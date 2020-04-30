Veeva: The Market Has Favorably Reappraised This Great Business

What a difference a couple of months makes! After languishing for the better part of six months, Veeva's (VEEV) stock finally caught a bid from the market and has now gained almost 30% year to date, delivering compelling outperformance compared with the S&P 500.

Veeva has benefited from a flight to safety, providing one of the few places to hide in the midst of an overall downturn in the market. Veeva's stable life sciences customer base will hold up better than most as far as the drag on economic activity continues across industries. The unique nature of the pandemic that we are witnessing is only going to make Veeva's core collaboration products all the more valuable and likely spur expansion within existing accounts.

Business Strength Across All Areas

Veeva came into the pandemic in a position of strength. The company reported a very strong 2020 which saw revenues increase 28% year over year to $1.1B. The company also saw very impressive customer growth in a market where Veeva already has significant market share. Veeva customers increased almost 20% to a total of 861 customers at the end of FY2020.

What was impressive about the Veeva result was not just the reported 2020 view but Veeva's confidence going into 2021 in the midst of a broad pandemic where other companies were falling over themselves to withdraw guidance. In early March, during the beginnings of coronavirus fallout, Veeva reinforced and upgraded guidance, suggesting 26% revenue growth for 2021, with a large part of the confidence stemming from the level of locked in subscription revenue delivered. Additionally, Veeva's enhanced role during this healthcare crisis for its customers also provides additional confidence in continued revenue traction through 2021.

Veeva Offers Strong Utility For Customers During Pandemic

Veeva provides two core products for its life science and pharmaceutical customers, Veeva Vault and Veeva Commercial Cloud. While Veeva Commercial is the older and more established product for sales management, it is the Veeva Vault product that will see significant interest and usage from its customer base over the next few months.

Veeva's Vault product currently accounts for 50% of the company's ~$1B in annual revenues. The product helps in collaboration amongst workers within a given enterprise, assisting with the documentation and timeline management of clinical trials processes across relevant stakeholders to ensure approval and the ability to meet tight product timelines. Vault provides Veeva's life science customers with the reassurance that highly sensitive documentation is being appropriately secured and managed in conjunction with regulatory requirements and that only appropriately authorized people with permissions are able to access proprietary and potentially market sensitive information.

As the impacts of the pandemic spread across the workforce of global life sciences and pharmaceutical businesses, the need that a more distributed workforce will have to effectively collaborate and access critical product and timeline documentation will only enhance the need for Veeva's Vault offering. Veeva may benefit from potential expansion in the number of employees that require access to the Veeva Vault to perform critical tasks which should lead to companies requiring additional pools of licenses.

Adding to the case of increased utilization of Veeva Vault in selective instances is that more than a number of Veeva's global life science customers are actively engaged in the drug discovery process for new treatment to COVID-19. Existing customers of Veeva, including Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are all moving through new drug development processes with material time constraints in an environment where much of the discovery process will be reliant on remote collaboration to bring product to market. While Veeva's retention of existing customers is already fairly high, with subscription revenue retention of close to 122%, recent events will only increase customer usage of the tools and systems provided by the business and arguably even improve existing retention.

The coronavirus has also been favorable for Veeva in providing an impetus for its customers to accelerate digital transformation of their sales engagement processes using Veeva tools. Veeva is reporting 10x usage of its 'Veeva Engage' product which provides digital field engagement for sales professionals, allowing them to conduct remote meetings and virtual events as a key part of collaboration with healthcare professionals, including doctors and other medical professional. Not only do Veeva Engage tools assist life science sales professionals drive sales and maintain needed engagement with customers during this time, but related digital tools help meet requirements of self-identification and compliance requirements during the sales process.

While Veeva is providing a large pool of 100,000 Veeva Engage licenses free of charge to customers through to September, there is a very real potential that a satisfactory experience with the Engage product will see continued paid usage beyond this time. Veeva customers may decide that they enjoy the efficiency and productivity of being able to conduct some portion of their sales visits virtually on an ongoing basis, leading to continued paid usage of Veeva Engage.

Predictability And stability, With A Long Runway Of Growth

Investors in Veeva have come to appreciate a variety of things about this business over the last few months. Not only does Veeva provide essential, mission critical services for its core customer base, which are accentuated during time of crisis, but the business has a very high level of stability and predictability.

Close to 80% of Veeva's revenues is subscription services, and given the very high utility of the Veeva service, this provides a good degree of transparency and predictability in Veeva's future revenue streams and long-term growth. As more of Veeva's customers progressively make efforts to digitally transform, whether through external shocks such as this one, or from other organic factors, Veeva's collaboration tools will increasingly make their way into customers hands, allowing Veeva the opportunity to incrementally increasing already high levels of penetration that it already has amongst life sciences and pharmaceutical customers.

Even within the relatively small niche of healthcare and life sciences, Veeva has found ways in recent years to expand its value. Part of this has been through its recent Crossix acquisition which will provide customers with deeper and richer customer marketing insights. Additionally, Veeva has taken initial steps in recent years to moving into other verticals with similar regulatory needs and requirements such as the energy, utility and chemical sectors.

All told, this represents an addressable market for Veeva of almost $10B, implying that Veeva still has a long way to go to reach any kind of saturation of its market. Further, with additional adjacent capabilities likely to be introduced by the business over the coming years, it's highly likely that Veeva's addressable market will progressively expand as it seeks to be the one go to partner for its customers in their efforts to digitally transform.

Concluding Thoughts

Veeva is a high-quality business, with robust revenue growth of almost 26% annualized over the last three years, coupled with strong financial discipline, generating returns on invested capital of near 20%, and a rapidly improving margin profile, with net margins having improved from 13% to over 27% in just over the last five years.

In spite of this, Veeva's strong share price performance of the last few months has put the business on relatively pricey multiples. The company currently trades at 26x sales and almost 70x forward earnings.

Veeva is a name for investors to look at as a quality addition to any growth portfolio on continued volatility or a broader pullback in the market, and investors should remain on the sidelines at this time.

To see other ideas of high quality, growing businesses that are positioned to be long term wealth creators, please consider a Free Trial of Sustainable Growth. Ideas based on the philosophy of Project $1M, which has outperformed the S&P 500 by almost 50% for 2019, and over the last 4 years

for 2019, and over the last 4 years Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader and High Conviction Model Portfolio which all outperformed the S&P 500 in 2019

in 2019 Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast growing markets

Exclusive ideas on potential 'Wealth Creators of tomorrow'

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.