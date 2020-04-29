Union Pacific Is Now A Buy

In the 88 days since I wrote my neutral article on Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), the shares are down about 12%, against a negative 12.3% return for the S&P 500. Since the company has just published its quarterly results, I think it would be worthwhile to look in on the name again. I’ll go through my analysis by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. In addition, in keeping with my long tradition on this name, I’ll recommend another short put option.

Soapbox Time

Before getting into the analysis proper, I feel compelled to step up on a soapbox and moralize at people (doesn’t everyone love reading articles that tell people how wrongheaded they are?) In my view, investors aren’t likely to see extraordinary growth from railroads over the coming years. Further, a reasonable person would expect that these businesses wax and wane along with the business cycle. Class 1 rails are not fast growers. I feel a need to write that because some investors are a bit myopic and have a sense that any drop in profit is unacceptable. They will decide to eschew a given rail because it has spent more on CAPEX than the investor feels they should have done, or they might sell their shares because of a drop in quarterly results relative to some arbitrary earlier comparison point. Given what’s going on in the world at the moment, we should expect that both revenue and net income will decline dramatically this year, and possibly next. That’s not sufficient reason to avoid the shares outright in my view, as I think these businesses will be around for much longer, but it should inform decisions about prices we’re willing to pay for these stocks.

Financial Snapshot

Over the past several years, Union Pacific has grown profits at a CAGR of about 2.2% in spite of the fact that revenue in 2019 was lower than it was in 2014. This is a business that has so far been able to extract greater levels of profit out of declining revenues. This makes intuitive sense in some way. Lower revenue means a less congested rail network, which abets longer trains and increased velocity. Thus, I think the most interesting aspect of the financial story here is the fact that there’s some measure of built in profit support.

The fact that the company can extract greater levels of profit from declining revenue is made apparent yet again when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period a year ago. In spite of a 2.88% drop in revenue in the first three months of 2020 relative to 2019, net income was actually just under 6% higher for the period. The following slide nicely demonstrates the various levers the company can pull in order to maintain profitability in the face of slowing demand. In addition, I’d caution investors from inferring too much about the future based on this quarter’s results. For example, 2018 was a great year for Union Pacific, and the Q1 net income in 2018 was only $1.31 billion, or about $164 million lower than the quarter just ended.

It’s not all sunshine and animated bluebirds at Union Pacific, though. Turning briefly to the capital structure, I should say that I’m growing increasingly nervous about the growth in long term debt. I wouldn’t be troubled by this if debt was incurred in order to improve the capital stock, but that’s not the case. Since 2014, the company has spent just under $30.4 billion on share buybacks. Had that capital been used instead on debt repayments, the company wouldn’t be in the position to owe ~$25 billion today, and wouldn’t have spent ~$1.05 billion on interest in 2019. Thankfully, fully 73% of long term debt is due after 2024, and the company has sufficient cash on hand to cover debt obligations for the year. This suggests to me that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon, but I think the level of debt is sub optimal.

The Stock

In spite of increased debt, the quality of the business is quite high in my estimation. This is a business that undergirds the vast majority of the U.S. economy, and it has an unassailable “moat.” That doesn’t necessarily make it a good investment, though. The investor’s returns are in large measure a function of the price they pay for the shares. For that reason, I need to spend some time talking about the shares as a thing distinct from the business. In particular, I want to work out how expensive (or not) the shares are, because the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. For that reason I want to only ever buy a company when I deem the shares to be “cheap.” I judge whether something is cheap or not in a few ways. First, I look at a simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The lower the ratio, the better, obviously. I am specifically interested in investing in companies when they’re trading at a discount relative to the overall market and to their own history. At the moment, it seems that Union Pacific is trading near the low end of its historical range. I happen to have chosen price to free cash flow here, but the same results are found when looking at price to earnings.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to value, I want to try to understand the assumptions the market is currently making about the long term prospects for the firm in question. I do this by turning to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future. Applying this approach to Union Pacific suggests that the market is assuming a 5.65% growth rate for this business. In my view, that is on the optimistic side of a forecast, but not egregiously so for this company. So, after looking at the valuation, I’m comfortable recommending buying at current levels.

Options As Alternative

Given the price volatility investors have been exposed to over the past several weeks, I can understand why people may not be inclined to purchase shares aggressively at the moment. Such people have a choice. On the one hand, they can wait for the shares to drop to a more reasonable level. The idea of waiting like that is monstrous in my estimation, but impatience is one of my many vices. On the other hand, an investor could take on the obligation to buy shares at a price they like by selling put options on the shares. This has the advantage of generating some income immediately. For that reason, I would recommend selling puts rather than waiting.

At the moment, my preferred Union Pacific short put is the one that expires January 2021 with a strike of $105. The bid-asked on this put is $4.10-$5.10. If the investor simply takes the bid on these puts, and is subsequently exercised, they will be buying this great business at a price ~37% below the current level. Holding all else constant, that would represent a dividend yield of about 3.9%, and a PE of about 13.3. I consider these to be great long term entry prices for this business. Obviously, if the shares remain above that price, the investor will simply pocket the premium and drive on.

In order to be uncharacteristically fair minded, I should write about the risks associated with short put options. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There are no risk-free options. There’s risk a, and there’s risk b. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. On the one hand, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is obviously potential capital loss, and potential capital gain.

Put options are no different in this regard. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually own the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. For my part, I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers. I think a short put writer should always be comfortable being obliged to buy the underlying. If they aren’t, I don’t think the rewards of short puts offset their risks.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I’ll drive the point home by using Union Pacific as an example of the choice facing a hypothetical investor. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at the market price on offer. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 37% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk...if the investor is comfortable buying at $105.

Conclusion

In spite of increased leverage, I think this is a wonderful business, and I think the shares are reasonably priced at the moment. For years, the company has managed to generate improved profitability on very sluggish revenue growth. It can do this because there are many profit drivers that may actually benefit from lower sales. All that said, I can also understand why someone might not want to buy at the moment, given the backdrop against which they’re investing. For such people, I recommend selling put options, as these produce a “win-win” trade in my estimation. If the shares remain above the strike, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares fall, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at what represents an excellent entry price in my view.

