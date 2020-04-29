Zoom: 7 Years Of Growth Is Already Priced Into The Stock

The global lockdown, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has driven up the demand for video conferences significantly. Along with this trend, the share price of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) had risen more than 130% year-to-date, from $68 per share to nearly $160 per share at the time of writing. Although the number of Zoom users has surged from 10 million to as many as 300 million, we still believe that the company is significantly overvalued at the current price.

Tremendous free user growth but no plans to convert into paid users

Last week, Zoom reported that the number of its daily users had surpassed 300 million, up from 200 million users last month. However, we did not know the specific number of free users and paid users. Because of this growth, Zoom needs to invest more in technology infrastructure to maintain video conference quality. While Zoom's revenue depends on its paid users, the conversion from free users to paid users is critical to its business. Otherwise, the significant growth in free users will drag down its cash flow much further. The company also pointed out that it experienced a substantial increase in the number of free users, and it was quite early to tell whether it can be converted into paid users. Therefore, we believe the company has not yet laid out a specific strategic plan to convert free users into paid users.

Previously, security experts have warned about Zoom's security flaws, including the software vulnerabilities that hackers can infiltrate video calls. Many big corporations and institutions, including Google (GOOG), SpaceX, and New York City schools have abandoned employees to use Zoom. Although the company announced that it has been working on it diligently, rolling out Zoom 5.0 with AES 256-bit GCM encryption, some of the school online classes and meetings still happen to have abusive Zoombombings when they are using the video conference service. Unless Zoom can fix these problems quickly and efficiently, it is tough for the company to retain users and convert free users to paid users.

Fierce competition with low switching cost

Zoom video conference service has fierce competition, including Google Meet (inside G Suite package) and Microsoft (MSFT) Teams (inside Microsoft 365 package). Facebook has also introduced Messenger Rooms, supporting free no-time-limit video calls for up to 50 people. Compared to G Suite and Microsoft 365, Zoom is considerably more expensive. Zoom's free version can host up to 100 participants, but it comes with a 40-minute limit on group meetings. To have cloud recording, hosts need to register the $14.99 per month bundle. The maximum pricing plan is $19.99 per month, allowing up to 500 participants to join the meeting.

Microsoft 365 is much cheaper. With only a $5/user/month package, users can host meetings and online video calls with up to 250 participants. Besides, users can use both web versions and mobile versions of Office applications, the custom domain emails with 50GB storage, and up to 1TB of cloud storage.

Google's G Suite, with its $12/user/month package, allows up to 150 participants for one meeting. Users also get unlimited cloud storage if having five users or more or 1TB per user if having less than five users. G Suite also provides users of any plans to use Docs Word processing, Sheets spreadsheet, and Slides Presentation builder.

Blue Jeans Network, another video conferencing company, offers lower prices than Zoom.

With a $13.99/host/month package, it can host fewer participants than Zoom, but it offers cloud meeting recording up to 10 hours. Blue Jeans focuses on selling for enterprises, rather than consumer users. It, currently, has only 15,000 customers, with more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

As of Jan 2020, Zoom has 89,000 customers with ten or more employees. Around 33% of its total revenue derived from customers contributing more than $100,000 per year. Therefore, a big chunk of Zoom's business relies on businesses with at least 100 employees. We think that companies with that size can already use either Microsoft 365 or G Suite for business emails and cloud storage. As a consequence, they can easily switch to Google Meet or Microsoft Teams when Zoom is having current security issues. Microsoft has seen the number of Microsoft Teams' users jump by 12 million to 44 million in just seven days. With that growth rate, we believe that number of users can grow to more than 100 million by May.

With many integrated productivity and collaboration tools in one subscription plan, we think many businesses would more prefer Microsoft Teams and G Suite over time.

Extremely overvalued now

At the current price, Zoom's market capitalization is $44.3 billion. Zoom is valued at as much as nearly 65x price-to-sales. By Jan 2020, it is estimated to generate almost $930 million in revenue. Thus, the forward price-to-sales is as high as 47.6x.

In 2019, the total video conferencing market was $3.85 billion. As Zoom generated $622.6 million in 2019 revenue, Zoom's market share was around 16%. The video conferencing market is expected to have a compounded annual growth rate of 9.9%, to reach $8.19 billion in 2027. If Zoom can take up to 30% of the total market by 2027, its revenue could reach $2.5 billion by 2027. Therefore, the current market valuation could value Zoom at 17.7x 2027 revenue. That is still a very high valuation if we compare it to other compatible acquisitions.

In 2011, Microsoft bought Skype for $8.5 billion. As Skype generated $860 million in 2011, the deal valued Skype at nearly 10x P/S. Recently, Verizon (VZ) purchased Blue Jeans Network, another video conferencing company, for less than $500 million. Therefore, this acquisition values Blue Jeans Network at only 5x price-to-sales valuation. If Zoom is valued at 10x forward sales, similar to Skype's acquisition, it should be worth only $9.3 billion or $33 per share.

Conclusions

Zoom is facing fierce competition from all big tech companies such as Microsoft and Google. With one-stop subscriptions, including many collaboration and productivity tools, Microsoft and Google will lead the video conferencing market. We believe that at the current valuation, seven years of future growth has already been priced into Zoom's stock.

