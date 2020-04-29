Household Debt: The Anchor Dragging Economic Recovery

Non-housing debt has been growing much more quickly than the economy since 2012. Without the same disposable income to cover the obligations, discretionary spending will likely suffer.

For several years before February 2020, I read about how US households had been in good shape financially. Debt, measured in nominal terms, climbed past 2008 levels a couple of years ago (see graph below). However, experts often brought up two data points to support the argument that consumer debt levels had in fact improved significantly over the past decade:

household leverage relative to GDP had dropped from a peak of around 82% in 2009 to just north of 70% recently; debt service ratio, i.e., total required household debt payments in proportion to total disposable income, had declined nearly 350 bps from the late 2007 highs (granted, back when the federal funds rate was five percentage points higher than it is today).

Source: NY Fed, annotated by DM Martins Research

A new paradigm

But we live in a post COVID-19 reality. In a matter of a few weeks, unemployment in the US has spiked from all-time lows of between 3% and 4% of the active workforce to a multi-decade high that is currently estimated at 21% and still rising fast. It is unclear what the normalized rate will be, after the health crisis is controlled and a number of furloughed employees can be finally brought back to work.

What is clearer is that the once benign household leverage numbers no longer provide as much comfort. Financial institutions like JPMorgan (JPM) and Capital One (COF) have recently reported a spike in debt balances at the close of 1Q20, as businesses and consumers sought to increase liquidity and cover short-term commitments. At the same time, disposable income has become a big question mark, and so has the ratio between it and debt service obligations.

Keep an eye on non-housing debt

Within the large pile of consumer debt that amounted to over $14 trillion last quarter, non-housing (primarily a combination of auto, student and credit card loans, see graph below) is the one that concerns me the most.

First, notice how the balance has been growing consistently at a substantially faster pace than GDP since 2012. Over the past 15 years, the total debt amount has doubled to about $4.2 trillion, far outpacing the rate of economic growth - which, in turn, has not quite reached a cumulative 40% over the same period and is about to fall off a cliff in 2020.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from NY Fed and multpl.com

Second, non-housing obligations may be more representative of the increased debt burden felt by US households today. Partly to credit for total consumer debt not rising as fast in the past several years is a decline in home ownership, as evidenced in mortgage originations that dropped from around $1 trillion per quarter in the early 2000s to around $400 billion per quarter in the past couple of years. If not for what seems to be a secular shift in spending patterns away from residential real estate purchases, the recent rise in leverage may have looked substantially more concerning.

Worth noting, younger people tend to hold proportionally more non-housing debt than the older generations (see graph below). Adding insult to injury, this age group will likely suffer the most from the recent wave of layoffs, in part due to lower employment stability in the earlier stages of their careers. To weather the storm, younger consumers will likely need to tighten the belt a bit more firmly, which could spell trouble for discretionary spending just as the economy tries to recover from the COVID-19 setback.

Source: NY Fed

In conclusion

Once upon a time, a mere few weeks ago, the global economy seemed to be in good footing, and US household debt was often dismissed as an afterthought. Now, severe headwinds are expected to throw off leverage metrics once considered benign by many analysts.

Disposable income within certain US consumer subgroups will most likely vanish, and debt relative to vastly reduced economic activity should spike. Discretionary spending may take a backseat, as debt-burdened households focus on servicing their student, auto and credit card obligations. The youth, barely having been introduced to consumerism, may be the most impacted.

As a result, economic recovery could very well kick off later this year, if not early in 2021. But I doubt that the rebound will be either smooth or quick. I suggest that investors set expectations accordingly.

