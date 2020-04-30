eBay, Inc. (EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call

April 29, 2020, 06:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Billante - VP, IR

Jamie Iannone - CEO

Scott Schenkel - SVP Finance and CFO

Andy Cring - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Eric Sheridan - UBS

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs

Justin Post - Bank of America

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the eBay First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your