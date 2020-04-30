I Stand Behind My Breakout-Fakeout Scenario: Even As I Ask You To Trim, I've Been Buying

The S&P 500 jumps above 2900, I’m sorry that makes no sense

The first time the S&P 500 traded above 2900 was back in September 2018. At the time we were dealing with the tariffs but even so, the economy was way better than the economy we are confronting today, or even in confronting the tariff-free future and stronger growth. I recall that back then many were complaining that the P/E ratio for the S&P was above 20 times. The rejoinder was that the economy was looking ahead to better times. Obviously, the argument can be made that stock market participants are looking ahead to better times now. There is no doubt that the market is telling us better times are ahead, but I think that the extent of the rise right now is now overdone to the upside, and driven by technical aspects. That doesn’t mean that we are not going higher; in fact, we are likely going to go much higher. But it is really about how far the market looks ahead; by the end of this year we can justify way higher share prices because we will see into 2021, and more businesses being created, or restarted. That is not visible now.

So what is propelling the market ahead?

What is driving us higher? Remember on Friday, I shared that we now have the most participants to the short side since 2016. By the time we reach the first full week of May, we may be a stone’s throw away from 3000 or above. In Sunday’s article, I laid out what the market rise is predicting to the extent of progress against the disease and the reopening it will make possible. That is all well and fine, but at this point logically this has been priced in. Short covering is undergirding the index and momentum traders are pressing their advantage against them. Have you noticed the VIX? Just like I was telling you we are going to fall to the 20-handle this week and we are just a skosh above that now. I think this signals complacency, but another way to look at it is that this is the “All Clear” signal for momentum traders to the upside. Normally I would be celebrating this, and sure I have been nibbling here and there, but I am selling more than I am buying. I will publish the list of stocks I am getting long in below, but just remember these are tiny positions. I am practicing what I am preaching. Right now I am a slow-trader.

We could get way above 2900 in the next 9 trading days

The retreat from the leap from 2921 yesterday no doubt drew more short-sellers as it retreated into the red. At some point either the shorts will buy back at a profit creating support or they are squeezed out of their positions at ever-higher prices. Today we once again got back above 2900, a lot of this was momentum-driven by short-covering but 3 positive developments also had a big hand - news of the further opening of the economy being implemented at various states, of course, the Remdesivir successful trials, and the good news of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) earnings results, and the Fed and Fiscal bills out of Congress which is undergirding it all.

What if we are now just on a new level of sideways action?

That could be the way for the market to make more fools of everyone, so I won’t discount it. However, I think market participants have thrown caution to the wind, and everyone is rushing into the pool. To me, this feels like a massively oversold condition, where the market is going to run out of incremental buyers. The aftermath of this amazing earnings report, where a stock like Tesla (TSLA) is up nearly 100 points, jumping 10% higher like a penny stock. FB is up 9% and likewise, MSFT up 9% if you include the run-up into earnings today. These are huge stocks, so in order to move them this much it soaks up a lot of available cash. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reporting tomorrow night, and I suspect that the numbers will be great, whether they will be good enough I will leave to the hand of fortune. What I will tell you is that it will likely run up into the close soaking up the last few dollars of buyers. Then as the month of May rolls up on the calendar we are going to explore the lower bound of this trading range.

What have you done for me lately?

We have had so much good news with Gilead (GILD) and I am sure more treatments will come. What does that mean to the market? Market participants, in their fevered dreams, dreamt of a cure. If not a cure then a treatment so that we can bring COVID-19 under control, so we can open up the economy. Yes, of course, everyone is hoping for that, I am writing about markets. The wish has been granted, or at least the visibility of controlling it. So now we can finally stand back and survey the wreckage. Reality must sink in, millions of people will be out of work with no hope of restarting their businesses in time. Restaurants, hotels, casinos, closed, no one is driving, no one is flying, no one is going to school, no one is building homes or building cars. I don’t want to be negative, because I believe the story ends well, but three-fourths of the economy is the consumer. We are about to hit 3,000 on the S&P 500, which the chart foretold last week. But the market is now 60% above the low, and that is just not sustainable. At some point, we have to hit overhead resistance. That means that stranded buyers will want out and those that bought in at the bottom will want to reap their profits. All it will take is a mere whiff that the near future may not be the best possible of all worlds.

I know that many of you don’t like it when I pat myself on the back on my predictions…

I said that we would likely get above 2900 last Friday, and on Sunday my fear was that many traders will get in this week only to get hurt badly next week. It is my dearest wish that you have been following my direction to trim a little bit from each position to build cash. That if you are going to go long in a position make sure you still sell more than you buy. Charge yourself a “trading fee” since there is no longer any brokerage fee, be your own broker, and salt away some cash on every trade you make. Sweep that excess cash into your checking account to segregate it so you aren’t tempted to trade it. When the sell-off happens then sweep it back into your trading account and buy some shares on sale. Why buy when stocks are expensive? Buy when everyone is selling. You don’t want to be running for the door when everyone else is. I know it’s not easy to get to 35% cash, so get to 20%. If I am wrong you can always find stocks to buy. One last reminder, keep your trading separate from your investments. Don’t trade investments, don’t sell it to raise cash. Investments are meant to be held forever, the name of the game is to build it up so you can live off of the dividends.

I have been right so far, we are breaking out, so heed my advice and ease up. If you do generate 25% to 35% you still have 65% to 75% in stocks to ride if I am wrong. Cash is the best hedge, also now is the time to take some profits. Let me just say that I am bullish over the medium term, but I have to be cautious here. Just right now I see that we need to give the bears their due, once they roar we can get back in and ride the bull all over again.

I sold more than I bought, but I have been buying

You would be surprised to learn that I bought a bunch of stocks this week. Let me explain.

I had a very large chunk of my speculative dollars devoted to DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) warrants. Once the reverse merger was actualized I needed to re-risk and I sold 90% of the warrants. I will look to buy the equity, hopefully when the market takes a dive, but it won’t take up as much of my portfolio again unless it has a massive sell-off. What I did was practice what I am preaching, I bought a wide range of names but in laughably tiny amounts. I intend to add to them over time, this is how you trade “slow-money,” especially when there is a good chance of volatility coming.

I now have a very nice slug of cash sitting in my account, ready to be put to work in May and June, then I expect that we finish the year strong and perhaps at new all-time highs in the S&P 500. At some point, I will start up faster trading but now is not the time. I want to see a gentle upslope in prices, where different sectors rotate leadership giving opportunity for alpha, just like in the good ole days. A trader trades and they trade the market they are in, not the market they want it to be. So for me, a slower pace is in order. That doesn’t mean special situations don’t present themselves, and when they do you can get aggressive. Scroll down for the list of companies I have been taking very small initial positions in.

Insider Corner

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

M Shan Atkins, director, buys 1,282 shares @ $74,997.00,

Todd Burrowes, insider, buys 2,564 shares @ $149,994.00,

Ricardo Cardenas, CFO, buys 2,991 shares @ $174,973.50,

David C George, COO, buys 4,273 shares @ $249,970.50,

Eugene I Lee Jr, CEO, buys 25,641 shares @ $1,499,998.50

My Take: So many insiders buying a QSR stock, one has to believe they have a plan to open their business with social distancing. Perhaps they have a drive-through strategy or a pickup-lane. Or perhaps they have most of their stores in the south where the opening up of the economy seems to be where it is starting up. I am not really strong in this space, but it bears telling.

My trades: Please keep in mind that I am taking minuscule amounts of each of these stocks:

Snapchat (SNAP)

Slack (WORK)

Pinterest (PINS)

Cutera (CUTR)

Henry Schein (HSIC)

Hologic (HOLX)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Medtronic (MDT)

Nutanix (NTNX)

Workday (WDAY)

You might notice that I am accumulating a lot of Med-device, and Health-tech names. I intend to also buy Stryker (SYK) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). I want to speculate against one of the first areas to open up, which will be elective surgery and procedures. HSIC is dentistry, and I believe that area will soon get more activity very quickly as well. I feel comfortable getting more active in this space because I think that even in a sell-off this area should sell off less hard. Again, I am taking ridiculously small positions that I will build over the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have equity positions in Snapchat (SNAP). Slack (WORK). Pinterest (PINS), Cutera (CUTR), Henry Schein (HSIC), Hologix (HOLX), Boston Scientific (BSX), Medtronics (MDT), Nutnanix (NTNX), Workday (WDAY). I am looking to acquire ZBH and SYK as well.