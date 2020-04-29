Gilead: SIMPLE Trial Indicates Remdesivir May Help Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

Production capacity is limited and this effectively greatly increases the number of patients that can be helped if the drug is approved.

Key result from the SIMPLE trial being a 5-day treatment works just as well as a 10-day treatment.

The NIAID results are key, but SIMPLE trial adds to a mountain of evidence remdesivir is quite promising as a COVID treatment.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) says it’s aware of positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ("NIAID") study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19, and GILD sent out a press release phase 3 SIMPLE trial evaluating 5-day versus 10-day treatment with remdesivir.

First of all, the positive data from the NIAID is still to be published, but that is the pivotal study and this seems a very positive sign. Its results are way more important compared to the SIMPLE trial on which Gilead published a press release.

Before diving into the information in the press release on the SIMPLE trial, let me emphasize that 1) I'm not an MD, 2) I'm not a biotech expert, 3) I didn't even take a lot of biology in high school, and 4) I'm talking about all this as a mere speculator.

The results of the SIMPLE study still need to be published in a peer-reviewed journal. In this study, it was given to hospitalized patients who were severely ill with COVID-19.

At first glance, from what I can see, the improvements in this study were not blowing me away. However, this study was done on severely ill patients. It was not a given it would help patients in an advanced stage of the illness.

Patients were required to have evidence of pneumonia and reduced oxygen levels (but not require mechanical ventilation) to enroll.

Clinical improvement was defined as an improvement of two or more points from baseline on a predefined seven-point scale, ranging from hospital discharge to increasing levels of oxygen support to death.

Patients achieved clinical recovery if they no longer required oxygen support and medical care or were discharged from the hospital.

The million-dollar question being whether the drug increases the odds that people survive. I've previously discussed mortality rates in more depth here. Once hospitalized, the default mortality rate is far above the average for an infection or even "case". I'd say it is likely at least around 15%, but it can still be highly variable based on circumstances.

Here's the table Gilead published summarizing results:

Mortality rates appear to be 8% and 11% in the 5-day and 10-day treatment groups. That's lower than I'd expect from a hospitalized patient group. On the other hand, patients appear to have been pre-selected as not being on a ventilator. That may have weeded out an important percentage of harder to treat patients.

But the press release also notes:

"Clinical outcomes varied by geography. Outside of Italy, the overall mortality rate at Day 14 was 7 percent (n=23/320) across both treatment groups, with 64 percent (n=205/320) of patients experiencing clinical improvement at Day 14 and 61 percent (n=196/320) of patients discharged from the hospital."

I'm not sure if that's a positive sign for the efficacy of the drug. If the drug worked well, you'd expect it would cure a similar percentage of people among geographies. Then again, 7% is an even more promising result. Because the sample size isn't particularly large, maybe we shouldn't read too much into geographical differences anyway.

The data from the study where remdesivir is tested against placebo is still very important.

One key side-note:

"In an exploratory analysis, patients in the study who received remdesivir within 10 days of symptom onset had improved outcomes compared with those treated after more than 10 days of symptoms."

This is what you'd expect from an antiviral that inhibits replication of the virus. It is also promising because it suggests to me that we may be be able to get mortality rates further down by treating patients at an earlier stage.

In an economic sense, it is also important because if remdesivir works better the earlier it is given; it means that you shouldn't wait until the now-or-never stage and therefore increases the total addressable market, possibly to all hospitalized, which could be between 10% and 20% of all people who get affected (this isn't clear yet).

Important conclusions from the Gilead press release:

"The study demonstrated that patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course (Odds Ratio: 0.75 [95% CI 0.51 – 1.12] on Day 14)."

The fact that a 5-day treatment is similarly effective is superb news. Gilead will be able to stretch its production to treat 2x as many patients. Maybe the price for a 10-day treatment course would be slightly higher, but therapies are not priced on raw materials used or length of time (actually shorter is MUCH better).

Gilead's production is limited but ramping up to about 600K treatments/month by October.

Likely a 5-day treatment is going to save on length of hospitalization on the COVID patient population which saves a lot of money by itself. That helps justify a certain price tag on the therapy.

If remdesivir works, it is not just going to save many lives but society is also going to save a lot of money. Just think about the trillions that are thrown at the economy by Congress and the Fed. The earlier that can stop, the less of a hole the economy will need to dig itself out of.

Conclusion

I started writing about Gilead and remdesivir from when the stock was in the $60s. I've viewed remdesivir as something of an option within Gilead's portfolio or even a free roll as the market ascribed no value to it. At 10.8x free cash flow and 15.38x EV/EBITDA, without any revenue from remdesivir incorporated yet, its valuation isn't stretched. I don't see Gilead as a fantastic buy near $85, but as it becomes more and more likely that remdesivir will be an important tool in the early years of combating COVID-19, I'm definitely going to hold.

Keep in mind that the emergence of therapy will have a reflexive effect. It will embolden people to take more risk and lower tolerance for lockdowns. Perhaps rightly so, depending on the efficacy of treatments and status of ICUs, but it logically should result in an increase in the number of patients requiring treatment. Hopefully, not in a commensurate acceleration of deaths.

