Devon Energy Earnings Preview: Key Things To Watch

Devon Energy (DVN) is gearing up to release its Q1-2020 results and there's a lot to look forward to for investors. The company will likely report a drop in profits and announce additional measures that will help Devon Energy in conserving cash flows. The Oklahoma-based oil producer will also discuss how its expanded hedge coverage now offers better downside protection than before. The company will also likely provide an update on its financial position, particularly its liquidity and debt profile, which underpins its ability to withstand the downturn.

Devon Energy will release its first-quarter results after the markets close on Tuesday, May 5, and will hold a conference call on May 6. The company originally expected to produce 328,000 to 342,000 boe per day in the first quarter, including oil production of 158,000 to 163,000 bpd. This compares against total production of 340,000 boepd and 308,000 boepd (adjusted for asset sales), including oil production of 160,000 bpd and 138,000 bpd for Q4-2019 and Q1-2019 respectively. This shows that Devon Energy was targeting strong growth in production on a year-over-year basis. But in mid-March, following the plunge in oil prices, Devon Energy announced that it would immediately cut spending. The cut, the company said, would be implemented in all of its oil-producing areas, particularly the STACK and Powder River Basin regions. Due to the resulting drop in drilling activity, I think Devon Energy may miss its production guidance.

Devon Energy will also realize lower oil prices for Q1-2020 as compared to $55.46 per barrel reported for Q4-2019 and $51.99 per barrel for Q1-2019. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged $45.76 per barrel in Q1-2020 and Devon Energy's realized oil price will likely be close to this level (un-hedged basis). The reduction in realized price, combined with weak production, will likely push Devon Energy's earnings significantly lower from $0.33 per share in Q4-2019 and $0.36 per share in Q1-2019.

Devon Energy's management will also provide a future outlook and reveal how they plan to tackle the oil market crisis that has pushed commodity prices to record lows. The settlement price of the US oil futures fell into the negative territory for the first time ever, plunging to as low as minus $37.63 a barrel this month, but have since recovered to $10.90 at the time of this writing. A combination of weak demand, excess production, and shortage of storage capacity pushed oil prices to historic lows. I believe as long as these factors persist, the threat of another decline in oil prices to low-single-digits or even less than zero will remain, particularly as we get closer to the June expiration of WTI futures.

What I liked about Devon Energy was that it reduced its CapEx guidance and announced an additional cut in the subsequent days as the oil prices tumbled. In fact, Devon Energy was one of the first few major shale oil producers to announce large spending cuts, thereby sending a message that preserving the company's financial health was the management's top priority. But now, I am looking forward to seeing if the company is willing to go further to conserve cash flows and protect its balance sheet, particularly since the oil price environment has worsened since Devon Energy's last CapEx update.

In late-March, when WTI was hovering near $20 per barrel, Devon Energy said that it will cut its 2020 capital expenditures by $300 million, in addition to the $500 million reduction announced earlier. This brings the company's total capital budget down to $1 billion, a 45% drop from the initial guidance. Devon Energy hasn't released its production numbers but investors should expect a big downward revision. Devon Energy originally expected to increase its total output by 3% in 2020, led by a 10% increase in oil production. But now, the company is reducing drilling activity in key oil-producing regions in the US, such as the Eagle Ford where it has deferred all drilling work. I think this might lead to a drop in oil production.

In April, however, the market conditions turned from bad to worse as oil prices turned negative. This highly weak and extremely volatile oil price environment will likely make the oil producers even more cautious as they lay out their plans in front of the shareholders during the earnings season. I think the industry, as a whole, will show its willingness to take spending even lower to conserve cash flows. Some companies may announce additional capital cuts. I believe Devon Energy has some levers to pull in terms of curtailing its cash outflows.

To conserve cash flows, Devon Energy might suspend buybacks, which has been its primary method of returning capital to shareholders. Since 2018, Devon Energy has spent $4.8 billion on buying back 28% of its shares. Its board of directors recently authorized a new $1 billion share-repurchase program but now the management might choose to preserve that cash. Devon Energy spent $1.85 billion on repurchasing common stock in 2019. The company can also choose to reduce or suspend dividends on which it spent $140 million last year. Furthermore, the company can announce additional CapEx cuts and further curtail drilling activity, including at Delaware Basin which typically makes the largest contribution to the company's production.

Devon Energy will also highlight that it has ample downside protection for the current year, thanks to its crude oil hedges that cover 80% of its estimated oil production for 2020 at an average floor price of nearly $45 WTI. These hedges will enable Devon Energy to continue generating decent levels of cash flow from operations, even as oil prices continue to trade well below $20 per barrel.

Devon Energy significantly increased its hedge positions in March by entering into additional swaps and collars which provide enhanced protection against low commodity prices. More than 66,000 bpd of the company's oil production for 2020 is backed by oil price swap contracts with a weighted average price of $38.57 per barrel and around 55,000 bpd of this year's oil production is covered by collars with average floor and ceiling prices of $51.47 and $61.52 per barrel respectively. Devon Energy has also entered into basis swaps to provide additional protection against weakness in regional oil prices (such as Midland Basin oil price).

I think the company may have further expanded its hedge coverage in April for the current as well as next year's oil production. With declining levels of output, Devon Energy might report that virtually all of its estimated oil volumes for 2020 are now backed by hedges. Remember, however, that Devon Energy doesn't have a solid hedge coverage for 2021 and it carries above-average levels of debt. Therefore, despite having ample hedge coverage for 2020, the company still needs to demonstrate its ability to conserve cash flows and withstand the downturn for an extended period.

Devon Energy will likely tell shareholders that it is in a good financial position. The company ended last year with $4.8 billion of liquidity which includes $1.8 billion of cash and an undrawn credit facility of $3 billion. I was expecting Devon Energy to improve its liquidity in Q2-2020 by collecting proceeds from the $770 million sale of Barnett Shale assets in mid-April. But this sale agreement has been amended. Devon Energy will now receive $170 million from the buyer initially and an additional $400 million through the end of this year. The company may also receive up to $260 million in the next four years, contingent upon certain future commodity prices. This means that the company won't receive as big of a cash boost in the short-term as many expected. Nonetheless, the sale proceeds will still help shore up Devon Energy's liquidity.

As indicated earlier, Devon Energy carries above-average levels of debt. Devon Energy had a total debt of $4.29 billion at the end of last year and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74% which was higher than the median of 57% of large-cap independent oil producers, as per my calculation. The good thing, however, is that the company doesn't have any outstanding debt maturities occurring until the end of 2025. This gives the management ample time to devise a debt repayment or refinance plan. We will likely hear more about this on the conference call.

Shares of Devon Energy have fallen by 57% this year and the stock may remain subdued due to persistent weakness in oil prices. I think investors should adopt a defensive approach and avoid Devon Energy stock as the crisis in the oil market rages on.

