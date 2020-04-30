Volvo-Benz Fuel Cell: Another Daimler's Gem Going Unnoticed

We have always been fascinated by Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) bulls. We have thought for a while now that this company is criminally undervalued on a sum-of-the-parts basis due to the quality of its mobility-leading VC portfolio. Naturally, this year is not going to be good for its industrial business, with its EBIT declining 70% due to its plant closures that matched massive deferrals on the part of customers of consumer durable purchases. We are going to see even worse results on the full report this morning, with the only mitigants to the business being the German government's generous policies around worker pay.

But this company is financially healthy nonetheless, with one of the best liquidity positions among automakers. Concerning the long-term future of the company, we continue to be bullish with the latest news of Daimler extending its hydrogen fuel cell activities into a J.V. with Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) which values the operation at 1.2 billion EUR. This move continues to demonstrate that Daimler is extremely cognizant of the possible futures of mobility, and is creating a lot of option value in alternative mobility investments like this one. We will extend our Daimler valuation framework in light of these new facts.

Fuels Cells and the Hydrogen Opportunity

Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group president and CEO, said the new venture would also help support the EU's Green Deal plans to deliver net zero emissions across the bloc.

Electrification of road transport is a key element in delivering the so called Green Deal, a carbon neutral Europe and ultimately a carbon neutral world," he said. "Using hydrogen as a carrier of green electricity to power electric trucks in long-haul operations is one important part of the puzzle, and a complement to battery electric vehicles and renewable fuels. Combining the Volvo Group and Daimler's experience in this area to accelerate the rate of development is good both for our customers and for society as a whole.

Not only are we pleased that there is regulatory acknowledgement of hydrogen as a solution, and we also agree with this statement. Clearly, electric vehicle adoption will be a part of a lower emission future, as it is becoming more and more convenient in the average urban environment. We also agree that hydrogen could become a substantial contender against EVs as an environmentally-friendly fuel. Although we like EVs, we think that their involvement in mobility will end up being much more niche than many would posit. The operative factor is always to do with energy density, which gasoline ranks the highest in. It's the reason why the energy economics of renewable energy doesn't permit for explosive adoption, needing to be supported in development by regulators. Moreover, batteries die pretty regularly, and their production is dependent on basic materials that are rather finite. Hydrogen, on the other hand, has twice the energy density of a battery. If fully realised, fuel cell solutions might end up being more effective than battery-based vehicles due to these superior energy economics. Naturally, it's still at the starting line, but we would argue that the potential is higher as its energy economics are closer to gasoline while being renewable.

It would be hard to value the hydrogen opportunity since there are so many contingencies. We have a valuation of Daimler's stake in the J.V. at 600 million EUR, which is the amount that Volvo contributed to the J.V. to share in Daimler's assets. Instead of taking this as the value of the opportunity, we could actually value the hydrogen opportunity on an option-value basis using Black-Scholes. If we take the total market value of the hydrogen opportunity at potentially 39 billion EUR, we can scale that down for a more reasonable assumption of how much market Daimler and Volvo might claim at around 10% with their J.V. Taking the 600 million as the premium paid by each firm, we can take the fact that this J.V. has proceeded as an indication that the strike price is above the exercise price on this business option at a ratio of about 1.5. If we say that this project has high volatility, the option value would be around 833 million EUR for both Volvo and Daimler each.

If we consider the current value of the Daimler portfolio assuming multiple valuation on 2021 earnings and beyond:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

And we add another 833 million EUR ($905 million) we get $14.85 EV valuation for the Daimler portfolio. Considering the current market capitalisation of Daimler and subtracting its net liquidity, we get that the Daimler portfolio accounts for a whopping 60% of its current EV, implying a $10 billion valuation for Daimler's industrial business, which means it would be trading at less than 2x 2019 NOPAT. Even though some discount can be expected since cars are consumer durables, this is clearly excessive.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

It seems quite indisputable that institutional investors are not optimistic about Daimler's industrial business. This is partly because despite its ability to increase the number of premium vehicles sold year on year in the pre-COVID-19 environment, it has somehow managed to struggle with margins for almost a decade. Nonetheless, its portfolio is leading in the mobility space, and its strategic asset-light interests are going to be more valuable than its industrial segment over the long run.

We see Daimler as the best opportunity in the auto space due to its growth exposures, and would prevent investors from underestimating its ability to forge the future of mobility, as well as the safety of its industrial segment, vertically integrated with its leading VC portfolio. Although we should mention that there are risks, both that the portfolio might become impaired if consumer behavior permanently changes with respect to shared mobility and that consumer durables will suffer in a protracted coronavirus downturn.

Nonetheless, in this market environment, Daimler might be a smart stealth growth stock to be picked up for 2-5 years as coverage for bottom-feeding rolls out and price discovery on its portfolio resumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDAIF, DMLRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.