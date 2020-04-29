Kinder Morgan: Get Paid A 7% Yield To Ride Out The Turbulence In Energy

Amid the ongoing turmoil within oil & gas, Kinder Morgan (KMI), with its diversified portfolio of midstream assets, offers investors resilience, with a significant portion of its cash flows benefiting from some form of take-or-pay protection. With KMI also less vertically integrated relative to its midstream peers, producer risk appears limited. With a healthy 7% dividend yield on offer, I view KMI as a stable, defensive option for investors looking to get paid while riding out the turbulence in energy.

In-Line Q1 Results Reflect an Already Challenged Environment Pre-COVID

KMI reported an in-line adjusted EBITDA of $1.85bn (vs. consensus at $1.92Bn), with distributable cash flow (DCF) at $1.26bn. The headline numbers excluded $950m of non-cash impairments on oil and gas producing assets in the CO2 segment, a result of the decline in oil prices.

Source: Earnings Release

The resilient Natural Gas Pipelines segment performance held up overall Earnings Before Depreciation and Amortization (EBDA). At the group level, adjusted EBDA fell 5% YoY, though Natural Gas Pipelines EBDA only fell 2% YoY to $1.2bn. Contributions from the Elba Liquefaction and GCX projects were offset by the U.S. Cochin sale and reduced TGP results due to mild Northeast weather and the FERC 501-G rate settlement. Natural gas transport volumes remained essentially flat QoQ but rose 8% YoY driven by the GCX entering service. Gathering volumes rose 2% YoY on improved Eagle Ford and Bakken volumes.

The remaining segments, however, faltered in Q1, as the Products Pipelines segment EBDA declined by a relatively steep 7% YoY to $273m, as commodity price declines adversely impacted inventory value, with reduced demand post-COVID also weighing on margins. Terminals EBDA also fell 14% YoY to $257m given the KML sale, although I would point out the strong utilization as a result of the current liquids contango price environment. Construction activities are ongoing across projects at the Pasadena Terminal, Jefferson Street Truck Rack, and Galena Park Terminal. Lastly, the CO2 segment EBDA fell 7% YoY to $175m on lower crude and CO2 volumes.

Source: Earnings Release

Updated Outlook Highlights the Case for KMI's Cash Flow Resilience

Surprisingly, KMI improved its cash outlook despite the downturn, as lowered EBITDA guidance of 8% to $7.0bn was offset by capex cuts of $800m, of which $700m is growth-related. The other key factor was the lower dividend growth projection at $1.05/share (-16% below budget), which limited the deviation to the prior guidance at 10% (implying a $500m swing).

Source: Investor Presentation

Importantly, there is flexibility within KMI's budget, as management guided that it has the capability to maintain capex spend below the $2-3bn range for the next few years, given the current environment. This would also, however, likely imply no (or slower) EBITDA growth, but ensures a positive free cash flow position for KMI to continue deleveraging over the next few years. Here's an excerpt from the Q1 call:

We're below the $2 billion to $3 billion threshold, obviously, at $1.7 billion for this year. And our best guess, and it is just a guess at this point, is we're going to run below that $2 billion to $3 billion range as we look ahead to 2021 as well.

Underlying Assumption Reveal Exceedingly Bearish G&P and Refined Product Headwinds

Interestingly, for every 5% change to volumes, Natural Gas Gathering & Processing (G&P) EBITDA swings by $23m while Refined Products moves slightly more at $26m. This has largely informed the projected 8% YoY decline for 2020 EBDA, as KMI now assumes 12% and 18-20% reductions for Natural Gas G&P and Refined Products, respectively. On the back of sharply lower (-40%) April product volumes, the Refined Products volume assumption has also been revised down 40-45% for the next quarter. This level of volume decline strikes me as considerably bearish, likely pointing toward broader MLP weakness as we head into Q2.

Here, what we're assuming in our outlook is an 18% to 20% reduction in volumes versus our budget for the balance of the year with a 40% to 45% reduction in Q2, decreasing to 10% to 12% in Q3 and 5% to 6% in Q4.

On the positive side, however, natural gas volumes are flat for now, though lower LNG exports and producer activity are also set to drive lower volumes over the coming months. Meanwhile, the CO2 segment should be helped by hedging in 2020, but 2021 remains largely unhedged. As a result, spending has also been deferred on SACROC, Yates, and other CO2 transport projects. For now, management does not expect any degradation of their fields as a result of production shut-ins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Dividend Increase Slows But Still Moving Higher

KMI's decision to slow the dividend increase to 5% (less than the 25% guided previously), made sense to me, as given current conditions, retaining cash and flexibility to ride out any macro shocks is key. What is more important to me is that KMI does have the capacity to meet its payout target and still aims to hit the previously guided $1.25/share payout (vs. $1.05 currently) by Q4.

"Again, our anticipation is that we want to go to the $1.25 when normal -- when the economy has normalized, and we think there's an excellent chance that will happen by the fourth quarter."

While bears might contend that KMI is financing its dividend through capex cuts, I would point out that the $700m reduction 2020 capex was a natural consequence of adverse market conditions driving the financial outlook for multiple projects below return thresholds. Thus far, Natural Gas capex has declined $457m, with $250mm of G&P projects removed or deferred, while SACROC and Yates project deferrals contributed to a $128mm CO2 capex reduction. Additional deferrals include the planned Bakken G&P expansions and a diesel export project, driving a lower Products and Terminals capex outlook at $86m and $31m, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation

Notably, KMI repurchased 3.6m shares in March for $50m (at an implied average price of $13.94), although management does not anticipate further repurchases this year, though ~$1.4B remains authorized for future buybacks. Instead, any excess cash flow could be used to de-lever, with KMI now expecting to exit 2020 with 4.6x net debt/EBITDA (above its 4.3x previous guidance and 4.5x long-term target).

Source: Investor Presentation

KMI's Resilience is Key

Following a decade of growth largely dependent on shale, the onset of a broad-based production decline is likely to drive further divergence in midstream valuations. In particular, operators with more resilient cash flow profiles should see their multiples supported while others more exposed to the variability of their producer customer base, will likely suffer further contraction.

Thus, I would favor operators like KMI, with clear terminal lives despite reductions in near-term cash flow. KMI's efforts to bolster its balance sheet and capital project backlog stands out, and I believe today's KMI is a more conservatively run entity well-positioned to meet its debt service requirements.

I would not penalize KMI too heavily for the lower dividend increase and the steeper EBITDA guidance decline given the circumstances. Instead, I think KMI's ability to maintain CFO less capex at current levels (if not better) is a key positive. Notably, many of KMI's peers are holding their dividends flat. Looking beyond near-term blips, I believe the company's ability to improve its cash outlook despite >40% declines in refined product demand, negative crude prices, and double-digit declines in supply is noteworthy. I have a price target of $21/share by applying a 6% target yield to an annualized 2021 DPS of $1.25. Lower commodity prices and unfavorable interstate pipeline regulations are key risks to my target.

Implied Yield Valuation FTM Dividend (Annualized) $1.25 Target Yield 6.0% Implied MLP Valuation $20.83

Source: Author Based on Company Data

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.