Smaller-Caps Are Making Solid Advances (Technically Speaking For 4/29)

The Fed kept rates on hold and said the economy was in terrible shape (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The virus and the measures taken to protect public health are inducing sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. The disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses. The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals.

The Fed's statements are usually very circumspect, muted, and measured. This is about as far as the organization will go in saying, "things are really terrible." And they are. In addition, the Fed also said it's going to keep this up until this is over.

First-quarter GDP was down:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2019, real GDP increased 2.1 percent. ... The decrease in real GDP in the first quarter reflected negative contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and private inventory investment that were partly offset by positive contributions from residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and state and local government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased (table 2).

Here's a chart of the data: All areas were down Q/Q save for residential investment and federal spending. The consensus is that 2Q GDP will show a drop of between 15%-30%. The standard definition of a recession is that it's two quarters of negative GDP growth, which means we're officially there now.

The New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index shows a sharp economic contraction underway:

From the release:

The WEI is currently -11.59 percent, scaled to four-quarter GDP growth, for the week ending April 25 and -11.08 percent for April 18; for reference, the WEI stood at 1.58 percent for the week ending February 29.

Let's look at today's performance tables: This has been the week of the smaller-cap breakout. Micro-caps were up slightly more than 5%; small-caps almost rallied 5%; mid-caps gained a bit more than 4%. Larger-cap indexes also advanced. While the long end of the Treasury market was down, it was only off modestly, so we're really not seeing the kind of sell-off needed for this to be a true rally. The sector performance chart is also positive. Energy caught a large bid due to news that the supply bottleneck might be winding down. The next three top performers are some of the largest SPY and QQQ component sector, which explains the strength of the rally.

The best is that small-caps indexes are now in a solid breakout. Let's start with a shorter chart: This is a two-month chart of the micro-cap chart. It gapped sharply lower the week of March 9 and then spent the next month forming a cup and handle bottoming formation. In mid-April, prices traded in the "gap zone" from the gap lower back in March. Over the last few days, prices have broken out, moving through resistance and making solid advances.

On the daily chart, prices have moved through the 50-day EMA and are approaching the 200-day EMA. There is also another gap zone that prices must navigate.

We see the same pattern in the ... ... small-caps, and ... ... mid-caps.

If we think of the markets as an inter-related system (which I do), then a rally requires multiple indexes to act in certain ways. While the SPY and QQQ have rallied, the small-caps were lagging. No more. They are now in full-on rally mode, which is a good thing.

