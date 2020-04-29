1 Of These 3 High-Yield Blue Chips Is My Next Retirement Portfolio Buy

About 50% of my current discretionary savings is in stocks, 37% in long-bonds and 13% in t-bills (cash equivalent). My plan will allow me to keep buying steadily every week (and aggressively during opportunistic corrections) through the end of October. Whichever way the market moves next, I will profit, either now, or over the long-term through getting even better deals.

This week I'm buying $1,000 worth of either PM, FRT or AVGO for my retirement portfolio. I'm confident that all three companies can sustain and keep growing their dividends despite the worst recession in 75 years.

There are no certainties on Wall Street and so I'm sticking to my reasonable plan of buying 1 reasonable/attractive priced blue chip off the Dividend King Phoenix list each Friday.

Risks to fundamentals remain at extremely elevated levels meaning that anything going wrong (and something always does) could trigger a correction in the coming months.

The market is partying like it's 1999, though economic/corporate fundamentals look like it's 2009. We now face one of the most overvalued stock markets in history.

(Source: imgflip)

Many people are worried that the stock market is acting crazy, thanks to its recent 31% rally off March 23rd's lows.

S&P and Phoenix Watchlist Stocks Since Market Lows

(Source: Ychart)

How can this be? Several factors have sent the market from despair into a euphoric state.

However, those calling this rally overheated are not wrong.

(Source: Brian Gilmartin, Lipper Financial)

Earnings expectations are getting crushed and are likely to keep falling as ever more companies pull guidance and Wall Street races to lower the bar so companies can beat expectations in Q2 (earnings season starts in August).

(Source: MarketWatch)

Economists are steadily lowering Q2 GDP growth forecasts and despite Q3 rebound growth also rising, 2020's growth continues to worsen. We're now on track for the worst year of growth since 1946 and the 6th worst in recorded history.

How overvalued is the broader market right now? That depends on how low 2020 EPS growth consensus estimates fall.

current $135 = 21.8 forward PE, 34% above 25-year 16.3 average

$125 mid-range Brian Gilmartin is reporting from most analysts = 23.5 forward PE or 44% historically overvalued

$110 (Goldman's estimate, most bearish so far): 26.8 forward PE = 64% historically overvalued

2000 Tech bubble peak 27.0 = 66% historically overvalued

If the state restarts don't go as planned such as triggering a second wave of infections, then the market could correct hard and fast.

If states reopen and the economic data doesn't soon signal a V-shaped recovery, stocks could fall rapidly.

If earnings expectations keep dropping at their current rate (4% to 5% per week) then stocks might eventually succumb to gravity and correct.

But guess what? I'm not buying the broader market, I'm a dividend growth investor focused on achieving a 3% to 6% yielding portfolio with 5% to 10% long-term dividend growth.

That's not something the S&P 500 can offer me (2% yield and 6% to 7% growth) so the broader market is irrelevant to me.

Is a correction now likely within the next few months? Absolutely. Is it guaranteed? No, just a 80% probability event.

So I continue my steady weekly buying of $1,000 per month while retaining nearly 50% of my portfolio in bonds/cash equivalents, waiting to profit from whatever the market does next.

If the market soars (however irrationally)? I make money.

If the market dives (as fundamentals and valuations say it should)? I'll make more money in the future through opportunistic buying.

All the while I'm collecting a steady stream of generous and rising dividends that's my primary focus.

So let's take a look at the three high-yield blue chips I have to choose from this week, one of which I'll be buying $1,000 worth on Friday.

Candidate 1: Philip Morris International (PM)

I'll begin this summary review by looking at the most important thing for income investors, but especially during this recession, safety.

I analyze dividend safety based on nine metrics.

Payout ratio: 95% vs 85% safe for tobacco companies

debt/capital: 162% vs 60% safe for tobacco companies

debt/EBITDA: 2.6 vs 3.0 or less safe for tobacco companies (net debt/EBITDA 1.9)

Interest coverage: 18.2 vs 8+ safe for tobacco companies

Credit rating (also a proxy for long-term bankruptcy risk): A, stable (about 0.67% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 11 years (should technically be a dividend king under new S&P aristocrat spin-off rule)

F score - short-term solvency: 5/9 vs 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z score - long-term bankruptcy risk: 3.93 vs 3+ very safe = low bankruptcy risk

M score - accounting fraud risk: -2.74 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Philip Morris does have high debt/capital and its payout ratio consensus has been creating up as earnings expectations have fallen by 10% over the last three months. That's why it's not a 5/5 very safe dividend stock but merely has 4/5 above-average safety.

What does average, above-average, and very safe safety mean? There is no such thing as an absolutely safe dividend. All investing is probability-based and so let's look at the numbers.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Average safety and average quality is relative to the S&P 500. As you can see, outside of crisis periods, the typical company doesn't cut its dividends much even in a recession.

The median dividend cut since 1946, including the Financial Crisis, is 1.2%, and the average during recent recessions is 0.5%. The highest in a normal modern recession is 2%, during the 1990 recession.

This is how I estimate that "average" dividend safety = about 2% probability of a cut during a normal recession. Obviously this is no ordinary recession, but models must be based on what's likely to happen over time, not the most extreme realistic events.

2% dividend cut risk is not very high, but I like to think of my safety ratings like credit ratings.

(Source: S&P)

A BBB investment-grade credit rating is much riskier than an AA credit rating, yet the difference between them is only 6.5% higher default risk over 30 years.

Even BB junk-rated bonds have just a 22% probability of defaulting over three decades, but bond investors are extremely conservative, thus the high standards used by rating agencies.

Credit ratings are also a useful proxy for long-term bankruptcy risk which is extremely relevant to stock investors since in bankruptcy common equity holders get wiped out.

(Source: University of St. Petersburg)

Even BB-rated junk bond companies have about 17% 30-year bankruptcy risk, which falls to 7.5%, 0.7%, and 0.07% for BBB, A, and AAA-rated companies, respectively.

While credit ratings are no guarantee of either dividend safety or solvency, they are a wonderful qualitative metric that harnesses the deep dives that S&P does on companies that pay it for rating coverage.

PM's elevated debt/capital and payout ratio are certainly risks to consider and some extremely conservative income investors might choose to avoid anything that doesn't meet safety guidelines for all metrics.

I personally am not overly concerned about PM's current debt levels because of what management just said in the Q1 conference call.

Our balance sheet remains strong with a well-laddered bond portfolio and net debt of 1.9 times adjusted EBITDA as of March 31, 2020... We also expect that strong cash flows will exceed cash requirements, including the funding of dividends, to which we remain fully committed. Our ability to invest appropriately in our business and retire debt is fully intact. However, further deleveraging of our balance sheet, at prevailing exchange rates, may be somewhat delayed versus our previous expectations. It’s also worth mentioning that our cost efficiency programs continue and that we remain well on track to deliver over $1 billion in efficiencies by 2021. These programs are also flexible, and we are reprioritizing activities as events unfold. Related to this, we expect to reduce capital expenditures to approximately $0.8 billion for the year, with the reduction unrelated to RRP investments." - PM CEO, Q1 conference call

Like any excellent management team, PM is adapting to challenging conditions with a focus on efficiency and cutting capex to shore up free cash flow to preserve a dividend they know is the primary focus of shareholders.

That management team is world-class, both on my quality scoring system (3/3) and Morningstar's.

Our stewardship rating for Philip Morris International is Exemplary. We think that the capital allocation of the business has been commendable and that the business is being run for the long-term benefit of shareholders." - Morningstar

My management quality score is a function of two factors: long-term capital allocation decisions and dividend friendliness (including conservative balance sheets).

PM's dividend streak is just 11 years, but under the new S&P aristocrat spin-off rule, it would be considered a dividend king (just like MO).

But what earns PM a 3/3 on management quality and business model (and thus an overall 10/11 SWAN rating) is its stable profitability.

PM also has a wide moat, courtesy of its many #1 cigarette and IQOs brands, which allows it to generate a 163% return on capital (Joel Greenblatt's proxy for quality/moat), in the top 14% of tobacco companies.

It's overall profitability including operating margin, net margin, return on assets, and return on capital is in the top 18% of global tobacco companies.

In other words, PM is a highly attractive high-yield candidate because

it offers a generous and safe 6.1% yield that is likely to grow every year

it's exceptionally high quality (confirmed by A credit rating with a stable outlook and sky-high returns on capital)

it's managed by competent and very trustworthy executives with a deep and abiding respect for dividends

(Source: F.A.S.T Graph, FactSet Research)

If PM grows as expected over the next 2.5 years and merely returns to its historical market determined fair value, then investors could see close to 15% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graph, FactSet Research)

In contrast, if the S&P achieves its expected earnings growth and returns to fair value then investors might see half that return.

How likely is PM to grow as expected? Well over the last 20 years it's met 2-year EPS consensus estimates 80% of the time.

Thus, there is about 64% probability (80% meets expectations within 20% margin of error) that PM investors buying today will see 10% to 19% CAGR total returns through 2022. That's due to the Gordon Dividend Growth model's historical 25% margin of error.

Candidate 2: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

REITs are a relatively higher risk sector right now, especially retail REITs, healthcare, and offices. (Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

The lockdowns have resulted in significant amounts of tenants not paying rent, which also makes these REIT industries "speculative" meaning higher short-term risk because of lack of cash flow visibility.

As a result, FRT, as well as all retail, healthcare, and office REITs are classified on the Dividend Kings Master List and Research Terminal as "speculative" and have 2.5% or less max risk cap recommendations.

But if you own less than that amount, they can still make attractive long-term buying opportunities especially the highest quality names like FRT.

I modeled a 3-month lockdown, which is double the length of any lockdowns so far in the world.

I am estimating a 15% cash flow reduction for all retail REITs (7% of healthcare, 5% for offices) which is what I applied to the current consensus estimates (payout ratios and leverage) all of which have already come down significantly.

91% consensus AFFO vs 90% safe for retail REITs vs 104% stress test AFFO payout

debt/EBITDA 4.8 might rise to 5.5 in stress test vs 6.0 or less safe for this industry

interest coverage of 4.2 falls to 3.6 in stress test vs 2+ safe

A- credit rating (about 2.5% bankruptcy risk) and 56% debt/capital vs 60% safe = lots of financial flexibility

F-score of 5/9 vs 4+ safe means little short-term insolvency risk

M-score of -2.54 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

dividend growth streak: 52 years = the only dividend king REIT

Due to the stress test, which is possibly overly conservative, I'm downgrading FRT from 5/5 safety to 4/5 above-average safety. The quality score thus falls from 11/11 Super SWAN to 10/11 SWAN.

With REITs, I judge the "moatiness" based on the REITs cost of capital advantage (one of just two competitive advantages a REIT can have, the other being management).

FRT's cost of capital is extremely low, courtesy of its A- credit rating which allows it to borrow at an average rate of just 3.1% vs average returns on investment of 7% to 8%.

Here are what my quality scores mean.

3/11 high bankruptcy risk even outside of recessions

4/11 very unsafe company

5/11 unsafe company

6/11 below-average

7/11 average quality (relative to S&P 500 and industry peers)

8/11: above-average quality

9/11 blue chip: generally 5/5 safety and average to above-average business models and managment quality

10/11 SWAN stock: a higher class of blue chip (usually 5/5 safety and wide moat)

11/11 Super SWAN: as close to perfect a dividend stock as exists on Wall Street (includes many wide-moat dividend aristocrats and kings)

The Phoenix watch list, which is all I'm buying during this recession only allows 9+/11 blue chips, SWANs, or Super SWANs and only accepts 4/5 or better dividend safety.

Federal Realty's industry-leading balance sheet, combined with the best management team in the industry, which has proven itself very dividend friendly has my confidence that the dividend will not be cut.

But don't just take my word for it, here's Morningstar explaining why they consider FRT to not just be competently run but rates its management "exemplary".

We assign Federal Realty an Exemplary stewardship rating. CEO Donald Wood has been with Federal Realty since 1998 and has served in his current role since 2002. CFO Dan Guglielmone was hired in 2016 from Vornado Realty Trust, where he served as senior vice president of acquisitions, bringing needed experience in office investment and operations as Federal increasingly focuses on mixed-use developments. Most of Federal's management team has significant experience, either having spent several years at the company or bringing expertise in retail and other mixed-use asset classes from other REITs and real estate management companies. Federal's board includes CEOs of diversified real estate and retail companies with significant development backgrounds. Between the senior leadership and board, we believe management should continue to make smart capital-allocation decisions, make accretive developments, and successfully operate a retail portfolio in a difficult environment." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

(Source: F.A.S.T Graph, FactSet Research)

The market over 20 years has valued FRT at 21 times FFO, after weighing all the pros and cons of its business.

Assuming it grows as expected and returns to historical, market-determined fair value, investors could potentially double their money over the next 2.5 years.

FRT's business model is so stable that it meets 2-year cash flow expectations 91% of the time. This means about 73% probability of 22% to 37% CAGR total returns through the end of 2022.

Candidate 3: Broadcom (AVGO)

Payout ratio: 58% vs 50% safe for chipmakers

debt/capital: 61% vs 40% safe for chipmakers

debt/EBITDA: 3.9 vs 3.0 or less safe for chipmakers

Interest coverage: 2.7 vs 8+ safe for tobacco companies

Credit rating (also a proxy for long-term bankruptcy risk): BBB-, stable (about 12% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 9 years

F score - short-term solvency: 6/9 vs 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z score - long-term bankruptcy risk: 1.62 vs 3+ very safe = distressed

M score - accounting fraud risk: -3.01 vs -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

Broadcom might seem like an odd choice to consider during this recession, especially given its high debt after the recent Symantec Enterprise acquisition.

Normally such debt metrics would disqualify a company from the Phoenix list due to insufficient safety or quality. But this is where the importance of qualitative analysis comes in.

Ben Graham was the first quant, as well as the father of securities analysis and value investing. Graham considered a quantitative approach

"...a satisfactory statistical exhibition is a necessary though by no means a sufficient condition for a favorable decision by the analyst." - Securities Analysis, 1951 edition

So let's take a look at why S&P rates AVGO BBB- with a stable outlook.

S&P Global Ratings today took the rating actions listed above. Our decision to affirm our ratings on Broadcom is based on our view that Broadcom's substantial free cash flow of over $9 billion annually (approximately $5 billion after dividends) will enable the firm to rapidly reduce leverage after closing its acquisition of Symantec's enterprise security business for $10.7 billion. We estimate this transaction will result in pro forma closing leverage of approximately 3.6x, only modestly over our downgrade trigger of 3.5x, and we believe the company can reduce leverage to under 3x by the end of 2020."- S&P (emphasis added)

Here's Moody's assessment, which rates Broadcom Baa3 (S&P BBB- equivalent) with a stable outlook. Note this Moody's note is from April 6th and incorporates the likely effects of the recession.

Broadcom's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's considerable scale, with leading market positions in several product areas, including certain mainframe software development tools, radiofrequency filters for smartphones, and connectivity chipsets. Moreover, Broadcom has committed to following a conservative financial philosophy, using FCF (after dividend) to reduce debt and to build cash in advance of future acquisitions, which should allow Broadcom to pursue its acquisition program and yet maintain modest leverage over time. The rating also reflects the financial leverage, which at 4.4x adjusted debt to EBITDA (twelve months ended February 2, 2020), is high given the execution risks integrating Enterprise and the exposure to the cyclical Semiconductor market (over 70% of revenues)... The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of a near term decline in end market demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Semiconductor market in calendar year 2020. Moody's expects that the adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase during 2020 due to declining revenues and EBITDA. Moody's anticipates the impacts of the outbreak to ease and a recovery in end market demand to begin by late calendar year 2020 or early 2021 with revenues and the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) gradually recovering. Once the market recovers, Moody's expects that Broadcom will capture the anticipated $1 billion in cost synergies on the Enterprise acquisition and will prioritize debt reduction such that the company will be on-track to reducing adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 3.5x by the end of the fiscal year ending 2021... Liquidity is also supported by strong cash flow generation, as Broadcom generated $4.9 billion of FCF (Moody's adjusted) over the twelve months ended February 2, 2020. Though Moody's expects that near term FCF generation may weaken due to reduced end market demand, Broadcom's flexible cost structure based on the fab-lite manufacturing business model and large base of recurring software subscription revenues from the Infrastructure Software business (28% of revenues for quarter ended February 2, 2020), should allow Broadcom to generate significant levels of FCF during these periods. Broadcom also maintains a $2 billion commercial paper (NYSE:CP) program ($2 billion outstanding as of February 2, 2020). The CP program is backstopped by Broadcom's $5 billion senior unsecured revolver due November 2023 (fully available as of February 2, 2020), which has same day availability with no requirement of material adverse change representations prior to borrowings. The revolver is governed by a single financial maintenance covenant: maximum consolidated interest coverage ratio of 3.0x (as defined in the credit agreement). Moody's expect that Broadcom will remain well in compliance with this covenant." - Moody's (emphasis added)

While S&P and Moody's are the primary qualitative sources I use for judging Broadcom's long-term fiscal health I also consider other sources.

Although the debt load appears material for a semiconductor firm, we think Broadcom’s diverse set of profitable business lines will generate sufficient cash to more than service its outstanding debt while also allowing the firm to remain on the hunt for attractive deals. - Morningstar

And here is 3/3 quality management explaining why it's confident in the dividend's safety.

We generated over $2.2 billion in free cash flow in the quarter, which represented 9% growth on a year on year basis...We ended the first quarter with over $6.4 billion of cash on hand and our cash flow outlook remains healthy. As a result, we are well-positioned to continue to support our dividends to stockholders despite the challenging market backdrop." - CFO Tom Kruase

Finally, here's Morgan Stanley's Craig Hettenbach explaining that Broadcom has

A strong balance sheet will help it through a downturn, Morgan Stanley says. That includes even a "sharp recession scenario," analyst Craig Hettenbach says; the management has shown confidence that it can keep supporting a dividend, and despite high debt, he writes that even with a sales cut of 20%, the company would still be over a requirement of 3:1 interest coverage." - Seeking Alpha (emphasis added)

In other words, numerous reputable industry experts are saying Broadcom's current debt levels, while certainly suboptimal and limiting its financial flexibility, do not currently put the dividend at significant risk, even in this recession.

Given my highly diversified portfolio, and plans to make it even more so in the future, I'm comfortable with potentially buying more Broadcom at its 19% discount to fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graph, FactSet Research)

Broadcom's fair value is about 13 to 14 times earnings, as determined by the market over the last 11 years. If it grows as expected and returns to fair value by the end of 2022 investors could not just lock in the generous 5% yield that grows steadily over time, but also about 16% CAGR total returns over the next 2.5 years.

Broadcom's track record on meeting or beating expectations is the best of any company I've seen.

This means there is about 80% probability of 12% to 20% CAGR total returns through the end of 2020 from buying AVGO at these prices.

Bottom Line: Just Because The Market Is Acting Irrationally Doesn't Mean You Have To

Anyone who says the market is crazy for rallying this fast and hard is absolutely correct.

Given earnings expectations are likely to keep falling through August, even if the market remained flat, forward valuations would likely keep rising, potentially approaching tech bubble levels.

That means the broader market is at high risk of a short-term correction in the coming months triggered by any number of very plausible catalysts

pandemic lasts longer than expected (potential second wave and secondary lockdowns)

reopening the economy doesn't result in nearly the V-shaped recovery most economists still expect

corporate earnings fail to rebound as fast as expected due to high and prolonged unemployment and lower consumer spending

But just because the market is priced for perfection (something is almost certain to go wrong in the coming months) doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of great high-yield blue chips trading at reasonable or attractive valuations.

Note how I'm buying $1K per week, nibbling, not gulping every company I buy.

I'm not a market timer and don't care to speculate where the S&P 500 will be in 1 month, 2 months or 3 months.

Is the probability of a short-term correction high? Yes, it's about 80%, historically speaking.

But I'm not concerned with the low yielding S&P, I'm a disciplined dividend investor concerned with achieving superior yield, and faster long-term income growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graph, FactSet Research)

If you are a conservative income investor concerned with living off generous, safe, and growing dividends in retirement then it makes as much sense to obsess over the S&P 500 as it does the price of bitcoin.

If something doesn't fit your particular needs, goals, and time horizon, then it's irrelevant.

Yes, the market is highly overvalued and likely to become more so in the coming weeks due to falling fundamentals. Yes, a correction is likely coming soon.

I accept this probability and have planned for it. In the meantime, I'm sticking to a reasonable and prudent Phoenix watchlist based plan that works for my long-term financial goals.

Just because the market is acting stupid right now, doesn't mean I have to. Because to paraphrase Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary "I never overpay for companies because I'm a disciplined dividend investor."

