General Electric: Black Swans Are Falling From The Sky

GE is being hit by problems not of their own making.

I have written 8 articles about General Electric (GE) in the past, though nothing for the last year. In most of those articles, I was critical of GE, including these:

GE: How Alstom And France Ate Jeff Immelt's Lunch

GE: A Lesson In How Not To Run A Company - Do Not Buy

But then a new CEO came on the scene, Larry Culp, and I got excited about GE's future prospects:

GE CEO Larry Culp: The Right Guy For The Right Job At The Right Time

Then Larry started cleaning up Dodge and the stock made a nice run from about $6.75 in December 2018 to $10 plus on July 31, 2019, a nice 60% gain in a little more than 6 months.

Way to go, Larry.

But then the first swan showed up and the stock dropped 30% in 2 weeks.

Here are four reasons I think GE is uninvestable at this point.

1. The Harry Markopolos fiasco

On August 14, 2019, forensic accountant and famous Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos launched a "fraud" report that claimed GE was another Enron. He even set up a website called gefraud.com which listed his 175-page report on the alleged "fraud". Interestingly, that website no longer exists. Here's CNBC's report of Markopolos' claim at the time (see here).

Culp responded by claiming it was a case of "market manipulation" (no kidding) and personally bought about $5 million of GE stock. But it was too late, the damage was already done. See here.

Note that both Harry and his "gefraud" website have seemed to have faded into the background.

2. The Boeing 737 Max is grounded

After two horrific crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, the 737 Max was grounded due to software problems in the guidance system. At the time, according to Wikipedia, Boeing (NYSE:BA) had 5,011 firm order with 4,636 of them unfilled. Since GE is the sole supplier of 737 Max engines, that is almost 10,000 engines that have been put on hold.

“Everyone should be aware of the fact that they’re the sole source supplier of engines on the 737 Max,” Daniel Babkes, Pzena Investment Management analyst, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “So it’s not a surprise that if the fleet is grounded then there could be some impact in the near term.”

Now, more than a year later there is considerably more than 'some impact'.

And keep in mind GE Aviation is the most profitable segment GE has. Except for healthcare, the other divisions are marginal in their effect on profit.

And as bad as this first quarter looks, it is likely to be much worse going forward because the orders for aircraft engines are down over 70% from last year's first quarter. This quarter's orders are some future quarter's revenue.

3. COVID-19 descends on the world and GE gets hit again

Certainly, COVID-19 is a legitimate "Black Swan". It has affected almost every business in one way or the other. In GE's case, it is not only the direct effect of the virus but the enormous slowdown in sales as capital budgets of their customers are cut to the bone. And on top of that, there is certainly increased credit risk at GE Capital.

"Also, General Electric communicated that its first-quarter 2020 results will likely reflect the adverse impacts of the virus outbreak. The company anticipates $300-$500 million adverse impacts of the virus on its Industrial free cash flow and $200-$300 million on its operating profit."

I would guess it is going to be even worse than that statement implies.

4. GE eats its own children as GECAS cancels 737 Max orders

My last example is something that would have been unthinkable a year ago. GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) last week canceled 69 orders for the 737 Max. That equals canceling 138 engine sales from GE Aviation.

"GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas) has canceled orders for 69 Boeing 737 Max jets as part of a “mutually agreed to rebalance” of the lessor’s order book for the troubled narrowbody, the companies confirmed Friday."

Source: AIN Online

So, one GE division cancels orders that directly affect the revenue and profits of another GE division.

It doesn't get much worse than that.

How I am playing it

I don't think GE is investable at this time and maybe never will be. The problems they have are, generally speaking, out of their control. And as good as Larry Culp is as a manager, this company may be unmanageable going forward.

They did get $20 billion from Danaher (NYSE:DHR) for the sale of their biopharma division, but even $20 billion may not be enough to keep GE's head above water for the next 18 months. Here's how Bloomberg described it:

"General Electric Co. finalized the $21.4 billion sale of its biopharma business, bringing in much-needed cash and bolstering Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s efforts to chip away at a debilitating debt load."

A debilitating debt load that is going to get worse in the near and perhaps medium term.

And on top of all the items outlined above, don't forget the billions in liabilities in the LTC (Long Term Care) unit that will come due over the next decade or two. Markopolos exaggerated the problems associated with GE's pensions, but there are problems indeed.

Avoid GE like you avoid the coronavirus.

