After Fed, Wow More Bullish (Video)

We said yesterday we were bullish ahead of today's Fed day. The market was up big today due in part to the Fed. But did you hear what Fed Chair Powell said today? He said some very bullish things. Included in that he expects a "substantially large" economic snapback in Q3. Did anybody hear that? That's two months away. Can you image what that means with this level of Fed stimulus? Very bullish.

The Quick Stair Step

What I share in this video is some key statements by the Fed Head today. With states coming off lockdown he said to expect a big consumer snapback in Q3. Q3 is two months away. Stocks already are trading up on not-so-terrible news. Imagine what a "substantially large" snapback can do to stocks.

Plus the Fed shared plans to keep the foot on the gas well into GDP turning higher.

Combining it all I'm getting all bulled up and expect more stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) upside.

