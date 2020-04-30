Intel: A Tale Of 2 Sides, With A Cheap Stock

On balance, this stock is very cheaply valued at less than 12 times earnings.

Intel's Q1 2020 results were stronger than expected as it benefited from an unexpected pull forward from the rest of the year.

Investment Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) results were strong, as the demand for PC units increased by 14% year over year as customers needed to rapidly adapt to our work-from-home routine.

Despite significant ambition to fully pivot away from its PC-centric business, these operations continue to provide Intel with strong cash flows. Meanwhile, Intel's data-centric segment was up 34% compared with the same period a year ago and shows no signs of dramatically slowing down any time soon.

For now, the stock trades for less than 12 times earnings, which, given Intel's leadership position, is simply too cheap for this household name.

Q1 2020 Results Came Out Strong, But The Rest Of The Year Looks Unimpressive

Intel's Q1 2020 revenue was up 23% year over year, while its non-GAAP EPS was up 63% compared with the same period a year ago. Typically, that would have been a reason to celebrate. However, this strong performance was partially down to the fact that Q1 2019 was so weak, making this quarter shine in comparison.

Looking out to Q2 2020 Intel's outlook continues to face headwinds against last year, and its revenue is expected to moderate down to 12% year-over-year revenue growth rates. Meanwhile, Intel doesn't feel confident enough at this point in time about predicting its full-year 2020 revenues.

In comparison, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) was up 44% in Q1 2020, and it not only feels confident enough to keep its guidance for 2020, but at the same time continuing to defy bears such as myself by guiding for 2020 to be strong, and remarkably grow its revenues by 25% year over year.

So, what's actually happening? Could it be that AMD is finally taking market share from Intel? Yes and no. Yes, AMD is taking market share, but its ability to monetize its chips sufficiently to be a strong free cash flow generator continues to be questionable.

Consequently, could Intel be losing its leadership position? In part, yes, but that narrative is now so old, that it has been priced in many times over in the stock.

Indeed, Intel simply oozes free cash flow. Driven by Intel's strong performance in its data-centric operations which were up by 34% year over year, this supported Intel in bringing in $2.9 billion of free cash flow during Q1 2020.

That's Great! What's The Bad News?

Depicted below is Intel's PC-centric business:

Even though Intel's PC-centric business was strong, during Intel's earnings call, CEO Bob Swan masterfully avoids using the term ''pull forward'. Nevertheless, he does acknowledge that Intel's PC business was stronger than expected, driven by demand as consumers and businesses are relying on PCs for working and learning at home, with notebooks being particularly strong, ending the Q1 2020 up 20% year over year.

Consequently, even though this strong demand falls into Q2 2020, for the latter parts of H2 2020, there is expected to be a rapid decline in demand, as customers buying notebooks will have now bought their required PC units and notebooks.

As for potential customers that have not made purchases, they are unlikely to buy any time soon. Put another way, there's some bumpiness to Intel's results over the near term.

Moreover, given that Intel's PC-centric business amounts to 50% of Intel's operations, any weakness on its PC-centric business will have an overarching drag on Intel's performance as it progresses further into 2020.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Intel issued $10 billion of debt, making its balance sheet end the quarter with a net debt position of roughly $20 billion. Realistically, given that Intel's trailing twelve months generated $18 billion of free cash flow, this implies that Intel could pay back its full net debt position in slightly over 18 months if it so wished, meaning that its balance sheet remains flexible.

Thus, I believe that Intel will be in no hurry to further strengthen its balance sheet any time soon through debt paydowns. Instead, I believe that, over the coming nine to twelve months, Intel may well return towards being a repurchaser of its own shares.

For now, although Intel has grown its bottom line EPS with a 31% CAGR, investors remain unimpressed with its prospects and only willing to pay 11.4 times Intel's trailing GAAP earnings.

The Bottom Line

Intel is a market leader, generating strong free cash flow, and up until very recently, it was a strong repurchaser of its own shares. Intel's valuation remains compressed with investors unwilling to pay significantly more than 12 times Intel's trailing GAAP earnings.

Putting aside some choppiness over its near-term performance into H2 2020, 2021 should see Intel return to growth, as its PC-centric sales stabilize and its data-centric segment continues to perform well, as it has strong tailwinds to its back, as customers adapt to new ways to move, store, and process data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.