A Judicial Review Will Decide The Fate For Minority Shareholders Being Squeezed Out Of Comdirect By Commerzbank

Comdirect shares are traded on German stock exchanges. Average volume is about 69,813 shares on e.g. the electronic trading system XETRA.

This article will focus on the special situation. Majority shareholder Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) wants to squeeze-out minority shareholders.

On March 16, 2020, the cash compensation was announced at €12.75 per comdirect share, after Commerzbank made the formal request according to law to the comdirect management board to "execute the procedure of the transfer of shares of the minority shareholders of comdirect against adequate cash compensation in relation with a merger between comdirect and Commerzbank through absorption (so-called merger squeeze-out) and to this purpose have the general meeting of comdirect resolve on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders within three months upon conclusion of the merger agreement."

Commerzbank has the necessary majority of shares with 90.29%. The voting result on the virtual AGM, scheduled for May 5, 2020, is predetermined. Minority shareholders have no defense. They will receive €12.75 in cash. Afterwards, in a German "Spruchverfahren" the appropriateness of the €12.75 cash compensation will be reviewed by a court.

Commerzbank already has paid experts to provide an opinion, which is included in the German transfer report. The opinion is dated from March 2020 and the valuation date is the AGM date (that is May 5, 2020). Those experts valued comdirect at €11.17 per share using a dividend discount model. According to judicial law, the volume weighted average price over a three month period is the lower limit for a fair compensation for such cases. This price should be determined before the announcement of the corporate action disturbs the price. Commerzbank's appointed experts have determined January 3, 2020, to be this date because Commerzbank announced reaching the required threshold of 90% of comdirect shares on this date. The regulator BaFin has determined €12.75 as volume weighted average price for the period from Oct. 3, 2019, to Jan. 2, 2020 (p.192). The squeeze-out compensation according to these experts should, therefore, be €12.75 and is also used by Commerzbank.

Downside protection

I think €12.75 is the downside. In theory, Commerzbank could cancel the squeeze-out and comdirect's share price could fall. That, however, is unlikely.

Commerzbank did already fail in December with a voluntary takeover offer at €11.44 per comdirect share to pass the 90% threshold. The bid was just too low at below the market price during the offer period.

Commerzbank paid activist investor Petrus advisers €15.15 per share in January, which was a premium to the share price at the time. Commerzbank expects cost synergies of €150 million per year and intends to leverage comdirect's capabilities (source). The cash compensation for the remaining minority shareholder of €175 million pales in comparison (see table).

Source: Author's calculation, data

It makes no sense for Commerzbank not to go through with the merger. The CEO did transfer to Commerzbank at year end into a role, where he is responsible for the integration of comdirect after the merger, which shows Commerzbank management views the squeeze-out as given.

Upside is uncertain

With €12.75 established as worst case, it makes sense to think about the possible upside. I think the market is not wrong in pricing comdirect above €12.75 currently. The value of comdirect shares in this special situation depends on how likely a higher compensation is and how much it could amount to.

The Verbraucherzentrale für Kapitalanleger e.V. (VzfK) has done an interesting empirical study, which shows the judicial valuation was often above the lower limit of the market price. This has no bearing on any particular case, though. This empirical I-Advise study from 2019 provides great background information on the German valuation practice in cases like a squeeze-out.

Let us have a closer look at the report of the experts valuing comdirect, which is included in the transfer report. This expert opinion was already confirmed by another expert (report). Nevertheless, I think an independent review could derive a higher value.

The experts think all synergies belong to Commerzbank and zero to comdirect shareholders

The experts have excluded the full €150 million in expected yearly synergies because in their opinion comdirect cannot reach them on their own. As is often the case, the experts followed the IDW S1 framework to value the shares. According to these standard synergies arising solely due to the squeeze-out merger are excluded. This standard is not law, but common practice. The report lacks information to judge for oneself whether according to the IDW S1 all synergies would have to be excluded. But first, the judicial review does not even have to rely on this widely used standard (it is not law) and second, it is questionable to exclude all synergies in case of a financial company like comdirect. Synergies are easy to generate with a variety of partners and is by no means limited to a merger with Commerzbank.

If one were to value comdirect as a standalone company, a significant premium for easily achievable cost synergies would have to be included. A case in point is the observable trading multiples of the many small community banks in the USA, which trade at a premium to the value of the discounted cash flows they could earn on their own. The synergies to be realized by acquiring even an unprofitable small bank can immediately be accretive due to the cost synergies. Comdirect did not trade at a higher valuation because of the majority stake of Commerzbank.

In my opinion, it would be unconstitutional to expropriate minority shareholders at a lower price than Commerzbank could sell comdirect immediately thereafter to a party, which can realize cost synergies. Minority shareholders are guaranteed to receive a fair price. Comdirect is a trophy asset and I am sure there would be multiple suitors if put up for sale. Commerzbank expects to realize €150 million synergies and this compares to an equity value at the €12.75 take-out price of €1.8B. I think the synergies are already inherent in comdirect's scalable business model and cannot be excluded when you value comdirect. This is totally different to e.g. a manufacturing company with tons of tangible assets. Comdirect has only €31 million (p.114) in fixed assets on a €31B balance sheet. Economies of scale could be realized with basically any partner in the brokerage and/or banking business. The industry is consolidating at the moment. The management teams must see great potential synergies. German Flatex bought Dutch Degiro, expecting >€30 million in synergies. The merger of Charles Schwab (SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD) is also expected to generate synergies.

Even without M&A activity, I do not see why comdirect could not help other banks/brokers with their technology. No merger required. Commerzbank expects €50 million yearly synergies through digitalization of business and service processes (p.49) resulting from the merger with comdirect. Without the internal documents and access to management like the appraisers had, it is impossible to tell whether there are really no synergies comdirect could achieve on its own. The question is whether the full synergies are a result of the merger or if synergies could be generated on a standalone basis. Comdirect is a fintech dinosaur (see timetable below) and currently not selling access to their technology e.g. via white labeling.

Source: Investor presentation

As you can see comdirect has been investing in its digital capabilities for a long time. If Commerzbank thinks, comdirect could help them with their digitalization, what would access to comdirect's technology cost in an arm's length transaction? Per the appraisal zero value would accrue to comdirect minority shareholders. Before they were bought out by Commerzbank for €15.15 per comdirect share, the activist investor Petrus Advisers had this to say about the failed €11.44 in December 2019:

During the past two years, the management team of comdirect has made significant investments into customer growth and its digital transformation. Their plan is to leap frog its profitability level in the coming years. In addition, Commerzbank will reap the benefits of the €150 million in announced synergies. Considering the benefits to Commerzbank, the offer price of €286 million is by no means fair.

A different way to realize synergies would be to switch providers for some functions from related party Commerzbank and integrate with a technologically advanced trading platform like Interactive Brokers (IBKR) to profit from their low cost in fx and foreign trading. That, of course, would never happen with Commerzbank as a majority shareholder. You can find more information on the related party transactions with Commerzbank in Note 20 to the annual report.

Comdirect could realize synergies with different partners. Services could be offered to other parties to increase economies of scale. Services could be bought, where scale is not reachable as a standalone company. We do not have any information of the exact terms of the service agreement between Commerzbank and comdirect, but with scrutiny, there could be found a basis to increase the valuation.

Discussing the parameters used in the appraiser's model

Leaving synergies aside, the estimation of Beta is always a controversial point of any CAPM model. The appraiser did calculate comdirect's own historical beta for every day from 01/01/2019 to 9/13/2019 against the CDAX and MSCI for a rolling two-year period. The average was 0.714. Adjusting this raw beta per the Blume method (0.714 *⅔ +⅓ ) results in 0.809. The average of the two is 0.762 per the report and the appraiser rounded it down to the used beta of 0.75. I think there is an argument why the Blume adjustment is not necessary in this case.

The brokerage activity of comdirect rise with increased stock market volatility. Below, see a chart from the flatex, a competitor, presentation about this matter. Comdirect did already post a blow out Q1 due to high volatility.

Source: Flatex company presentation

The question is really why should comdirect's beta revert back to one (the reason for the Blume adjustment) when the commission income is positively correlated to volatility, which is negatively correlated to the market? This was not considered when calculating beta.

The chart displays the VDAX and VIX as indicators for the volatility. As you can see in the chart, the time period from the start of 2017 to Sept 2019 did show relatively low volatility. In 2020 the volatility really exploded and is still elevated compared to the time period used to calculate the beta. Comdirect basically reports the best Q1 in history and other companies are getting in real trouble. I think this negative correlation of operating performance to the stock market is highly sought after by investors. This development in 2020 was ignored when calculating the forward-looking beta for comdirect but happened already well before the May 5, 2020 valuation date.

Source: Investor presentation

You might wonder why a broker known by US investors like Interactive Brokers performed poorly recently if volatility is good for brokers. That is because IBKR's income is much more dependent on net interest income than comdirect's income with a higher proportion of net commission income (see graph above). To be fair the low interest rates, will put pressure on net interest income for comdirect, too. In addition with comdirect's less sophisticated retail client base and the lower risk product offering, losses from client accounts going below zero like at IBKR are near impossible. It is not surprising to see a low beta for an asset like comdirect, which is performing exceptionally well in the current crisis. I think a lower beta than 0.75 could be justified.

The basis interest rate of the appraiser was 0.2%. At the moment it is probably more likely 0.0% (see below). The valuation would have to be recalculated using a lower interest rate. This can also have an adverse effect in the interest income.

Source: IVC Tool to calculate capital cost

The appraisers used 0.20% as the basis, which is now more likely 0%. Use of a lower than 0.75 beta could also be justified. Then the appraisers used 7.35% as expected market return. This results in a risk premium of 7.15%, if 0.2% is used as risk-free rate. Valuation expert Aswath Damodaran calculates a lower equity risk premium for Germany (website), which would increase value.

The appraisers have used 1.25% as growth rate for the deposits on which interest income is earned and the same growth rate for commission income from 2024 to 2040. I do not see why commission income would grow by only 1.25%, given the expected market return in the discount rate calculation is 7.75%. Think of it this way: without depositing or withdrawing cash the value of the customer's stock portfolio is expected to grow by 7.75% before tax. Reinvesting dividends would generate commissions even without selling a stock. To be consistent, I think a growth rate for commission income larger than 1.25% is justifiable. This would result in a higher growth deduction than 0.62% and a higher terminal value.

Calculation of the discount rate for the dividend discount model

Source: report on the appropriateness of compensation, translation by author

The deduction for personal income taxes results from the perspective of a German private investor being squeezed-out. The model is called tax-CAPM. It is a pretty simple DCF model. You can see with the above-mentioned assumptions the appraisers calculated a 4.46% discount rate for the detailed planning period and 3.84% into perpetuity. To calculate the per share value with these discount rates, the model needs the expected dividend cash flows. The expected cash flows were derived from comdirect's internal planning by the experts.

Source: report (p.56) on the appropriateness of compensation, translation by author

The model assumes a 50% distribution of net income during the detailed planning phase. Then, comdirect is assumed to need a 3% equity ratio, which is reached in 2026 per their model. Then, 3% of the growth of the balance sheet has to be retained to stay at 3% equity. Again the taxes are calculated from the perspective of an individual German investor. I think most subject to judgment is the perpetual growth phase from 2024 on.

Comdirect has already posted net income of €56 million in Q1 (see table below), which makes net income of €77 million per the expert's model for the whole year a pessimistic estimate. The sequentially declining (q-o-q and y-o-y) quarterly administrative expenses in Q1 are proof of the scalability of the business model. Expenses declined despite order numbers increasing by 110% from 5.7M to 12M orders year over year. Again, this also shows synergies are inherent in the scalable business model and could be realized with many partners via M&A or co-operations. The experts have modeled administrative expenses increasing faster than commission income. Personnel costs would increase 2.0% in perpetuity and commission income by 1.25% per their model. The whole model was not included in the transfer report, but just a qualitative description and the results. This makes the interpretation in this regard difficult. Just looking at the recent past (see below) makes one question those assumptions. If the commission income would increase faster than costs (instead the other way round per the expert's opinion), the per share value would increase.

Source: comdirect press release April 28, 2020

Putting this all together results in their model (see below), which is very dependent on the terminal value. That comes usually with a high sensitivity to the used parameters. The terminal value makes up about 93% of the total value.

Source: report on the appropriateness of compensation, translation by author

As you can see the result per the appraiser's report is €11.17 per share. With minor adjustments to the parameters and keeping the expected cash flows constant (too low for 2020 already), it is possible to derive a higher per share value.

Source: author's calculation

The results deviate probably a bit from the original model due to rounding. I think these adjustments to the appraiser's model are not unjustifiable. This is no science. There is no right or wrong here. The 6.02% is Aswath Damodaran's "COVID-adjusted" equity risk premium minus 0% risk free rate. The lower beta is the raw beta as calculated in the report but without the Blume adjustment. The 0% interest is just an update to the present, as the interest rates have declined since the report date. The higher growth deduction is just a round number, I made up, because the assumptions for the perpetual growth phase look to draconian to me.

I just stopped there. I did not even model inclusion of synergies or higher net income. My conclusion is, that the per share value could potentially be increased via a court ruling.

Besides ruling on the fair compensation via appraisal, the court could also decide that the €15.15 paid per share to Petrus Advisers is the lower limit for the compensation.

The lower limit of €12.75 could also be too low because the trading price of comdirect was tainted by association with deteriorating Commerzbank. Because Commerzbank's return on equity is below cost of capital, the whole company is in doubt. There was always the risk of distress spilling over to comdirect. Commerzbank is managing comdirect's investment of the deposits to earn interest income. Who knows what distressed bankers could do with this cash? After the financial crisis and the need of the state government to save Commerzbank the trust in this institution has waned. Rightly or wrongly, I think having Commerzbank as the founding shareholder was a liability for the share price of comdirect in recent years. Commerzbank has never recovered from the financial crisis as evidenced by the sharp drop of the share price in 2007/2008 (see chart below), followed by no sustainable recovery until now.

The appraiser did even make an argument to adjust beta upwards, because the association with Commerzbank would have lowered the beta, which would increase the value of comdirect. The opposite could be true. The market may have priced in an overhang of shares because of an anticipated firesale. Commerzbank seems to have been unable to fetch a good price for mBank and may drop the sale. The market may have viewed Commerzbank as a forced seller eventually and as a source of uncertainty rather than a source of stability for comdirect.

The upside is uncertain and the amount unknown. Whether comdirect is a good investment now hinges on the outcome of the judicial review.

Timeline

The most similar past case is the squeeze-out of minority shareholders of DAB Bank, which is a direct competitor of comdirect. It took 59 days after the AGM on May 29, 2015, until the merger took effect on July 27, 2015, with the registration in the commercial register. The Spruchverfahren is still ongoing in this case. More background can be found in German on this website. I know this is just one data point and not statistically significant, but I will use 59 days after AGM for my internal rate of return calculations.

Source: author's calculation

This would result in July 3, 2020, being the effective date. I have calculated some potential returns and internal rate of returns for fictional compensation values. It is impossible to know what the judicial review will yield.

Source: author's calculation based on fictional compensations

This is a simplification of the matter. As mentioned the judicial review (Spruchverfahren) for DAB is still ongoing. This means the Spruchverfahren for the comdirect squeeze-out will probably take years, too. Shareholders are going to receive the €12.75 in a first step after the merger becoming effective. Then shareholders have to wait years for another payout or none at all. This is similar to a merger with a cash compensation in combination with a contingent value right. From time to time there can even be offers to purchase such contingent value rights ("Nachbesserungsrechte").

If there is a higher compensation, the difference to the already paid €12.75 plus interest would have to be paid by Commerzbank. Interest rate is German "Basiszinssatz" plus 5%. that would result in 4.12% per January 2020. Assuming €15.15 is the final compensation and the Spruchverfahren takes five years and the payment of €12.75 is received on July 3, 2020, the internal rate of return is about 23% (see below).

Source: author's illustrative calculation

This is just an illustrative calculation to show how such a situation with a Spruchverfahren could play out. The IRR is high because the main part of the investment is already received back in the first year, lowering the amount of the committed capital.

For other examples, you can read my articles on Kontron (here) and Linde (here). In the case of Kontron the appraiser came to €5.68 as recommendation for the squeeze-out of the holdouts in 2020 (already approved by the AGM). This could be increased in the Spruchverfahren. €5.68 is an increase compared to the tender offer in 2017. There have been several offers for the delisted Kontron shares and Linde Nachbesserungsrechte. GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, for example, has offered €8,00 per Linde Nachbesserungsrecht, but they had offered €8.50 in 2019. I am not selling. In the comments to my article I had mentioned, that the not tendered Linde shares were attractive and I bought them with the intention to be squeezed-out. (It is common in Germany for the tendered and not tendered shares to trade separately on the stock exchange.)

Risks

One argument against a higher compensation could be increased competition. The competition was already cheaper than comdirect in the past based on trading costs on the brokerage side. Should a competitor arrive with significant lower costs and the same depth of product offering and service level, the margins could indeed come under pressure. But this has not happened, yet. Competitor ING Diba has for example just raised the cost of their checking accounts effective May 2020. No price increase on the brokerage side is needed to justify a higher valuation for comdirect. I think new market entrants like smart broker (using DAB in the background) just highlight how attractive the market is. As a first mover, comdirect has a loyal and not very price-sensitive client base, which constantly grows. There is much potential to increase profits by bringing the cost-income-ratio in line with best in class peers, be it via M&A, cooperation or cost cutting. I think comdirect is well positioned to profit. The competitors who will suffer from the digital competition are the old bank with branches and even higher costs like Commerzbank. The argument for lower interest income because of low interest rates is a valid one, but comdirect has a favourable revenue mix.

Conclusion

The court review could yield a higher compensation than the expected payout of €12.75. Small tweaks to the appraiser's model already result in a higher per share value. The very good Q1 results and the decrease of the risk-free rate happened after the report date. It should be updated. I believe the business model of comdirect is the source of synergies and excluding all €150 million in yearly synergies does not result in a fair value for the minority shareholders. The appraisers used a German valuation standard, which excludes many synergies and biases the valuation to the downside. As this is not explicit law, the court could see sense in adjusting for synergies.

The commission income is positively correlated to volatility. Volatility is typically higher when the market falls. Therefore, the performance of this part of comdirect is negatively correlated to the market. This feature should lower the cost of capital. It was not considered in the beta calculation or with an adjustment to the discount rate. The period to calculate the beta was of low volatility compared to the current pandemic induced volatility, which amplifies this feature of the business model. The model's assumed growth rate of 1.25% for commission income while at the same time using an expected market return of 7.35%, does not look consistent to me.

Commerzbank paid €15.15 per share in 2020 to get rid of an activist investor. This showcases the shares are worth at least this much.

I view this as a special situation, which is uncorrelated to the market. The capital commitment will decrease fast with the payout of the compensation. Situations like this are attractively priced because bigger investors like mutual funds want to avoid holding such contingent value rights because there is no market price for them. Small investors, on the other hand, might see the short-term gain of getting a higher price (today's share price) than the €12.75 compensation offered in the first step.

The question is now what the courts will decide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRZBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long squeezed-out Kontron and Linde shares. We are long Commerzbank and comdirect in a family account.

I am no lawyer and no financial adviser. This is no advise, but I hope the start for your own due diligence.