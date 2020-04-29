Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/27/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/27/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

AT&T (T);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Webster Financial (WBS);

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH), and;

Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

VOXX International (VOXX);

Synchrony Financial (SYF), and;

Ally Financial (ALLY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Net 1 UEPS (UEPS);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Procter & Gamble (PG);

Penumbra (PEN);

Nuance Communications (NUAN);

Netflix (NFLX);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX);

Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and;

Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $955,447 2 Schuler Jack W DIR,BO Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX B $808,048 3 Jackson Jeanne P DIR Delta Air Lines DAL B $579,585 4 Kahli Beat BO VOXX International VOXX B $489,535 5 Aguirre Fernando DIR Synchrony Financial SYF B $253,215 6 Clark Mayree C DIR Ally Financial ALLY B $213,750 7 Novit BO Cyclo Therapeutics CTDH JB* $200,000 8 Yang Geoffrey Y DIR AT&T T B $198,466 9 Atwell William L DIR Webster Financial WBS B $118,013 10 Shanahan William S DIR Cyclo Therapeutics CTDH JB* $100,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Peltz Nelson DIR Procter & Gamble PG S $894,075,008 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $72,569,804 3 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $8,662,823 4 Fougere Dan O Datadog DDOG AS $5,807,852 5 Knight Gary J VCB,DIR Knight-Swift Transportation KNX S $3,521,290 6 Boston J Scott VP,HR Kimberly-Clark KMB S $1,887,708 7 Bose Arani DIR Penumbra PEN AS $1,688,286 8 Hoag Jay C DIR Netflix NFLX S $1,586,210 9 Value Capital BO Net 1 UEPS UEPS S $1,491,427 10 Benjamin Mark D CEO,DIR Nuance Communications NUAN AS $1,178,009

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.