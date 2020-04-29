Rexel Pounded On Fears Of Protracted Construction Declines

Low single-digit revenue growth and FCF margins in the 3% to 4% range can support a fair value more than 50% above today's price, but it will take time for the near-term outlook to recover.

Rexel has seen steep declines in April so far (down about 28%), but the company's flexible cost structure should offset some margin and cash flow pressure.

First quarter sales were down more than 3% in organic terms, but still better than expected. Sales in the U.S. were down more than 6%.

Where I had previously expected Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) (RXL.PA) to face a slowing non-residential construction market in 2020 and a bottoming industrial market, those assumption are out the window with Covid-19 leading to drastic slowdowns in activity around the world. With fears of much worse near-term revenue and margin prospects, a longer-term downturn in commercial activity, and a liquidity squeeze, Rexel shares have lost more than 40% of their value from my last update in December.

Current conditions are indeed bleak, and I am concerned about the prospect of an extended decline in non-residential new-build activity, but I see industrial automation spending returning late in 2020 and into 2021, and I believe renovation/retrofit activity can support the non-resi business to some extent. On top of that Rexel still has its own self-improvement initiatives, like the increasing digitalization of its business. If low single-digit revenue growth and long-term FCF margins in the 3%’s are still attainable, these shares are more than 50% undervalued now.

Investors considering this name should note that the U.S. ADRs are not especially liquid.

A Better Than Expected First Quarter, But The Next Quarter Is Going To Be Ugly

Rexel only provides sales updates for the first and third quarters, but management went out of its way to detail its expense structure and the efforts it's making to reduce costs and maintain liquidity during this sudden sharp downturn.

Revenue declined more than 3% on a same-day organic basis in the first quarter, with total revenue beating expectations by about 4%. Asia was the weakest region, with revenue down about 8% and down more than 24% in China. North America was also weak, with revenue declining 5% and revenue in the U.S. down about 6%.

Europe held up better, with revenue down 1.5%, but there was a wide region spread in results. Revenue grew more than 8% in Scandinavia and almost 4% in Germany, but declined more than 6% in France and more than 4% in the U.K.

Industrial customers contribute about 30% of Rexel’s revenue, and the company confirmed weak demand in end-markets like autos and oil/gas, though food/beverage and pharma were both up.

Same-day sales were up about 1% through February (or 2% if adjusted for the Covid-19 impact on China), but were down 28% yoy by the week of March 23rd. April is already off to a brutal start, though not any worse than what most analysts had already expected, with a 28% decline through the first 15 days of the month. Europe is seeing the worst of the declines, down 37%, with North America down 22% and Asia down less than a point, with China up sharply (up 31%).

Battening Down The Hatches For An Indefinite Downturn

While management offered more information than just about any other company I’ve seen so far, they also underlined the point that they really have no visibility into the depth or duration of the downturn. That reduces modeling to an exercise of “best efforts guessing”.

The extent to which China’s sharp recovery serves as a pattern for how other countries will pass through the Covid-19 issues is unclear to me; not only are there data quality issues where China is concerned, but the country took steps to contain the virus (like basically quarantining Wuhan) that other countries haven’t taken. Likewise, it’s unclear how much of the big recovery that companies like Rexel are seeing in late March and into April is restocking as opposed to real recovery.

I am not overly concerned about Rexel’s industrial business. I believe demand for industrial automation products will rebound pretty strongly, likely starting in the fourth quarter of 2020 or first quarter of 2021; if nothing else, the Covid-19 shutdowns have shown the value in companies having the capability to monitor and operate their facilities on a remote basis. Oil and gas demand is likely to be weak for some time (and it’s a meaningful business in the U.S.), but growth in the food/beverage and biopharma spaces could help offset that somewhat.

The residential market (about 25% of the business) is tougher to assess given the differences between markets like France, Germany, Scandinavia, and the U.S.. I expect housing to recover relatively quickly in the U.S. and France, due in no small part to the lackluster trends that preceded the outbreak and the underbuilding that both markets have seen recently. Scandinavia seems to be holding up better now, and I expect Germany to be more stable.

Non-residential construction is the big unknown and my biggest concern. I believe there’s a credible case for non-residential construction spending to decline 15% to 20% (possibly more) from 2019 to 2022 in the U.S., and I believe spending could also be pressured in markets like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. A key “but” here is that Rexel does have leverage to building automation, climate control, and other retrofits aimed at reducing energy usage and carbon footprints; I expect those investments to remain healthy.

The Outlook

Management is cutting salaries and nonessential spending, and has around EUR 1.8B in accessible liquidity if need be. I don’t see Rexel going into negative free cash flow (on a full-year basis) during this downturn, and the company doesn’t have any near-term maturities, but there are clearly uncertainties regarding working capital management and the depth/duration of the downturn. No company could sustain 28% yoy sales declines indefinitely. Fortunately, only a small portion of Rexel’s cost base is fixed, and I think that cost flexibility will help more than the market valuation seems to reflect.

I also think management’s decision to prioritize its digital sales channels was well-timed, as digital sales have now climbed above 31% in Europe. With many clients having employees work from home, not to mention social distancing efforts, I see Rexel’s digital offerings as invaluable in preserving what business there is, and probably gaining share from smaller rivals who lack similar capabilities.

I’m modeling a mid-teens revenue decline in 2020, followed by a small decline in 2021 (the impact of weaker non-resi spending), and then followed by a recovery that will see the company regain 2019 levels of revenue in 2024. Longer term, I still see Rexel growing at around 2%, and I’d note the company still has long-term opportunities to benefit from increased share in the U.S. and the turnaround of the GEIS business at ABB (ABB). On the margin/FCF side, I believe Rexel will stay solidly in the black on FCF, but I do expect a somewhat lengthier process to drive margin and FCF improvement. I still believe Rexel can get its FCF margins above 3% on a consistent basis, but that will probably be a 2024/2025 event.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Rexel could be more than 50% undervalued today. An inability to generate any long-term FCF leverage would drive a fair value close to today’s price, so I view that as a bear-case scenario at this point. It’s going to be a few quarters before Rexel has positive comps again, and this was not a popular name going into this downturn, but I do see an undervalued, if higher-risk, opportunity here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.