regions.

Diversification is the key to their success

Investor Presentation

From a business standpoint, CN benefits from a large degree of diversification across their book of business. With 25% of their business being generally associated with consumer products, they are significantly impacted by store closures, and this trend will continue to work its way through the system. In the short term, orders continued to flow through to wholesalers and are being warehoused as they await the economy to reopen. This will create a lag effect once we begin to move forward as it will take time for product to begin flowing again. This has the potential to impact their inter-modal business which relies heavily on the consumer market to drive container traffic. Inter-modal is currently 22% of their book of business, which is higher than normal.

Automotive has gone from 6% of their business down to 3% as they work through plant closures and the closure of their dealer networks. JJ Ruest does not anticipate that this business will bounce back until sometime in 2021 when people start to buy cars again and consumers regain confidence in the economy.

Bulk commodities make up 30% of their business and are up year over year. Their bulk business is up as the company works through a record grain harvest in Western Canada as well as increased volumes of both metallurgical and thermal coal which is exported. They are also up in propane shipments through their new propane export terminal in Prince Rupert. Other bulk items like potash are also up and are contributing to overall growth in this part of the business.

Petroleum and Chemicals represent 20% of the business, but crude oil only represents about 3%. Of this, a significant component is heavy undiluted crude which is less likely to move through pipeline and continues to move although at a slower rate. The demand for this product will continue for businesses that rely on it for their product.

Industrial Products represent 26% and includes forestry as well as frac sand. Sand is down along with the drop in crude oil prices and stands to remain down until oversupply in the oil sector is addressed. With the price of crude oil below $20 per barrel, it is not economical to produce for many drillers creating challenges within this market.

Their current areas of strength are bulk and intermodal as their investment in Trans X last year has boosted the business. Trans X is built on refrigerated cars which are used to restock many grocery, hardware and larger retailers like Costco (NASDAQ:COST). This business has continued to flow and is expected to remain in high demand through the crisis.

Unexpected benefits to the bottom line

At the same time, they are seeing variability in their product mix. They are benefiting from the low cost of fuel as well as a weak Canadian dollar as most of their business is conducted in US dollars. Every 1 cent change in currency benefits their revenues by 5 basis points. The Canadian dollar is currently trading at about 71 cents versus 75 cents a few months ago when compared to the US dollar.

In addition, they have been able to pull their most inefficient locomotives off the line adding to their overall fuel efficiency as well as their environmental impacts, which the company follows closely. Investments in newer locomotives in recent years have allowed the company to build on their position as the most efficient class 1 railroad in North America.

Ruest also suggested that moving their administrative staff to home from their 2,000-person office tower in Montreal may have longer term benefits as they analyse the efficiencies of working in a more flexible environment going forward.

Balance sheet and cash flow

According to CFO Ghislain Houle, the company finds itself in a very strong financial situation and are confident they will be able to weather the storm. Reinforcing this, they reaffirmed their previous commitment to follow through on a 7% dividend increase in 2020 which will come as good news to most investors.

They also discussed their cash flow projections for the year taking into consideration a worst case scenario in terms of the economy and the impacts that would have on their business. Based on that scenario, they are still forecasting $2.5 billion in free cash flow with the hopes that they might improve on that figure.

CN has built a very strong balance sheet as they have been positioning themselves in such a way over the past 15 years to be prepared should any opportunity come available or, as in this case, should a storm appear. The company enjoys the strongest credit rating in the industry but has no plans to tap the debt market at this time. That said they do have substantial credit facilities available at more than $2 billion should it be needed. The company had previously mentioned that they will be suspending their share buyback program in the short term until they get a better understanding of the impacts from COVID-19.

They are looking past 2020 investing in the future

After making significant investments in their infrastructure over the past 2 years, they do not have plans to significantly reduce their capital program in 2020. Spending will not change significantly than previously planned but will be less this year compared to the last two which were above long-term average.

The company is using this reduction in traffic to accelerate the work they are doing, especially in Western Canada. There are no plans to spend more; they are however expecting to get more done with less traffic on the system creating efficiencies within their capital program.

Investor Report

With additional investments in their Vancouver and Prince Rupert facilities as well as additional sidings between Edmonton and the coast, they are positioning for future growth. This is in line with private sector partners who have reaffirmed their investments to expand facilities anticipating future growth. There are 5 planned expansions in Prince Rupert that are scheduled to come online between 2020 and 2023, reinforcing CN's position as the sole rail provider to this port. Four major investments in Vancouver are also on the books, which should add significantly to CN's business as well.

Investor Presentation

Changing Marketplace

There were concerns raised at the conference call regarding a shift to near shore opportunities as China loses some of its manufacturing advantage in a quickly changing world. To this point, JJ Ruest acknowledged the shift and discussed how the movement to alternative sources of supply from other parts of Asia, Mexico or even within North America will create opportunities for CN and their network.

CN discussed investments they are making to grow their business through the Port of Halifax as part of a Canadian East Coast Port Strategy. These investments will better position CN to take advantage of extra-large container vessels moving product from European and Asian markets. CN hopes to be able to work with these operators to provide a cost effective entry point to mid-western US markets where CN enjoys an advantage over many of their competitors.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, he did not anticipate a dramatic shift for many of the consumer items currently dominated by China. He referred to the ramping up of medical goods and personal protective equipment that have dominated demand discussions and how this was being added to the economy, not by taking away from the existing supply chain that CN serves.

Where do they go from here?

With results coming in ahead of forecast, it is easy to relax and think things will be okay. CN is not looking at it that way. They are re-evaluating their needs on a weekly basis adjusting manpower as needed to match the workforce with the business maintaining optimal efficiencies and capital utilization.

The anticipation is that Q2 will be most negatively impacted by the crisis as numbers reflect the downward turn in the business through the next 3 months. With a lag effect expected, the company is expecting things to level off in Q3 before rebounding in Q4 to a more normal trajectory and setting themselves up for growth in 2021/22.

The company will continue to plan for this growth, and as investors we need to stay focused on the future as well. In the short term, markets will continue to be choppy as investors react to short-term data which will take time to normalize. For me, I am encouraged by the resiliency CN has been able to show as it deals with one crisis after another adjusting in the short term to maximize profitability yet keeping their eye on the long term.

Having watched the stock price return to levels that are close to their pre-crisis trading range, the stock is not cheap compared to other companies that are still feeling the impacts to a greater degree. For this reason, I am not buying more CN stock at these levels, but I will not be selling either. I am encouraged by their 7% increase to the dividend and will continue to cash their checks, while I wait for better times to return. Long term, I continue to have confidence in CN, and it will continue to represent an overweight position in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.