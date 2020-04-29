Gilead Has A Lot Of Explaining To Do Thursday

Growth could be dead for now. HCV revenue is in decline, and Yescarta's revenue is stagnating.

Source: Barron's

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) reports quarterly earnings April 30th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.45 billion and EPS of $1.57. The revenue estimate implies a 7% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Is Revenue Growth Dead?

Gilead's HIV franchise has been a stalwart for the company. Revenue from Yescarta has been steady, but HCV and other products have been hit or miss. In Q4 2019, the company generated revenue of $5.8 billion, up 5% sequentially and 2% Y/Y. I questioned whether Gilead could maintain its previous momentum. We may find out more Thursday.

Revenue from HIV rose in the high-single-digit percentage range Q/Q. Biktarvy was the stalwart again, generating $1.6 billion in revenue at a 25% clip. The drug has cannibalized sales of some of Gilead's other HIV drugs, but it has also taken share from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It remains the number one prescribed HIV regimen in the U.S. About half of every naive and switch patient is initiated on Biktarvy.

Traction from Descovy for PrEP, which launched during the quarter, helped drive revenue for Descovy up 20% Q/Q. Over 25% of individuals on PrEP are taking Descovy, and it could give the drug renewed life. Management estimates that, of the 230,000 people taking the company's HIV prevention medicine, there are several hundred thousand more who could potentially benefit from it. Biktarvy and Descovy represented over 40% of total HIV sales and should remain catalysts for the rest of the year.

HCV revenue was $630 million, down in the high-single-digit percentage range. HCV continues to be hampered by waning pricing power and lower patient starts. The HCV runway will continue to decline, but the product line could still be used to generate cash flow. If Gilead's total sales fall sequentially then the decline will likely be driven by free falling HCV sales. Yescarta revenue of $122 million rose modestly versus Q3 2019. However, the regimen is likely not the catalyst investors once thought.

In case revenue falls for two or more consecutive quarters, Gilead still has levers to pull. The company reported gross profit of $4.2 billion, down 8% Q/Q. Gross margin fell sharply to 71%; Gilead reported inventory write-downs of $500 million due to slow-moving raw material and work in process related to HCV products. SG&A and R&D costs were a combined $3.1 billion. Sans an $800 million impairment charge, SG&A and R&D costs would have been a combined $2.3 billion. Management could potentially cut into this large pool of expenses to buttress the bottom line.

Gilead Has A Lot Of Explaining To Do

I believe the lion's share of the earnings conference call could be related to the outlooks for Yescarta and remdesivir.

Yescarta Could Face Headwinds

Gilead recently lost a patent infringement suit to Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) pursuant to Yescarta (B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma); the lawsuit could cost $1.2 billion. The judge also ordered Kite to pay a running royalty of 27.6% of Yescarta sales through the expiration of Juno's (Bristol Therapeutics unit) patent in 2024. Gilead plans to appeal the verdict, yet risks remain.

Yescarta's sales tripled from $40 million Q1 2018 to $120 million by Q2 2019. Since, its quarterly revenue has been flat. It also has to compete with Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) Kymriah, which generated Q1 2020 revenue of $93 million, slightly less than the $96 million reported in Q4 2019. Competition from Kymriah and potential royalties to Bristol-Myers could cause Yescarta's revenue and contribution margin to fall sharply.

At Q4 2019, the net carrying value of intangible assets related to Yescarta was about $5.4 billion. The court ruling could potentially hurt Yescarta's value and trigger an impairment charge related to its carrying value. I expect management to discuss the financial impact of the recent court ruling in further detail.

Potential For Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19

GILD is up over 25% year to date on the potential for remdesivir to treat COVID-19. This makes it one of best-performing stocks. The drug met the primary endpoint in a recent Phase 3 clinical trial, which puts remdesivir on track for FDA approval. The question remains, "What is the profit potential for the drug?" The company plans to donate 1.5 million doses of remdesivir to clinical trials and for compassionate use programs. The IMF believes the pandemic has plunged the world into a crisis. To stem the economic carnage, governments must reopen their economies.

An effective treatment for COVID-19 could potentially help control a second outbreak or make the public less fearful to large crowds. That could create high demand for an FDA-approved remdesivir.

Governments and hospitals may need to keep large quantities of the drug on hand on ensure access. The effects of COVID-19 could last for another year or two, which means demand for an effective treatment may not go away any time soon. That is a long-winded way of saying the profit potential for an FDA-approved remdesivir could be tremendous.

Conclusion

The potential upside in remdesivir is difficult to ignore. GILD remains a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.