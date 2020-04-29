Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/27/20

Includes: ALLY, AXDX, CTDH, MYOV, SYF, T, VOXX, WBS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/27/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are in a seasonally slow period for the remainder of April, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but there are still plenty of profitable signals to follow from insiders during slow months like April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • AT&T (T);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Webster Financial (WBS);
  • Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTDH), and;
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • VOXX International (VOXX);
  • Synchrony Financial (SYF), and;
  • Ally Financial (ALLY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Net 1 UEPS (UEPS);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Procter & Gamble (PG);
  • Penumbra (PEN);
  • Nuance Communications (NUAN);
  • Netflix (NFLX);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX);
  • Kimberly-Clark (KMB), and;
  • Datadog (DDOG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$955,447

2

Schuler Jack W

DIR,BO

Accelerate Diagnostics

AXDX

B

$808,048

3

Jackson Jeanne P

DIR

Delta Air Lines

DAL

B

$579,585

4

Kahli Beat

BO

VOXX International

VOXX

B

$489,535

5

Aguirre Fernando

DIR

Synchrony Financial

SYF

B

$253,215

6

Clark Mayree C

DIR

Ally Financial

ALLY

B

$213,750

7

Novit

BO

Cyclo Therapeutics

CTDH

JB*

$200,000

8

Yang Geoffrey Y

DIR

AT&T

T

B

$198,466

9

Atwell William L

DIR

Webster Financial

WBS

B

$118,013

10

Shanahan William S

DIR

Cyclo Therapeutics

CTDH

JB*

$100,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Peltz Nelson

DIR

Procter & Gamble

PG

S

$894,075,008

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$72,569,804

3

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$8,662,823

4

Fougere Dan

O

Datadog

DDOG

AS

$5,807,852

5

Knight Gary J

VCB,DIR

Knight-Swift Transportation

KNX

S

$3,521,290

6

Boston J Scott

VP,HR

Kimberly-Clark

KMB

S

$1,887,708

7

Bose Arani

DIR

Penumbra

PEN

AS

$1,688,286

8

Hoag Jay C

DIR

Netflix

NFLX

S

$1,586,210

9

Value Capital

BO

Net 1 UEPS

UEPS

S

$1,491,427

10

Benjamin Mark D

CEO,DIR

Nuance Communications

NUAN

AS

$1,178,009

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.