Paycom Is No Dot Bomb, It's A Buy

Introducing Paycom Software Inc.

Today, I will be delving into a company, Paycom (PAYC), on which my team and I have been bullish since around the $170 mark during this market rout. I will share with you an overview of the company, as well as a brief analysis of its margins, which communicate to us that Paycom is truly in a league of its own. After which, I will demonstrate quantitatively that Paycom could be a market-beating buy at today's price of $215 via my proprietary valuation model.

As an aside, Paycom fits within our investment mega-trend (our understanding of which has allowed us to beat the market throughout this market crash), which I have termed, "The Digitization of Reality".

Alright, let's get started!

What Is Paycom?

Paycom is a niche cloud-based software company that provides a comprehensive human capital management solution, which effectively handles various business processes like Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Payroll, HR management, Time and Labor Management, etc.

Paycom started its journey as an online payroll service provider in 1998 under the leadership of Chad Richison (President and CEO). Over the last two decades, the company has developed several additional offerings, like E-Verify, On-boarding, Expense Management, and Document Storage. Paycom became a publicly traded stock with ticker "NYSE: PAYC" in May 2014. Since then, the stock has hugely outperformed the market, as evidenced in the graph below:

Now that you have seen the incredible stock performance of Paycom, you would surely be wondering what the key drivers of this rally are. Is it growth in the underlying business, or is this a market fad? In the next section, I will analyze the company's financials to uncover the mystery surrounding the stock's performance and to determine if Paycom is a worthwhile investment.

Financial Analysis: What's Driving Performance?

In order to form a clear and concise view about the strength and momentum of Paycom's business, let's take a look at some of the financial numbers posted by the company during the last five years.

Annual revenue

As can be seen above, annual revenue has grown at CAGR of 31.8%, from $184.8 million to $737.6 million (i.e., 4X times in just 5 years). That is staggering growth, and according to Paycom's management, it's just the beginning. As CEO Chad Richison related at a tech conference in 2018:

According to the U.S. Labor Bureau statistics, in 2009... there were 126 million workers in the U.S., and what we were able to identify at that time is about 50 million of them worked for companies in our sweet spot. And so as we take our total opportunity for any one employee, which is well over four-hundred dollars - we have not updated that since our IPO, and we've released a lot of new products since then - and so as we calculate that out, it's well over a $20 billion opportunity for us, and so that's what we're focused on is that mid-market.

Gross Margins

One of the most noteworthy metrics on which investors should focus is the stability of the company's gross margins. Paycom commands gross margins of 85%, and this metric serves as clear evidence that its products and services are highly differentiated and highly valued in the marketplace. As I write this, one of the only companies that comes to my mind which commands such a high margin is Adobe (ADBE), and as I've discussed in the past, Adobe operates as a veritable monopoly in its industry.

Additionally, its gross margins have been expanding, despite operating in what some consider to be a very competitive industry! If this isn't a bullish indicator, then I don't know what is!

Accelerating R&D Will Serve To Widen Its Moat

Paycom's R&D expense has massively grown over the past 5 years, the product of which will likely be a widening moat. What's especially noteworthy about this is that the company is free cash flow generative, while rapidly growing its R&D! That's a feat that even some of our favorite picks, such as Twilio (TWLO), cannot achieve, though Twilio is a much younger company than Paycom.

Alright, Louis, That's Great! But How Do I Know How Much I Should Pay?

I'm thrilled you've asked, and this is truly where the rubber meets the road. It's also truly the portion at which we excel!

After analyzing the financials of Paycom, we've determined that it is a great business in which to invest, but what would be an appropriate price to pay? The stock has corrected 35% from its recent peak in February. Is it the right time to buy now? Could it go any lower?

Let's investigate!

Valuation: Using the L.A. Stevens Investments Valuation Model

In previous articles, such as this one where I analyzed Starbucks (SBUX), I clearly defined and laid out the process by which I value companies. Since then, I've worked with my software engineering team to fully develop and code the valuation model into my company's website.

So, if you're wondering how it works, check out the link above.

Now, the model answers two questions:

Is a company over- or undervalued presently? What are the expected returns one should expect buying a stock at today's price?

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model Results

The first two boxes answer question 1.

The second box answers question 2.

According to my model, Paycom's fair value is $170, i.e., at the current price of $218, it is overvalued by +28.2%. Of course, I would like to buy the stock cheaper, and I could only dream of buying this stock at its IPO price (as some of my readers might have done. Congrats, by the way!) of $30, but realistically, that's not going to happen. Even if we buy at this price, the 10-year expected CAGR is 13.28% which is higher than the 90-year annualized S&P 500 return of 9.8%. Hence the current price of $218, and anything below it a good buying opportunity.

Interestingly, a DCF alone tells us not to buy the stock, but with my proprietary logic sequence, which has been coded into my valuation model, we see that we'd actually beat the market buying at today's price of $218.

Effect of Coronavirus, Recession, And Potential Risks

Paycom falls under the "Stay-at-Home" stock theme, as well as the "Digitization of Reality" theme, which we've leveraged to generate market-beating returns. The company's offering is completely online/cloud-based, and hence, lockdowns due to coronavirus should not materially affect its business. In fact, companies would need Paycom's services even more during these times, which should, in turn, drive new user revenues even faster. What will happen in case there is a prolonged recession once the economy is opened for business? Well, we have already analyzed the strength of Paycom's balance sheet (more on this in Part II. Follow to stay abreast of new developments!), and I expect the company to have no problem in navigating the rough seas of a recession, emerging stronger at the other end. In the event the price does decline substantially due to market volatility, it should only be considered a buying opportunity.

Further, Paycom operates within a highly competitive industry, wherein players like ADP (ADP) or Paylocity (private) may encroach upon its territory. With this in mind, the greatest risk lies in management's ability to execute. Should they fail to execute to perfection, another company may come and eat Paycom's lunch, which would entail a decline in its elevated gross margins of ~85%!

Concluding Remarks

In closing, Paycom represents a fantastic opportunity for long-oriented investors looking to capitalize on the secular "Digitization of Reality" trend we're experiencing today. In Paycom, you are getting a debt-free, high-growth company at a reasonable price which can offer +13% CAGR returns if held long term. Further, though it's growing rapidly, it's already free cash flow generative, and management has grown without diluting shareholders! That is truly incredible. The recent correction presents investors with a great buying opportunity. I strongly recommend my readers to add Paycom to their portfolios and at any dips in the next few months.

Initiating coverage at $218 with a Buy recommendation.

Thanks for reading, please remember to follow, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYC, TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.