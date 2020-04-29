Get ready for a V-shaped recovery in the economy.

The market is now up more than 30% from the bottom it put in five weeks ago.

Bottom deniers would need to see the DJIA drop below 18,200 in the near future.

Before you question my latest bold claim about the economy, here are the rest of the rather bold recent claims that I have been making about the market since March 18.

On March 18 I wrote that "we're not out of the woods yet, but get ready." I wrote in that article that the 12-year long bull market had finally come to an end in late February. I reminded readers that earnings for the S&P 500 had been going up every year since 2009. This is what led the market to go higher during this record bull run.

During my 23 years as a professional analyst and money manager, the biggest lesson that I have learned is that stocks and indexes follow earnings and earnings expectations. When the S&P 500 or an individual company's earnings expectations began to drop, the index or stock follows right along with those lowered expectations.

This is what happened in late February of this year when it became apparent that for the first time in 12 years, this year's earnings expectations would drop below the previous year's earnings. This fact ended the record bull run.

At the time the market began to drop, the analyst community was scrambling to come up with new revised S&P 500 EPS estimates for 2020 and 2021. We did not know where the numbers would eventually end up, but it became apparent that they would be lower than 2019 earnings.

The S&P 500 earned $163 per share in 2019, and as we began the year, the consensus was for $176 per share. I will show you where the analyst community and I have finally settled in on these numbers a little bit later in this article.

In that same article, I also stated that "our economy was going to take a temporary hit for several quarters but the market will recover quite nicely once the coronavirus runs its course." Nobody knew how long that would be, but I suggested that it took about three months for it to run its course as it did in China.

On March 19 I had another article published that made an even bolder claim. I stated that a Boeing (NYSE:BA) bottom was in and therefore this would lead to a bottom in the DJIA in the 20,000 area. The DJIA bottomed four days later when the Dow hit an intraday low of 18,200.

This article went over like a lead balloon. You ought to read the comments that were made about it. That's OK, however, I can take it. I have been in the public eye with my market analysis and stock predictions for the last 23 years of my profession. You get used to all the critics after a while.

I find that most individual investors are looking at yesterday, today, and tomorrow when the market is looking three to six months down the road. It can be difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel when it's really dark.

In that same article, I also wrote that the very best-looking stock in the entire market was Amazon (AMZN). Amazon was trading at $1,830 per share back then. It has been above $2,400 since then and we continue to own it in our Premier Growth (large-cap) portfolio.

I really stepped out on a limb with my next article on March 27, 2020. This was just four days after that "capitulation" day when the U.S. equity markets bottomed. The title of this article was "A new bull market is being born." There were 643 comments on this article and most did not agree with me. Some of the comments read like Tommy Lasorda's infamous speech to the sportswriters after Dave Kingman of the San Francisco Giants hit four home runs off of Dodgers pitching that day.

Most of his comments were bleeped out during that tirade. The comments on my article ranged from "this title will curse the author for months" to "are you on crack?" to "RIP to Bill Guderson's (sic) as a market pundit."

I'm happy to report that the title of the article has not cursed me, I have never smoked crack, and I'm still alive and well as a financial analyst, money manager, and pundit.

But wait, I'm not done making gutsy calls. I have another one to make in this article. If you are still an unrepentant perma-bear and short this market, I want to warn you that what I'm about to write is not what you want to hear right now.

Get ready for a V-shaped recovery in the economy.

That's right. That's what the market is now telling us. As I have stated very clearly earlier in this article, the market looks ahead three to six months down the road. In addition to this, one of the best leading indicators for the economy is the market itself. In fact, the S&P 500 is one of the 10 components in the index of leading indicators.

So what's the market predicting about the economy over the next three to six months? All you have to do is look at charts of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

What's the shape of the rapid recovery that we are now witnessing in the S&P 500?

I see a V-shape that began on March 23 of this year. The fourth quarter of 2020 will begin six months from that date (9/30/20). The market is predicting a V-shaped recovery in the economy to begin taking place at around that time. If the market is right, this could be a very big factor in the upcoming presidential election that will be taking place at right about the same time.

But I like to have two witnesses to this V-shape that's showing up in the U.S. equity markets. Let's now have a look at the Nasdaq.

There it is, I see it, that same "V" pattern.

But technical analysis is just one small part of the overall picture, albeit an important one. Now, let's do some fundamental analysis on the S&P 500.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, when the year began, the analyst consensus estimate for the S&P 500 was about $176 per share. This compares to the $163 in earnings last year. This was to be the 12th straight year of earnings growth for the S&P 500. But then a virus called COVID-19 came along and earnings expectations began to plummet along with the market. But now the dust is finally starting to settle. Now that the COVID-19 virus has peaked, and the conversation has turned to getting the economy open once again, we have a little more clarity into the damage that has been done to the economy and earnings.

The consensus analyst estimate for 2020 has finally caught up with my estimate of $138 per share in earnings for the S&P 500. Q2 and Q3 of this year will be awful, but some normalcy should start to prevail by Q4.

The market has now basically written off 2020, even though the S&P 500 should still manage about $138 per share in earnings. The market is now looking ahead to 2021 earnings. As of now, the estimate is around $170 per share. The estimate was originally at $196 per share for 2021 when we began the year.

Here's what a chart of actual earnings and projected earnings looks like at the current time. I see that same "V" shape in the chart above.

I'm not alone in predicting a V-shaped recovery in the economy. I have some good company in Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple (AAPL), who also is predicting a V-shaped recovery after coronavirus.

In summary, I firmly believe that the market bottom was put in back on March 23 and that a new Bull Market is now underway. Furthermore, it would seem that the market itself is predicting a V-shaped recovery for the U.S. economy. I agree with the market.

For some of my top individual stock picks at the current time, take a look at the individual companies that I have written about over the 12 months along with the alpha that most have of them are delivering.

