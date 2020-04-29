Natural Gas Market: Forward Curve Looks Overvalued When Set Against That Latest Storage Level Outlook

Forward curve looks overvalued when set against that latest storage level outlook (see the last two charts in the report).

Annual storage "surplus" is, currently, projected to shrink by -34 bcf by May 29. However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +89 bcf over the same period.

We anticipate to see a build of 68 bcf, which is 46 bcf smaller than a year ago and 6 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 2,208 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending April 24.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending April 24), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) dropped by almost 30% w-o-w (from 105 to 75). However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 20% above the 30-year norm and as much as 63% above last year's level. Cooling demand remained relatively weak, but the number of cooling-degree days (CDDs) is gradually increasing.

This week

This week (ending May 1), the weather is warming up significantly. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will plunge by 36% w-o-w (from 75 to 48), while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) will rise by more than 20% w-o-w (from 17 to 21). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 84 bcf/d and 87 bcf/d, some 0.6 bcf/d higher than in the same week last year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should remain mostly within the norm, but as much as 18% below last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending May 8), the weather conditions are expected to get significantly warmer. The number of HDDs is, currently, projected to drop by 8% w-o-w (from 48 to 44), while the number of CDDs should jump by a whopping 53% w-o-w (from 21 to 31). Indeed, starting from next week, the heating demand will essentially disappear (due to seasonal factors) and traders, therefore, should be monitoring the changes in projected CDDs (not HDDs). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise by 24% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will increase to +17.4% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 68.9 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 69.2 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 83.9 bcf/d (some 15.9% above the 5-year average).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

SUPPLY AND STORAGE

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns. The impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown.

Four weeks ago, we introduced statistical adjustments in our storage forecasting models, which resulted in a long-term bearish bias. Most recently, however, we have slightly altered our COVID-19 assumptions (added a bit of demand on the back-end + lowered our production estimates). We will continue to monitor the lockdown situation closely and our storage level outlook will be updated accordingly. EOS storage index currently stands at 4,104 bcf.

However, once the pandemic situation normalizes and COVID-19 adjustments are removed, our EOS storage index will drop sharply. Furthermore, we are constantly monitoring the latest production trends and we are adjusting our storage forecast accordingly. In general, natural gas production is projected to decline for two key reasons:

Productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells. The collapse in oil prices is prompting companies to deepen spending cuts and reduce future output.

So far, however, dry gas production has been mostly flat for the past three months. It is trending down, but very slowly. More production cuts are needed to bring EOS storage index down. Today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) edged up, while yesterday's nominations were revised higher, but only slightly.

We believe that dry gas production in the U.S. should continue to decrease, and we actually think that in the very short term, we might see a major drop in net-supply.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 68 bcf (6 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 46 bcf smaller than a year ago and 6 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -34 bcf by May 29. However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +89 bcf over the same period (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article.

