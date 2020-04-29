Polyus: Physical Gold Demand Is A Concern

I keep my Bullish view on the company, though expect higher volatility in the upcoming months.

Gold may seem a relatively safe place to invest in, but there's a risk that a drawdown in physical demand for gold may cause a serious price correction.

In a matter of weeks, Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) and Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY, OTC:POYYF) have become an investment oasis among other Russian stocks. Gold bulls haven't been so bullish in a long time, but investment demand for gold is not unlimited to fully compensate for a strong decline in physical gold demand from jewelry producers. It is also unclear how easily Polyus and Polymetal will adapt to a new reality where the Central Bank of Russia fully halted gold purchases.

Polyus remains one of my very best picks in the Russian market that performed well way before the coronavirus pandemic. However, I'd recommend waiting for a price correction before adding the company to your portfolio as the stock looks a bit overbought in the short term.

Q1 Production Results Highlights

Total gold production in the first quarter of 2020 is down 1% to 595 thousand ounces. The decrease is due to a seasonal decrease in production at Alluvials and a decrease in the production of refined gold at the Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye, Natalka, and Kuranakh. At the Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye, and Natalka, the lower output of refined gold primarily reflects a change in inventory at the refinery.

Ore production is down by 4% QoQ to 18,226 thousand tons, which is mainly due to a decrease in production at Olimpiada. Ore processing volume decreased by 7% compared to the previous quarter to 10,698 thousand tons, mainly due to a reduction in processing volumes at Natalka, Olimpiada, and Blagodatnoye.

The gold extraction ratio increased to 83.6% vs. 83.2% in Q4 2019, which primarily reflects an increase in the extraction level at the Olimpiada and Blagodatnoye.

The estimated revenue from gold sales was $861 million, 16% higher YoY. At the same time, the estimated weighted average selling price of gold was $1,592 per ounce (7% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019).

Net debt at March 31, 2020, is estimated at $3,060 million, compared with $3,253 million at the end of the previous quarter. As the net debt load stagnates for the third year in a row, it would be nice to see more aggressive deleveraging, even at the price of dividend payments.

In March 2020, the company decided to close its revenue stabilization program by paying a premium of about $32 million to banks. As of March 31, 2020, there were no hedged gold volumes left. This means that Polyus has become more dependent on gold prices. On the other hand, that's more a positive than a negative because, frankly, Polyus' executives are historically not very proficient in this matter.

On The Stock

The stock had a steep rally recently, hitting new highs every few days. So what's driving demand for gold and Polyus' shares?

Polyus one of few liquid gold stocks in the Russian market.

The company's valuation is well-supported by continuously improving fundamentals.

Investment demand for gold has soared as recession fears grow.

Investors seek a way to escape from fiat currencies to avoid long-term inflationary risks.

What risks for the stock do I see in the near term?

Luxury goods sales are declining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the jewelry industry still makes a substantial part of gold demand.

Gold prices may drop as signs of lockdown easing fuel risk-on sentiment.

Gold supply chains are disrupted due to the pandemic. When these logistic issues are solved, gold may plunge again.

The Bank of Russia has announced that it is suspending purchases of gold on the domestic market. They have been active since 2014, and so far the Central Bank has accumulated $120 billion worth of gold. Polyus was one of the key sellers of gold to the CBR, and now the company will have to find its place in the sun in the global gold market.

Overall, I think that the aforementioned risks may create a decent buying opportunity for Polyus. Considering how easily gold prices fly up and down these days, Polyus' shares can temporarily roll back to 8500-9000 roubles per share, the post-Q1 earnings price level, where it can become an attractive buy again.

Final Thoughts

Polyus performed in line with expectations and demonstrated consistent production results. Financials will catch up with rising gold prices, so Q1 financial results should be solid as well. In the meantime, the market situation is pretty complicated, so don't expect that a road to new highs will be an easy jog.

In the end, I'd like to note that Polyus reported it has no interruptions in the operation of its assets due to anti-virus measures. The development of the Sukhoi Log goes on schedule, with pre-feasibility study nearing completion.

