Domino's: Bullish As Pandemic-Proof Business Model Exploits Weak Rivalry

Despite the phased reopening currently underway, Domino’s is a ‘Buy’ for us as diners wary of the pandemic opt for delivery and carryout denying the feeble competitors a rapid recovery.

Investment Thesis

While the full-service sector reliant on dining-in shut the outlets as consumers stay indoors in the pandemic, the QSR operators remain resilient thanks to their large off-premise infrastructure. As social distancing measures continue and pantry loading wanes, kitchen-weary consumers will opt for delivery and takeout sustaining the QSR’s sales momentum until the virus fears subside. Meanwhile, the independents struggling for funds could go under, softening the competition in the highly fragmented U.S. QSR pizza market where Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) leads in delivery.

In addition to pricing flexibility and scalability afforded by its self-owned delivery network, Domino’s with easy access to consumer data has more control over its margins while the rivals battle hefty commissions charged by the order aggregators. At a time, the peers suspend investor returns, the recently announced dividend raise indicate robust liquidity and positive cashflows. With brighter prospects hardly reflected in its trading multiple, even a modest premium to the current NTM EV/EBITDA suggest an undervalued stock with our EBITDA forecasts. Even though the phased reopening of states could slow the accelerating comps, Domino’s, driven by a pandemic-proof business model, will remain a ‘Buy’ for us as long as social distancing continues.

QSRs Have the Edge

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the restaurant sector. The QSR and fast-casual operators with sizable off-premise infrastructure have survived the widespread lockdowns as patrons choose delivery and carryout over dine-ins. The contrasting prospects are evident in the YTD (year-to-date) share price performance of the sector where dine-in-reliant full-service stocks have cratered while the limited service and fast-casual players have recorded gains.

The quarter-to-date comparable sales of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) have slid ~44.7% YoY (year-over-year) through April 19 while first quarter 2020 (Q1 2020) comps at Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) have slipped ~10.4% YoY in the U.S. The two full-service operators have their leading brands generating ~15% of sales through the off-premise business. In contrast, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), the fast-casual operator sourcing more than a quarter of sales through the digital channel, has seen its Q1 2020 comps growing ~3.3% YoY.

Driven by its digital channel, which makes up 60% of the total domestic orders in 2019, Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA), has seen its North American comps rising ~5.3% YoY in the past quarter. Given its self-owned delivery network, Domino’s, however, leads the pack. With nearly two-thirds of its U.S. sales channeled through the digital platform, the company has its delivery function contributing to nearly two-thirds of sales and ~55% of transactions while the carryout operations account for the rest. At the peak of the infection, the two U.S. pizza giants had closed ~16% - ~17% of total international outlets temporarily. Forced to withdraw the financial guidance as pandemic brought uncertainty, both are, nevertheless, on a hiring spree in the U.S., signaling the brighter industry prospects ahead. For the YTD period, Domino’s and Papa John’s have climbed ~21.2% and ~13.8%, respectively, while Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index has slipped ~10.4%.

A Reversal to Slowing Comps

In the U.S. QSR pizza category, where carryout and delivery form the two largest sales channels accounting for ~79% of dollar sales, Domino’s claims the highest market share in delivery and the second highest in carryout. However, the U.S. pizza market remains heavily fragmented with regional chains and independents claiming 51%and 38% of the QSR market and delivery segment, respectively, compared to 19% and 36% of Domino’s.

From 2017 to 2019, the U.S. same-store sales growth of the company has slipped to an average ~5.8% YoY, compared to an average ~6.9% YoY since 2010. During 2017- 2019, the international comps have averaged ~2.9% YoY compared to ~5.5% YoY since 2010. Both have trended further down in the past quarter, with the former sliding to ~1.6% YoY and the latter ~1.5% YoY. With no franchisee relief provided yet, the quarterly revenue, however, has climbed ~4.4% YoY. However, Q2 2020 is already showing promise with the U.S. comps rising ~7.1% YoY in the four weeks through April 19, 2020, though international comps have declined ~3.2% YoY during the three weeks up to April 12. While almost all U.S. stores remain open, the global temporary store closures, however, have improved from ~22% of total international outlets at the peak of the infection to ~14%, currently.

Momentum is Here to Stay

Even if lockdown measures gradually ease, the QSR operators will keep chipping away market share from full-service players whose nascent off-premise business will fail to fully offset the impact from restricted in-house dining as social distancing measures persist. Meanwhile, the consumers, suffering from kitchen fatigue and wary of eating out, will continue to opt for delivery and carryout as grocery stocks run out. We believe, Domino’s with its owned delivery network, will be at the forefront of exploiting these fast-changing industry dynamics as its scalability enable a swift response to demand spikes while the easy access to consumer data refines the marketing strategy. The share of Domino’s digital sales has improved from 70% in Q4 2019 to 75% currently. Meanwhile, as the economic downturn snowballs into a full-blown recession with cash-strapped independents going under, we expect the industry rivalry to soften, allowing Domino’s to further consolidate its market leadership. Having launched the ‘fortressing strategy’ to further enhance its presence in existing markets, the company can comfortably elbow out the feeble competition as its delivery areas shrink.

However, the cancellation of public gatherings, university closures, lack of live sporting action could dilute the revenue momentum. Meanwhile, the company estimates ~$5M worth of lost revenue due to temporary store closures globally. Strategically positioned to exploit the changing restaurant landscape, with its owned delivery network and its digitally-driven sales strategy, we believe Domino’s can accelerate its growth momentum in the next 12 months. Expecting an acceleration of revenue growth through 2020, followed by a slight slowdown in Q1 2021, we project ~$3.9B of revenue with ~6.2% - ~8.8% YoY growth for the company for the NTM (next-twelve-month) period in line with current consensus estimates.

Pandemic Impact Narrows Margins

When rivals battle the hefty commissions charged by the delivery aggregators, Domino’s owned delivery network affords pricing flexibility and, therefore, more control over margins. While the economic downturn limits the pricing headroom, the margins will narrow as the company ramps up value deals targeting the price-conscious consumer. Amid global store closures, the high-margin international franchisee revenue could narrow, hurting the overall margins despite its lowly ~7.4% contribution to the top-line. In addition to a ~$15M worth earnings impact from enhanced employee benefits, safety measures, and community support during Q2 2020, the management forecasts a currency hit of ~$10M due to the strong dollar. While the street forecasts suggest an EBITDA margin of ~18.9% for the NTM period, given the numerous headwinds on the horizon, we expect Domino’s EBITDA margin to decline from ~19.0% in the last-twelve-months to ~18.4% in the NTM period, with EBITDA estimated at ~$713.5M - ~$725.4M.

Dividend Raise Signal Healthy Cashflows

On top of the ~$158.0M worth borrowing facility raised in April, Domino’s cash at hand currently stands at ~$200.8M, its highest since Q1 2012. Indicating a healthy cash position where net cashflow remains positive at the current level of operations, the company, unlike its rivals, hasn’t yet suspended the dividends and share buybacks. The decision to raise per share dividend by ~20.0% for Q1 2020 suggests improving liquidity, which enables the company to successfully capitalize on the weakening competition to further advance the market share.

Modest Premium to Reflect Brighter Prospects

Currently, the restaurant sector is an area where a disconnect exists between the prospects and the valuation multiples. Despite their ongoing travails, the companies in the full-service sector, such as Darden and Bloomin’ trade at multiple times over their average NTM EV/EBITDA multiple for the past year. While Chipotle’s premium stands at a modest ~42.1%, Domino’s and Papa John’s, two stocks showing the full resilience in the pandemic, trade at ~24.3x and ~21.6x, commanding a slim premium of ~15.8% and ~16.6%, compared to the pat year average, respectively.

To reflect the company’s brighter prospects ahead, we add a further premium of ~16.6% to the Domino's current NTM EV/EBITDA. The multiple, having a premium of ~35.0% to the past year average, suggests a capital gain of ~15.4% - ~17.8% in combination with our EBITDA estimates. Even though the modest premium is compelling enough to reveal a ‘Buy’ in a sector currently in complete disarray, the continuing uncertainty, that forced the company to pull both short-term and long-term guidance, calls for more vigilance as the pandemic wreaks havoc across the globe.

Uncertainty Calls for Caution

Domino’s projects 25K global outlets by 2025, a target its CEO remains optimistic about despite the ongoing volatility. Last year, the per store EBITDA growth in U.S. franchisees slowed to ~1.4% YoY from ~5.6% YoY in 2016. The slowing franchisee returns will hamper the expansion plans for a company whose owned outlets only make up ~2% of its global footprint. As the macro environment further deteriorates due to the pandemic, we can expect a significant slowdown in the expansion. Unrelated to COVID-19, 71 outlets shuttered in South Africa last quarter, amid rising local competition and poor consumer spending.

Meanwhile, more and more U.S. states are considering a phased reopening as the worst of the pandemic comes to an end. A speedier approach to normalcy could bring about a faster recovery for the mom-and-pop restaurants, which will gradually reclaim their lost market share despite the capacity constraints on dine-in outlets. Therefore, unless the downturn drags on, the comps benefit enjoyed by the leading players won’t sustain once the usual market rivalry returns.

Conclusion

While the full-service sector struggles amid lockdowns, the QSRs, thanks to their robust off-premise business, remain resilient. As rivals cede their control over margins to delivery aggregators, Domino’s, with its owned delivery network, has scalability and pricing flexibility to swiftly respond to demand fluctuations. Given the sharp premiums of full-service stocks despite their gloomier prospects, Domino’s warrants a modest upside in its trading multiple, which, along with our near-term EBITDA forecasts, suggest an undervalued stock. Therefore, despite the persisting uncertainty, Domino’s, with its pandemic-proof business model, is worth a ‘Buy’ as the social distancing continues benefiting QSRs in the near-term.

