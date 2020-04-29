PepsiCo: A Winner Through The Coronavirus Crisis

Deeply rooted in my bullish stance is not only the fundamentals of the business, but also the low correlation between PEP and the S&P 500.

There was not much weakness to be found across the product and geographic segments. Profits would have looked even better, if not for a sizable reserve for receivables.

PepsiCo's 1Q20 was not only minimally dented by the current health and economic crisis, it actually benefited from it, to some extent.

An all-around beat is not something that one sees often in the current earnings season. But this is exactly what PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delivered on April 28, ahead of the opening bell.

Benefiting from the shelter-in-place orders in March, the beverage and packaged food company posted an impressive revenue increase of nearly 8% in 1Q20, its highest top-line growth rate since 2012. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, adjusted for commodity mark-to-market and other items, topped expectations by 4 cents and rose above last year's levels by a very respectable 10%.

Credit: Ladders

Still doing the right things

Although PepsiCo was one of the few beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy in the first quarter, the management team shared interesting data on its best estimate of the company's ex-"pantry loading" performance. Organic revenue growth of more than 5% seemed quite robust relative to recent trends and supported the idea that PepsiCo has been taking the right steps to market the right products (i.e. Frito-Lay, functional and energy beverages, sparkling water and other low-to-no calorie products) to the right audience - and not only merely riding the tailwinds of increased packaged food consumption.

In the whole quarter, there was not much weakness to be seen across PepsiCo's product and geographic segments. The international markets stood out, both on the beverage and snack sides. Even the once-struggling Quaker North America group saw revenues rise by 7% YOY driven by higher volume, although apparently sales were dragged a bit by unfavorable movements in pricing. While these were great first period numbers, revenue could still take a bit of a hit in the new quarter, assuming a gap exists between the pantry loading upside and a return to normal in the away-from-home channels.

Source: company's earnings report

On the margin side, non-GAAP operating profit increased roughly in line with top-line growth. A look under the hood, however, reveals a couple of interesting drivers that are worth highlighting.

First, pricing improved substantially across the segments, except in Quaker and beverages North America. Productivity gains also played a role in supporting profitability. However, these favorable factors were more than offset by a large reserve for uncollectible account receivables in beverages North America, a consequence of the current crisis, as well as rich marketing expenses that had already become the norm before the coronavirus outbreak.

Keep looking past the near term

PepsiCo's first quarters numbers were not only minimally dented by the current health and economic crisis, they actually benefited from it, to some extent. The road ahead is not guaranteed to be without bumps, however, as the global economy transitions from what PepsiCo's management team has called the "confinement and cocooning" to the "restricted recovery" stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

But I prefer to look past the short-term factors impacting financial and operational performance. At a higher level, PepsiCo should have no problem finding demand for its snacks and beverages, even through a potentially devastating recession that looms around the corner. I continue to appreciate the company's better balanced product portfolio compared to peers Coca-Cola (KO) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), as well as the management team's execution of the company's "Faster, Stronger and Better" vision.

Also deeply rooted in my bullish stance is the low correlation between PEP's share price movements and those of the broad equities market, which should provide some cushion to a diversified portfolio during times of trouble - and produce better risk-adjusted returns over time. This dynamic alone would probably be enough, in my view, to justify the stock's fairly rich trailing P/E of 26.1x today (see graph below).

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.