Retailers To The World: Rumors Of Our Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Everyone is writing off retail companies, for solid reasons, but they have gone too far in their criticisms.

If you buy things you do not need, soon you will have to sell things you need. – Warren Buffett

Retail is dead. Physical store demand is not there. People are moving to e-commerce. Amazon (AMZN) is killing brick and mortar. These are all punchlines that everyone is throwing around, but do they ring true? As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report this week, I think they have gone too far. Look, I understand that this is a transformative time for retail and that brick-and-mortar will need to change to survive. But, they are. Walmart (WMT) is the best example. They have been on Amazon’s kill list for some time now, but WMT is thriving in this environment. To write off companies that have been around for decades, and sometimes centuries, is far too premature. Also, brick-and-mortar is changing - it's not dead. They are adapting to the new environment by offering unique in-store experiences, managing their expenses better, driving down regulatory costs with tech solutions, and offering in-store and pickup discounts not available through their online platform. And while the coronavirus pandemic is going to ripple through the industry and possibly take out some smaller players, many will survive and thrive in the new environment. People have been claiming death to retail for an exceptionally long time, and it hasn’t happened.

Oil prices cratered last week, in case you did not notice, well into negative territory. While the negative price is simply a function of storage capacity, not the true price of a barrel, this is a bullish move for retailers. Retailers benefit from lower oil prices in a multiple of ways. Think of their inputs. The costs to manufacture a lot of their goods have just dropped significantly. Even the shoes you run in, the clothes you wear, and the hats and gloves you keep warm with normally use some function of oil in the process. Manufacturing abroad just became a whole lot cheaper, as one of the significant inputs is energy, which is at bargain-basement prices: Lower costs, higher margins, more able to survive in this environment.

Summer is around the corner, which is a big shopping spree for many consumers. And while there will be loss of sales during the pandemic, many stores are selling online these days and are taking advantage of people staying at home, constantly on their phones and computers. And with much lower gas prices, consumers will have more money to spend on brick-and-mortar type items. Not to mention, there are tons of pent-up demand for shopping right now. Consumers want to get out of their homes, visit a store, and buy some new things. Not everyone wants to wear sweatpants and an old t-shirt every day, and shopping online is not preferred for many who want to see how the clothing or shoes looks on them before purchasing.

Here is the kicker – states already are starting to ease lockdown restrictions. While it's too early to say how it will go, that means retailers will begin to take advantage of not only extreme monetary and fiscal liquidity boosts, but now they can get back to sales. Big retailers have access to capital markets and can withstand a short-term pause. Economists expect a significant rebound in activity. So, the smart retailers, having updated their online websites and online sales, are now getting back to some foot traffic. The good ones will adapt and overcome.

While the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) has lost ground this year, along with the overall market, they are starting to get their mojo back. I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report that this is a space that needs to gain momentum to really get going. It looks like we are entering that area.

When we think about retail, we might be fooled into thinking about the big department stores. But inside of XRT, the biggest holdings are Rite Aid (RAD), Stamps.com (STMP), Esty (ETSY), Chewy (CHWY), PetMed Express (PETS), Wayfair (W), and Amazon (AMZN). These companies, especially led by AMZN, all have a significant thing in common. Their online presence is extremely user friendly, delivery is fast, and the consumers are driving toward them even during these uncertain times.

In addition to this, it’s not unusual to see why these companies have done the best among their peers year-to-date. The financial leverage employed by these players is much better than their peers at the bottom of the list, which are struggling through the coronavirus economy.

The clear winners in the retail space, which are set to thrive further after this pandemic passes, are the ones that have adapted earlier to new technology and new sales tactics. There are, of course, some that are bound to struggle. GameStop (GME) has had financial trouble for years, and despite surging videogame sales, GME can’t catch a break – many of those sales are now done online through the gaming consoles themselves, as opposed to in store. That trend is likely to continue.

A couple of notable companies in trouble may be the likes of eBay (EBAY). While they are doing ok, they really gave up their growth when they span off PayPal (PYPL). With the competition giants in the likes of AMZN, among others, EBAY might have a tough time figuring itself out in the future.

In terms of sectors, the clear winner from the pandemic shift to online is the Internet and direct marketing retail sector, which already is the largest holding in XRT. Ones that may struggle in the future are the likes of Apparel Retail and Automotive Retail. As companies get better at marketing sales online, clothing stores may struggle to take advantage of a space that's already dominated by other players. And automotive is facing an existential crisis right now. The ride-sharing economy, and the move to urban cities, means that less miles will be driven. Although, if anyone stands to get a surprise boost from the post-coronavirus economy, it might be automotive – sharing cars in close contact with one another might not be as appealing as before. Maybe the large discounts coming to get rid of inventory will be enticing enough to get people into owning their own cars again.

If you were smart enough to buy around the lows, retailers have been some of the best performers. XRT has had a rally of over 36% now. That's momentum I can get behind. And while there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead for retailers and brick-and-mortar, they are not dead. I expect many of them to thrive, as the coronavirus has forced their hand to change for the better. Rumors of their death have been greatly exaggerated.

Oh, and by the way - about that COVID-19 bubble writing I wrote March 31 here on SeekingAlpha...

