Johnson & Johnson: Waiting For A Discount For This Solid Dividend Growth Healthcare Company

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a major diversified healthcare company that has a history of strong performance. Not only has the company had steady dividend growth for over half a century, it is also currently positioned to expand its core business segments to continue to drive future dividend growth. However, the risks associated with the expiration of key therapeutics, recent litigations and uncertainties with the global health crisis do not make the current price of Johnson & Johnson very attractive. Given the quality of the company and the opportunities for future growth, I firmly believe that holding onto Johnson & Johnson will provide investors a growing dividend stream over the next decade, though considering the current risks I am hesitant to continue to build my position at the current valuation.

In order to explain why I believe Johnson & Johnson is a hold, I will discuss some of Johnson & Johnson’s strategies for driving future growth along with risks and valuation metrics that make the company currently on the more expensive side. I will begin by reviewing the key financials for Johnson & Johnson. Then I will discuss the core business segments, with special emphasis on the company’s large pharmaceutical division, and strategies to drive future sales. Finally, I will cover some key challenges, including litigations, that could challenge the company going forward.

Finances

Johnson & Johnson boasts a steady record of revenue growth, high profitability and manageable long-term debt. Since 2010, Johnson & Johnson has sustained about a 3% increase in revenue on average. Johnson & Johnson is also a very profitable company, with gross margins varying between 65% and 70% over the last decade. The long-term debt is also extremely well managed with a company of this size, with the total long-term debt almost completely covered by cash and cash equivalents (over $17 billion in 2019). However, looking at the P/E ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that Johnson & Johnson is at a high valuation. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus forward P/E ratio of over 20x as of April 24th, which is significantly higher than the historical P/E ratio average of 15x over the last decade and 16.5x over the last five years. Average P/E Ratio was determined by dividing the average price for the year by the adjusted EPS for the year. The average price was determined by averaging the opening price for all market days during the particular year. Taken together, Johnson & Johnson is a very stable, albeit overpriced, company that has provided strong financial performance over the last decade.

(in millions) 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue 61,897 61,587 65,030 67,224 71,312 74,331 70,074 71,890 76,450 81,581 82,059 Cost of Sales 18,380 18,688 20,219 21,515 22,181 22,684 21,426 21,789 25,439 27,091 27,556 Gross Profit Margin % 70.31% 69.66% 68.91% 68.00% 68.90% 69.48% 69.42% 69.69% 66.72% 66.79% 66.42% Net Income 12,266 13,334 9,672 10,853 13,831 16,323 15,409 16,540 1,300 15,297 15,119 Operating Cash Flow 16,571 16,385 14,298 15,396 17,414 18,710 19,569 18,767 21,056 22,201 23,416 Long Term Debt 8,223 9,156 12,969 11,489 13,328 15,122 12,857 22,442 30,675 27,684 26,494 Adjusted EPS $4.63 $4.76 $5.00 $5.10 $5.52 $6.39 $6.20 $6.73 $7.30 $8.18 $8.68 Average Price $57.79 $62.18 $63.53 $66.91 $85.67 $100.82 $99.78 $113.56 $129.67 $133.06 $134.97 Average PE Ratio 12.48 13.06 12.71 13.12 15.52 15.78 16.09 16.87 17.76 16.27 15.55

Pharmaceutical Segment

Pharmaceuticals make up the largest segment of Johnson & Johnson, with sales from this segment making up over 51% of the company’s total revenue. This division has seen strong growth over the last several years, with slightly more sales from the United States than the rest of the world. The development of pharmaceutical products is carried out by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, with the focus being primarily on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism and pulmonary hypertension. Below, we are going to discuss key therapeutics being developed by Johnson & Johnson, with special focus on the large immunology and oncology divisions, and Johnson & Johnson’s future strategies to drive pharmaceutical growth.

Immunology Division

Immunology is the largest division of the pharmaceutical segment and is primarily driven by sales of Stelara, which is a biological initially approved for treating Psoriasis. Stelara works by blocking two Interleukin (IL) proteins IL-23 and IL-12, which are primarily responsible for mediating and supporting joint inflammation, respectively. We can see that Stelara has had strong growth over the last five years, with revenue increasing by over $1 billion on average each year. This growth has resulted in Stelara making up over 15% of the total revenue of the pharmaceutical segment and nearly 8% of Johnson & Johnson’s total revenue. Taken together, we can see that Stelara makes up a significant portion of Johnson & Johnson’s total business.

The main challenge with Stelara is that it’s expected to lose exclusivity within the next few years. Stelara is projected to lose patent protection in most of the world by 2021, followed by the United States in 2023 and Europe in 2024. Comparing loss of sales of Remicade (more on this below) as well as estimations from other companies that have loss of biological exclusivity suggests that Stelara could lose 45% of its revenue after the patent protection expires. However, Johnson & Johnson has recently expanded the indications of Stelara for plaque psoriasis, active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, which should help the company continue to grow sales in the short term and still support solid revenue over the next decade.

Tremfya is another biological from Johnson & Johnson that targets IL-23 to treat psoriasis. Tremfya is the first biological to selectively target IL-23, and has shown strong results in clinical trials where it was found to be superior to Humira, the gold standard of treatment for many autoimmune diseases. Furthermore, Tremfya sales doubled within the last year alone and now makes up 9% of the psoriasis market, which is the most prevalent autoimmune disease providing additional room to grow. Considering the promising launch of Tremfya and that the patent is expected to last until the mid-2030s, there are many reasons to be optimistic for Tremfya providing strong growth for the company moving forward.

Johnson & Johnson’s other two largest selling biologicals in the immunology section are Remicade and Simponi. Remicade and Simponi both block the Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), with TNF having an important role in stimulating inflammation. Both biologicals have similar indications including psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis, though Remicade has slightly more indications than Simponi. Remicade has already lost patent protection, with at least four biosimilars launched in the United States since 2016. We can see that Remicade has lost over 35% of its revenue since 2016, with revenue decreasing by almost $900 million on average each year. Simponi has shown moderate growth and is expected to continue until patent expiration in 2024.

Oncology

Imbruvica is one of the blockbuster drugs driving the growth of the oncology division. I discussed Imbruvica in more depth in a previous article, though to summarize, Imbruvica is a small molecule drug used to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia and chronic graft vs. host disease made in collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Imbruvica has seen solid growth since 2015, is currently being pushed for additional indications and has patent protection until at least 2027 in the United States. Furthermore, AbbVie expects that revenue from Imbruvica will double by 2025 from market growth and additional indications. The major challenge to Imbruvica is the risk of competitors developing next generation Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Regardless, the enormous growth opportunity behind this blockbuster drug provides a significant opportunity to drive future growth for Johnson & Johnson.

Darzalex is another major biological produced by Johnson & Johnson with license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex from Genmab. This antibody works by targeting CD38, which allows Darzalex to support cell mediated death and modulate immune response. Darzalex is the first biologic approved for treating multiple myeloma, which makes up 1% of all total cancer cases and is the second most common hematological malignancy. Darzalex has seen strong patient uptake in all lines of therapy, resulting in solid growth over the last few years. In the case of multiple myeloma, many patients experience disease relapse requiring multiple therapies, which has led to Darzalex developing additional combinational therapies with other therapeutics to further expand the indications and efficacy of its treatment. Considering that the patent for Darzalex is expected to last for over a decade in the United States, Darzalex is in a position to provide strong revenue growth for Johnson & Johnson for years to come.

Zytiga is another therapy worth mentioning produced by the immunology division. Zytiga is a hormone based drug which is used to treat prostate cancer. The challenge with Zytiga is that the only remaining active patent on the therapeutic was overruled by a U.S district court allowing biosimilars to erode Zytiga sales in the United States. This has resulted in a somewhat unusual position where revenue is decreasing from the United States and being offset to a degree by international growth.

Neuroscience

The neuroscience division has generally been declining since 2012, though over the last two years there has been recent growth driven by Invega Trinza/Trevicta and Invega Sustenna/Xeplion. These drugs are used to help manage schizophrenia, which is a chronic mental illness that accounts for 1.5% to 3% of the United States' total healthcare expenditures. The challenge with treating schizophrenia is that many patients are not adherent to their prescribed medication, with 11% to 80% of patients reporting noncompliance. The strategy behind Invega Trinza/Trevicta and Invega Sustenna/Xeplion is that these drugs do not have to be taken daily, but instead are taken once every three months to improve patient compliance. The initial clinical success with these drugs will likely help provide moderate revenue growth for the neuroscience division for years to come.

Infectious diseases

The infectious disease division has seen very little revenue growth over the last seven years. The strongest therapeutic in this division is Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta/Symtuza, which is used to help manage HIV. These therapeutics have seen a recent increase in revenue in part due to increased efficiency in the production method, though increased competition in this market may challenge future growth. It should also be noted that the infectious disease division had a significant increase in sales for Q1 2020 because of the global health crisis.

Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary hypertension makes up the smallest division of the pharmaceutical segment. Opsumit is the best-selling drug in the pulmonary hypertension division, and is approved to help reduce the progression of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Opsumit is also replacing some of the market for Johnson & Johnson’s other pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Tracleer, which already has generics available. Opsumit’s revenue in the near future will likely depend on increased share gains and market growth, which will probably support a small revenue increase for the pulmonary hypertension division at least in the short term.

Cardiovascular/metabolism/other

The cardiovascular/metabolism/other division is also part of the pharmaceutical segment of Johnson & Johnson. This division helps treat conditions including low blood pressure, anemia and type II diabetes. The key therapeutics here include Xarleto, Invokanan and Procrit. In general, these therapeutics face challenges from biosimilars, additional safety concerns and increased rebates. This has led to a general decline for the key therapeutics and overall division over the last few years.

Future Outlook

The competitive environment in the pharmaceutical industry requires companies to continually develop new therapeutics to stay competitive. In Johnson & Johnson’s case, it is actively expanding its current therapeutics and developing new drugs to extend its portfolio. As shown below, Johnson & Johnson has a robust pipeline of therapeutics currently in clinical trials, in review or reviewed as of April 2020 (including combinational products and drugs with new indications). This strong therapeutic pipeline has resulted in double-digit growth for ten of Johnson & Johnson’s key therapeutics over the last year, with products like Imbruvica, Stelara, Darzalex and Tremfya getting approval for additional indications and poised to bring strong revenue growth over the next few years. Additionally, new launches including Spravato for depression and Balversa for urothelial cancer have promising potential to develop new growth. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson is also in the process of acquiring promising therapeutics, including Cusatuzumab (oncology) and Bermekimab (immunology). Finally, Johnson & Johnson is in the process of exploring cell-based therapies and gene therapies to help treat a variety of diseases. Taken together, the pharmaceutical division has many approved and developing therapeutics that have potential to drive solid future growth.

Medical Devices

The medical device segment of Johnson & Johnson revolves around providing tools, joint/trauma replacement and eye health care products. The major divisions of the medical device segment are surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions. The key products of the surgical division include sutures, electrocauterization, wound closure and ears/nose/throat products. The orthopedic division focuses on total or partial joint replacements (knee/hip/spine/shoulder) and trauma management. Additionally, the vision division provides solutions to eye-related problems, including treating cataracts and developing contact lenses. Finally, interventional solutions is a newer division that helps treat cardiovascular and neurovascular disorders. The medical device segment of Johnson & Johnson has generally grown steadily over the last several years, with the medical device segment increasing its revenue by about 7% a year annually.

Source: Created by author using data from JNJ 2014 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019-10K.

Johnson & Johnson has a number of strategies to continue to grow its medical device segment. First, Johnson & Johnson is focusing on acquiring companies developing next frontier surgery technology. This focus is primarily on digital surgery, with Johnson & Johnson acquiring Auris health to develop robotic technology for lung cancer and completely acquiring Verb Surgical for its work designing robotic assisted surgery. Additionally, the orthopedic division has been steadily moving towards cementless total joint replacements, which are geared to younger patients as they have the potential to allow bone integration into the device to improve the longevity of the replacement. Finally, the vision division is benefiting from new contact lenses that can adjust and filter different wavelengths of light. These innovations should allow for Johnson & Johnson’s medical division to maintain its strong history of driving revenue for the company.

In the short term, however, the medical device segment is expected to see a severe decline in sales. Due to the nature of this current global health crisis, many elective surgeries have been delayed for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, many joint replacements are typically caused by arthritis and are typically classified as an elective surgery, which is expected to result in a loss of sales for both the orthopedic and surgery division. This represents a short-term challenge for the medical device segment, with Johnson & Johnson expecting to see an improvement in surgeries later in the year.

Consumer

The consumer segment is the only segment of Johnson & Johnson that sells its products directly to the end user. The consumer segment includes beauty, over the counter, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care. In general, this segment has seen gradual declines or no growth for almost every division except beauty over the last seven years. Growth in the beauty division has generally been driven by the acquisition of Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd. In Japan and market growth of Neutrogena and Aveeno. Moving forward, Johnson & Johnson plans to invest in platforms to build a diversified brand portfolio, especially outside of the United States and with focus on beauty and baby care. It is worth noting that the over the counter division has done very well recently, especially due to the increased demand for Tylenol during the pandemic. Taken together, it seems that consumer segment will continue to generate steady, if not really growing, revenue for Johnson & Johnson.

Other Potential Risks

The main risks for Johnson & Johnson moving forward are the lawsuits regarding the safety of its products. Recently, Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits regarding its talc products, metal hip-implants and blood thinner therapeutics. The hip implant and blood thinner lawsuits were primarily settled for $1 billion and $775 million, respectively. The concern about asbestos in its talc products, especially with its baby powder, is still ongoing. Asbestos consumption has been linked to a number of cancers, with mesothelioma being the most common cancer from asbestos contamination. A jury awarded 22 women approximately $4.7 billion in compensation related to a talc lawsuit, with Johnson & Johnson currently appealing the ruling. The outcome of the safety of its products and results of these litigations will be important for the future of Johnson & Johnson.

Another risk for Johnson & Johnson are the litigations around the marketing of its opioids. The opioid crisis is a significant problem in the United States involving a number of companies including Johnson & Johnson. It’s estimated that over 200,000 overdose deaths occurred related to opioid use since the late 1990s, resulting in $78.5 billion in costs related to the crisis. Due to the scope of the crisis, more than 2,000 pending lawsuits have been consolidated into the National Prescription Opiate Litigation. The litigations revolve around pharmaceutical companies aggressively pushing sales of their opioid products while minimizing the addictions/risks associated with opioids. Johnson & Johnson was among the first companies ruled against in the opioid crisis, with the company currently attempting to settle all outstanding lawsuits for $4 billion. The ability of Johnson & Johnson to resolve these litigations and to develop strategies to further provide safe and sustainable product practices will be instrumental to the long-term success of the company.

Final Thoughts

Johnson & Johnson is an extremely well diversified company that is poised to continue maintaining a very secure and growing dividend. Johnson & Johnson not only has exposure to multiple areas of the healthcare sector through its pharmaceutical, medical devices and consumer segment, but the company also has many subdivisions in these segments covering a wide range of diseases and conditions. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson also has geographical diversification, with the company having a history of selling its products throughout most of the world while providing a superb management of its debt and general finances. Finally, Johnson & Johnson also has promising opportunities to expand its business, especially through expanding the indications of a number of its current therapeutics and through the development of its robust drug pipeline. In summary, Johnson & Johnson has many promising opportunities to continue to provide investors with a growing dividend in the coming decade.

However, it's also important to consider that all of these diversified products Johnson & Johnson provides also comes with increased risk of legal liabilities. Although I believe that Johnson & Johnson is in a position to manage the current liabilities the company is facing, developing additional strategies to market and provide products safely will be important for the long-term success of the company. Furthermore, when considering the risks associated with the company, especially with these litigations, it is hard to be excited to add more Johnson & Johnson to my portfolio at this high of a P/E Ratio. Below, I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Overall, I’m very excited to continue to hold stock in Johnson & Johnson but I will wait to build my position further until some of the lawsuits are resolved or until the P/E Ratio is closer to the last five-year average 16.5x valuation.

