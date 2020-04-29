Southwestern Energy Might Have Difficulty With One Of Its Debt Covenants At The End Of The Year

My estimate for the company's 2020 EBITDAX is about $414 million, which might not be enough to meet one of the requirements of its debt covenants.

Once we've done that, we can calculate the company's earnings to see if it will be in compliance with its debt covenants.

Using information from Southwestern Energy's 2020 hedges, we can estimate the company's revenues for the year.

In my two most recent articles, I described how anyone considering an oil and gas investment right now must answer two questions:

Is it cheap? Is it likely to survive the current downturn, especially without diluting investors?

In an earlier article, I answered the first question for Southwestern Energy (SWN). I described how the company looks cheap when you compare its enterprise value to the value of its underground oil and natural gas reserves.

In my last article, I began answering the second question for Southwestern. I looked at how the company’s hedging contracts might affect its estimated 2020 revenues. By estimating the company’s revenues for this year, we can see if the company will earn enough to service its debts.

There are two areas of concern here:

Will the company have enough earnings to cover its interest expenses? Will the company have enough earnings to meet its debt covenants?

If Southwestern can answer “yes” to both questions, it is likely to survive the current downturn, at least through the end of 2020. If the answer to either question is “no,” the company’s survival will be in the hands of its creditors.

Having calculated the impact of Southwestern’s hedges on its 2020 revenues, we can now finish estimating its total revenues for the year. Once we’ve done that, we can combine that estimate with the company’s forecasted expenses to calculate the company’s earnings.

Estimating Southwestern Energy’s 2020 Revenues

In my last article, I gave the following estimate of Southwestern Energy’s 2020 revenues from the part of its production that has been hedged:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Hedged Revenues Volume Per Unit Price Total Revenue Natural Gas Total 496,000,000 Thousand Cubic Feet (MCF) $2.36 $1,172,510,000 Oil Total 5,402,000 Barrels (OTCPK:BBLS) $52.11 $281,495,430 Natural Gas Liquids Total 12,632,000 Barrels (OTCPK:BBLS) $14.97 $189,129,400 Revenue Grand Total $1,643,134,830

As I wrote in that article, the company reduces the impact of oil and gas price movements on its revenues using fixed price swaps as well as two-way and three-way costless collars.

To calculate the company’s revenue from the part of its production hedged with three-way costless collars, I used the market price at the time of writing that article. An astute commenter on the article brought up an issue with that:

Source: “A Look At Southwestern Energy's 2020 Hedges” Seeking Alpha

The commenter is correct. It makes more sense to use the average 2020 prices for oil and natural gas instead. This lets us more accurately calculate the company’s three-way collar hedged revenues from oil and gas.

It is obviously impossible to know those commodities’ exact prices for the year. However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook does include estimates for average 2020 prices for oil and gas. The STEO forecasts an average WTI crude oil price of $29.34/Bbl (barrel) and an average NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price of $2.11/MMBtu (million British thermal units), which is around $2.11/Mcf (thousand cubic feet). As estimates go, these are as good as any.

Using those revised prices, here is the company’s estimated revenue from its production hedged with three-way costless collars:

Southwestern Energy Three-way Costless Collar Revenues (Revised) Volume Per Volume Price Total Revenue Natural Gas (MCF) 185,000,000 $2.48 $458,800,000 Oil (OTCPK:BBLS) 971,000 $39.34 $38,199,140

Using these updated revenues from the company’s production hedged with three-way costless collars, we get this calculation for the company’s total 2020 hedged revenues:

Southwestern Energy Hedged Revenues (Revised) Volume Per Volume Price Total Revenue Natural Gas Total 496,000,000 Mcf $2.50 $1,240,960,000 Oil Total 5,402,000 Bbls $54.34 $293,535,830 Natural Gas Liquids Total 12,632,000 Bbls $14.97 $189,129,400 Revenue Grand Total $1,723,625,230

Details of how I calculated these values can be found in my last article.

The company does not hedge all its production. The company’s 2020 guidance shows the company’s total planned production for the year:

Source: “Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Guidance” Southwestern Energy

If we subtract the company’s hedged production from its total planned production, we can see the planned unhedged production:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Unhedged Production Total Production (Low End of Guidance) Hedged Production Unhedged Production Natural Gas (MCF) 642,000,000 496,000,000 146,000,000 Oil (OTCPK:BBLS) 5,625,000 5,402,000 223,000 Natural Gas Liquids (OTCPK:BBLS) 25,500,000 12,632,000 12,868,000

To be conservative, we have used the low end of the company’s 2020 planned production in this calculation.

Having estimated the company’s 2020 unhedged production, we now need to see what revenue that production will generate.

That production will be sold at the market rate when it is extracted. We already estimated average 2020 market prices for oil and natural gas, which we can use to estimate the company’s 2020 oil and gas revenues. To estimate Southwestern’s 2020 Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) revenues, we will need to also estimate the average 2020 market prices of propane and ethane, the company’s two main NGL products.

As of April 28th, the propane futures market forecasted propane prices for the rest of 2020 of between 31.8 cents per gallon in April and 41.3 cents per gallon in December. Similarly, the ethane futures market forecasted ethane prices of between 12.9 cents per gallon in April and 18.0 cents per gallon in December.

For forecasting, we will take the average of each commodity’s highest and lowest price and make that the year’s average price. The average of 31.8 cents and 41.3 cents per gallon is 36.6 cents per gallon. At 42 gallons per barrel, that comes out to an average 2020 propane price of $15.35 per barrel. Similarly, the average of 12.9 cents and 18.0 cents per gallon is 15.5 cents per gallon. At 42 gallons per barrel, that comes out to an average 2020 ethane price of $6.49 per barrel.

Southwestern Energy doesn’t specify how much of its 2020 NGL production it expects to be propane versus ethane. The company’s annual report also doesn’t say how much of its 2019 production was propane versus ethane. However, the company’s 2020 hedges are weighted more heavily towards ethane than propane:

Southwestern Energy NGL Hedge Volumes Volume Percentage of Total Hedged NGLs Fixed Price Swaps Propane (OTCPK:BBLS) 4,746,000 37.57% Two-way Costless Collar Propane (OTCPK:BBLS) 366,000 2.90% Propane Total (OTCPK:BBLS) 5,112,000 40.47% Fixed Price Swaps Ethane (OTCPK:BBLS) 7,520,000 59.53% Hedged NGLs Total 12,632,000 100%

40.5% of Southwestern’s 2020 NGL hedges are for propane and 59.5% are for ethane. Thus, we will assume the company’s 2020 NGL production will be 40.5% propane and 59.5% ethane. This fits the company’s 2019 results. Southwestern’s average 2019 realized price for NGLs was $11.59 per barrel. This was closer to the company’s prices for ethane throughout the year ($6.12 to $22.13 per barrel) than for propane ($16.92 to $44.47 per barrel).

Using those proportions, this is the company’s estimated 2020 unhedged production of propane and ethane:

Southwestern Energy 2020 NGLs Unhedged Production Unhedged Production Notes Propane (OTCPK:BBLS) 5,207,506 40.47% of 12,868,000 Bbls Ethane (OTCPK:BBLS) 7,660,494 59.53% of 12,868,000 Bbls Total NGLs (OTCPK:BBLS) 12,868,000

Applying the prices we calculated above to this production gives this result:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Unhedged NGL Revenues Unhedged Production Estimated 2020 Price per Unit Revenues Propane (OTCPK:BBLS) 5,207,506 $15.35 $79,935,217 Ethane (OTCPK:BBLS) 7,660,494 $6.49 $49,716,606 NGLs Total (OTCPK:BBLS) 12,868,000 $10.10 $129,651,823

Some readers may find the methodology used in this estimation overly simple. It is true that a more nuanced estimate of the company’s NGL revenues, or for its overall revenues, might be possible. However, the goal of this article is not to predict Southwestern Energy’s exact 2020 revenues. Rather, it is to estimate if the company will have enough revenues to generate enough earnings to meet its debt covenants.

If the company’s estimated earnings are much higher than what is required by those covenants, then the company will look safe. Some mild imprecision in estimating the company’s NGL revenues won’t invalidate that assessment. Conversely, if the company is close to failing its covenants, no amount of precise forecasting would make it a safe investment.

Along those lines, here are the company’s estimated 2020 unhedged revenues:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Unhedged Revenues Unhedged Production Estimated 2020 Price per Unit Revenue Natural Gas (MCF) 146,000,000 $2.11 $308,060,000 Oil (OTCPK:BBLS) 223,000 $29.34 $6,542,820 NGLs (OTCPK:BBLS) 12,868,000 $10.10 $129,651,823

Adding these unhedged revenues to the company’s hedged revenues gives this result:

Southwestern Energy Estimated 2020 Revenues Based on Market Prices Production Estimated 2020 Price per Unit Revenues Hedged Natural Gas (MCF) 496,000,000 $2.50 $1,240,960,000 Unhedged Natural Gas (MCF) 146,000,000 $2.11 $308,060,000 Natural Gas Total 642,000,000 $2.41 $1,549,020,000 Hedged Oil (OTCPK:BBLS) 5,402,000 $54.34 $293,535,830 Unhedged Oil (OTCPK:BBLS) 223,000 $29.34 $6,542,820 Oil Total 5,625,000 $53.35 $300,078,650 Hedged NGLs (OTCPK:BBLS) 12,632,000 $14.97 $189,129,400 Unhedged NGLs (OTCPK:BBLS) 12,868,000 $10.10 $129,651,823 NGLs Total 25,500,000 $12.52 $318,781,223 Grand Total $2,167,879,873

An astute reader will notice that this revenue grand total is actually higher than the company’s 2019 oil and gas production revenue, which seems unlikely given 2020’s lower prices. The reason for this is because Southwestern Energy does not actually realize the market price for its products. As the company puts it:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

The company’s 2020 guidance outlines the company’s expected discounts for its sales of natural gas and oil. Though the company doesn’t specify its expected discounts for NGLs, it does outline its anticipated realized prices for NGL production as well:

Source: “Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Guidance” Southwestern Energy

Applying these discounts to the company’s previously calculated revenues leads to the below result. As always, we have used the most conservative values from the company’s guidance.

Southwestern Energy Estimated 2020 Realized Revenue Production Estimated 2020 Price per Unit Revenues Natural Gas Hedged and Unhedged Market Price Revenues 642,000,000 Mcf $2.41 $1,549,020,000 Discount to NYMEX Natural Gas Price 642,000,000 Mcf -$0.73 -$468,660,000 Natural Gas Realized Revenues 642,000,000 Mcf $1.68 $1,080,360,000 Oil Hedged and Unhedged Market Price Revenues 5,625,000 Bbls $53.35 $300,078,650 Discount to WTI Oil Price 5,625,000 Bbls -$11.50 -$64,687,500 Oil Realized Revenues 5,625,000 Bbls $41.85 $235,391,150 NGL Realized Revenues 25,500,000 Bbls $4.69 $119,707,200 Total Estimated Realized Revenue $1,435,458,350

The estimated realized price per barrel for NGLs here is interesting. In my earlier calculation of the company’s likely 2020 NGL revenues, we estimated a market price per barrel of $12.52. That calculation did not consider the company’s realized discount from the market price for NGLs. However, it seems unlikely that discount would be over 60% of the market price. There is a major disconnect between the price we calculated and the price based on the company’s guidance.

I believe this disconnect is because of the oil market changes that have occurred since the company issued its guidance. NGL prices are usually calculated as a percentage of the oil price. However, that percentage can change with the supply of and demand for NGLs and oil. Because the oversupply of oil has grown relative to the oversupply of gas since Southwestern Energy put out its 2020 guidance, the company’s actual 2020 realized NGL prices are likely to be more than 16-21% of the WTI oil price. However, to be conservative, we will use 16%, the lower end of the company’s guidance.

Along those lines, our estimate for Southwestern Energy’s 2020 oil and natural gas production revenue is about 18% lower than the company’s $1.735 billion in 2019 revenues. This makes sense given the recent decline in oil and natural gas prices.

Calculating Southwestern’s EBITDAX

Having estimated Southwestern Energy’s 2020 revenues, we can now calculate the company’s 2020 earnings to see if the company will be able to meet its debt obligations.

The most important earnings metric for Southwestern Energy’s ability to meet its debt obligations is EBITDAX, or “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (or depletion), amortization, and exploration expense.” As the company puts it, “EBITDAX, as defined in our revolving credit facility, excludes the effects of interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, income tax, any non-cash impacts from impairments, certain non-cash hedging activities, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash gains or losses on asset sales, unamortized issuance cost, unamortized debt discount and certain restructuring costs.”

To calculate Southwestern’s EBITDAX, we must subtract three types of expenses from the company’s revenues. The first is lease operating expenses (LOE), which is the cost to actually extract oil and gas. The second is general and administrative expense (G&A), or overhead. The third is taxes other than income taxes (TOTI), such as property taxes.

Southwestern provides estimates for all three of these expenses in its 2020 guidance:

Source: “Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results; Provides 2020 Guidance” Southwestern Energy

Southwestern estimates its expenses on a per Mcfe (thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent) of production basis. This means that for calculation purposes, the company converts its oil and natural gas liquid (NGL) production from barrels to an equivalent number of thousands of cubic feet of natural gas. The conversion factor listed in its annual report is six Mcfe per barrel (BBL) of oil or NGLs.

Southwestern’s estimated 2020 production, which we calculated in my last article, is below, converted into Mcfe:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Estimated Production Production Equivalent Production in Mcfe Natural Gas 642,000,000 Mcf 642,000,000 Mcfe Oil 5,625,000 Bbls 33,750,000 Mcfe NGLs 25,500,000 Bbls 153,000,000 Mcfe

In my last article, we also estimated the company’s 2020 realized revenue. Using that calculation, we can see the estimated realized price per Mcfe for each of the company’s products:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Estimated Realized Revenue Production Equivalent Production in Mcfe Estimated 2020 Price per Mcfe Estimated Revenue Natural Gas Realized Revenues 642,000,000 Mcf 642,000,000 $1.68 $1,080,360,000 Oil Realized Revenues 5,625,000 Bbls 33,750,000 $6.97 $235,391,150 NGL Realized Revenues 25,500,000 Bbls 153,000,000 $0.78 $119,707,200 Total Realized Revenue $1,435,458,350

We can now use these numbers to separately calculate EBITDAX for the company’s natural gas, oil, and NGL production:

Southwestern Energy 2020 Natural Gas EBITDAX Production in Mcfe Estimated 2020 Amount per Mcfe EBITDAX Natural Gas Realized Revenues 642,000,000 $1.68 $1,078,560,000 Lease Operating Expense (LOE) 642,000,000 -$0.97 -$622,740,000 General & Administrative (G&A) Expense 642,000,000 -$0.17 -$109,140,000 Taxes, other than Income Taxes (TOTI) Expense 642,000,000 -$0.09 -$57,780,000 EBITDAX 642,000,000 $0.45 $288,900,000

Southwestern Energy 2020 Oil EBITDAX Production in Mcfe Estimated 2020 Price per Mcfe EBITDAX Oil Realized Revenues 33,750,000 $6.97 $235,391,150 Lease Operating Expense (LOE) 33,750,000 -$0.97 -$32,737,500 General & Administrative -G&A Expense 33,750,000 -$0.17 -$5,737,500 Taxes, other than Income Taxes -TOTI Expense 33,750,000 -$0.09 -$3,037,500 EBITDAX 33,750,000 $5.74 $193,878,650

Southwestern Energy 2020 NGLs EBITDAX Production in Mcfe Estimated 2020 Price per Mcfe EBITDAX NGLs Realized Revenues 153,000,000 $0.78 $119,707,200 Lease Operating Expense -LOE 153,000,000 -$0.97 -$148,410,000 General & Administrative -G&A Expense 153,000,000 -$0.17 -$26,010,000 Taxes, other than Income Taxes -TOTI Expense 153,000,000 -$0.09 -$13,770,000 EBITDAX 153,000,000 -$0.45 -$68,482,800

It is interesting that the company’s EBITDAX for NGLs is negative. I do not think this is because the company actually loses money on producing NGLs. Rather, I think this negative EBITDAX is a result of applying the company’s average expenses across all its production.

Also, as I noted in my last article, I suspect Southwestern will realize more than $0.78 per Mcfe for its NGL production. $0.78/Mcfe is 16% of the average 2020 WTI oil price I calculated in my last article. In the company’s 2020 guidance, the estimate for the realized NGL price was between 16% and 21% of the WTI oil price.

However, when Southwestern made that estimate, the company also expected a 2020 WTI price of $50 per barrel. The recent oil price collapse has hit oil prices harder than natural gas prices, which means, I suspect, the company’s true NGL realized price will be more than 16% of the WTI price. In this calculation, though, we use that 16% value to be conservative.

Putting together these EBITDAX numbers gives the following estimate for Southwestern’s 2020 EBITDAX:

Southwestern Energy 2020 EBITDAX Production in Mcfe Estimated 2020 Price per Mcfe EBITDAX Natural Gas EBITDAX 642,000,000 $0.45 $288,900,000 Oil EBITDAX 33,750,000 $5.74 $193,878,650 NGL EBITDAX 153,000,000 -$0.45 ($68,482,800) Total EBITDAX 828,750,000 $0.50 $414,295,850

For comparison, the company’s EBITDAX in 2019 was between $741 and $770 million. $741 million was the company’s 2019 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), while the higher number also adds back all impairment charges, restructuring costs, and losses on sales of assets. The true EBITDAX was probably somewhere in between.

Comparing Southwestern’s EBITDAX to its Interest Expense and Debt Covenants

Southwestern’s 2020 guidance estimates interest expense net of capitalization of $80-90 million. The company can easily cover that with an EBITDAX of around $414 million.

At the end of 2019, the company also had a debt covenant as follows:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

The key metric here is the “total net leverage ratio.” The numerator of that ratio is “total debt less cash on hand (up to the lesser of 10% of credit limit or $150 million).” The credit limit, as defined in the company’s April 2018 credit agreement, is “the lowest of (A) the Maximum Credit Amount, (B) the Borrowing Base at such time, (C) the Aggregate Commitments at such time and (D) the Secured Debt Cap at such time.”

The Maximum Credit Amount, based on that same agreement, is $3.5 billion. The current Borrowing Base, according to the company’s 2019 annual report, is $2.1 billion. The Aggregate Commitments of the company’s lenders are, based on an October 2019 amendment to the credit agreement, $2 billion. The Secured Debt Cap, per the April 2018 agreement, was at least $2 billion. The company’s credit limit, which is the lowest of these values, is therefore $2 billion.

Thus, the company’s cash on hand, for the purposes of this covenant, is up to the lesser of $200 million (10% of its credit limit) or $150 million. The lesser value is $150 million.

The company’s total debt at the end of 2019 was $2.242 billion. Thus, the numerator of its “total net leverage ratio” was $2.242 billion minus $0.150 billion, or $2.092 billion.

The denominator of the “total net leverage ratio” is total EBITDAX for the four previous quarters. When Southwestern reaches the end of 2020, the four previous quarters will be the four quarters of 2020. The total EBITDAX for the four previous quarters will therefore be the 2020 EBITDAX we just estimated, $414 million.

This is very interesting. If the company’s “total debt less cash on hand” remains at $2.092 billion at the end of 2020, and the EBITDAX for the four previous quarters is $414 million, the company’s “total net leverage ratio” will be over 4.5. However, the company’s maximum “total net leverage ratio” under its covenants will only be 4 at that time. The company’s “total net leverage ratio” looks like it will be too high to meet its debt covenants.

The company’s “total debt less cash on hand” might also be higher than $2.092 billion at the end of 2020. EBITDAX is a rough proxy for the company’s cash flow. Southwestern has uses for that cash. The company has $80-90 million in interest expenses, as mentioned above. It also has $860-940 million in capital expenditures planned, per the company’s 2020 guidance. Subtracting these amounts from the company’s EBITDAX means the company would need another $500 million or more this year, money that might have to be borrowed. Such borrowings would, of course, raise the company’s “total debt less cash on hand,” and thus its “total net leverage ratio” even higher.

Of course, it’s quite likely that Southwestern, like most other oil and gas companies, will reduce its capital spending this year. A recent S&P Global Ratings downgrade of the company’s debt estimated “capital spending to exceed cash flow by approximately $300 million this year.” That’s less than the $500 million I just mentioned above, though still a significant increase in the company’s debt.

That said, even if the company goes out of compliance with its covenants by the end of the year, that doesn’t mean it will have to default on its debts. Southwestern is still highly profitable. There’s a reasonable probability that its lenders might modify the company’s covenants so as not to force the company into default.

If the company can maintain its net debt at December 2019 levels and earn slightly more in EBITDAX than we have estimated, its “total net leverage ratio” would be below 4.5. The company’s maximum “total net leverage ratio” at the start of its credit agreement was 4.5. A return to that ratio in the company’s covenants, combined with no increase in debt and slightly higher than estimated EBITDAX levels, would therefore bring Southwestern into compliance.

It is not implausible that the company’s 2020 EBITDAX will be higher than $414 million. In each step of calculating the company’s EBITDAX, we have used the more conservative of the possible assumptions. Under more optimistic, but still realistic assumptions, the company’s estimated 2020 EBITDAX would be significantly higher.

That said, we have used reasonable assumptions to estimate Southwestern Energy’s 2020 EBITDAX. Under those assumptions, even if the company’s debt stays constant, the company looks like it might be in difficulty with its covenants by the end of the year.

Southwestern’s Other Debt Covenant: Its Current Ratio

Southwestern Energy also has another debt covenant:

Source: 2019 Southwestern Energy 10-K

Southwestern Energy’s current liabilities at the end of 2019 totaled $848 million. The company’s current assets as defined in this debt covenant include its unused commitments under its credit agreement, which total around $1.8 billion. Between that and the company’s several hundred million dollars in current assets, the company seems unlikely to run into trouble with this covenant.

Conclusions

In looking into Southwestern Energy, I did not expect to find that the company might soon be in trouble under its debt covenants. Much of the company’s financial situation looks quite strong. The company’s 2020 production is largely hedged, it has no significant debt maturities until 2025, and it has significant liquidity under its credit line.

In that context, I feel that for Southwestern shareholders, it is not time to panic yet. Given the company’s strong position, it seems reasonable that an agreement might be made with its lenders. The company’s performance might also be stronger than what I have estimated. This is especially true given that I have generally tried to be conservative in my assumptions in estimating the company’s revenue and earnings. I would not be surprised if the company outperformed those assumptions.

After all, when S&P Global Ratings assessed Southwestern in early April, they did not express concern about the company’s ability to avoid default. Though they downgraded its debt, they also “[forecasted] adequate borrowing capacity” for the company. This implies they think it is likely to stay out of trouble with its creditors. Given they are the experts and I’m a self-taught amateur, I feel it would be presumptuous to say that I am definitely right, and they are definitely wrong.

That said, it does look like the company could have trouble with one of its debt covenants by the end of the year. If natural gas and oil prices remain on the trajectory currently predicted by the futures markets, the company’s 2020 EBITDAX might not be sufficient to keep the company’s “total net leverage ratio” below what is required by the company’s debt covenants.

Along those lines, as a value investor, I believe in having a “margin of safety” for my investments. Though I believe natural gas prices are likely to go up, I personally would not bet on that trend by investing in Southwestern Energy’s stock. Given how close it looks to falling out of compliance with its debt covenants, the company seems to lack such a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.