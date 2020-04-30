Saracen Mineral: A Look At The Q3 Results

We've finally begun the Q1 calendar year earnings season for the precious metals space (GDX), with one of the first companies to report being Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF), with its fiscal Q3 2020 released on Tuesday. The company reported a blow-out quarter across nearly every metric, with net mine cash flow soaring to A$140.5 million, gold production up 30% sequentially following the Super Pit acquisition from Barrick Gold (GOLD), and all-in sustaining costs at Thunderbox remaining at some of the lowest levels industry-wide. Amazingly, however, this growth is just the tip of the iceberg, as Saracen is set to grow annual gold production even further based on its ambitious target of 600,000 ounces for FY-2021. Based on the company's industry-leading margins and strong growth profile, I see the company as one of the most attractive producers in the sector. While I would not be chasing the stock here above US$3.00, I would view any 20% plus dips as buying opportunities. All conversions are based on an Australian Dollar to US Dollar exchange rate of $0.64.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Saracen Mineral is the most recent name to release its Q1 calendar year earnings [fiscal Q3 2020], and the company reported an outstanding quarter, with 158,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,133/oz [US$725/oz]. This translated to 30% production growth sequentially for the company, with the bulk of production growth coming from the first full quarter of gold production from the Super Pit Gold Mine, a 50% joint-venture with Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF). In terms of organic growth, however, the company's Carosue Dam and Thunderbox operations both had exceptional quarters as well, with a record quarter at Thunderbox, and a near 50,000-ounce quarter at Carosue Dam. While costs have trended slightly higher following the acquisition of the Super Pit from Barrick Gold, the company is still enjoying some of the lowest costs in the industry. Based on the first nine months of operations, it's looking like all-in sustaining costs are likely to come in below A$1,100/oz [US$704] for FY-2020. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the company's newest 50% ownership in the Super Pit, gold production for the quarter came in at 59,000 ounces at A$1,415/oz [US$906/oz]. These costs were 8% below the industry average of US$980/oz and allowed the mine to deliver net mine cash flow of A$56.1 million for the quarter. It's worth noting that these excellent results were achieved despite a 203-hour shutdown for the processing plant in fiscal Q3 2020. Given the solid run rate established in fiscal Q3 2020, the mine is on track to deliver net mine cash flow of over A$200 million to Saracen in FY-2021. Therefore, the deal is looking like an excellent move for the company thus far, given that it will pay back the mine in roughly five years, based on the A$1.1 billion acquisition price.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to the company's Carosue Dam Mine, it was also a strong quarter, with quarterly gold production of 49,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,308/oz [US$837/oz]. Despite a minor drop-off in production from fiscal Q2, quarterly gold production continues to trend up, and this is expected to continue going forward, given the current 3.2 million tonne per annum expansion plan for the mine. Saracen noted that commissioning would likely be delayed until March 2021 due to COVID-19 related impacts, given that the new mill is coming from China, and the mill motor is coming from France. However, despite a minor change in the target date for commissioning, the mine delivered A$20.1 million in net mine cash flow for the quarter, and quarterly production should move up to above 60,000 ounces per quarter beginning in fiscal Q3 2021.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, at the company's Thunderbox Mine, Saracen had an absolutely incredible quarter, with all-in sustaining costs continuing to trend lower and production growing further to hit a quarterly record of 50,100 ounces. All-in sustaining costs for the mine came in at A$682/oz [US$436/oz]. These costs are nearly unheard of in the industry, and almost on par with Fosterville type costs, one of the highest-grade gold mines in operation currently owned by Kirkland Lake (KL). The Thunderbox mill processed ore at an average grade of 2.40 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q3 2020, with gold recovery rates up 160 basis points sequentially to 95.6%. These solid results contributed to net mine cash flow for fiscal Q3 of A$64.3 million after growth capital spend of A$20.2 million in the quarter. This may go down as one of the greatest acquisitions of the past decade in Australia, given that Saracen scooped up the project for just A$23 million in 2014 while gold (GLD) was in a bear market.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Between rising gold prices and a record quarter out of Thunderbox, it is not surprising that net mine cash flow has catapulted higher in fiscal Q3, to a new record of A$140.3 million. This represents massive growth from the trailing-twelve-month average of A$46.7 million, mostly helped by the Super Pit acquisition and higher gold prices. The good news is that Saracen is less affected than most other miners when it comes to the COVID-19 situation, as the company continues to focus on building large ore stockpiles, with 1.7 million ounces of ore stockpiles as of March 31. Therefore, if some of the company's workers are affected, or we do see partial shutdowns or reduced operations, it is possible that Saracen could still continue to mine stockpiles and be in better shape than most other producers if things do escalate for the worse in relation to COVID-19.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Data)

At this point, you're probably wondering how highly leveraged Saracen is, as the company just came off of a A$1.1 billion deal in order to grow production through acquisition. Amazingly, the company has a better balance sheet than most intermediate gold miners, with a net debt position of just A$20 million to finish fiscal Q3 2020. The company's current cash and cash equivalent position sits at A$340 million, with A$360 million in debt. At the current rate of net mine cash flow, it is likely that Saracen will end FY-2020 with a net cash position of A$25 million or better. Therefore, for investors skittish of miners that are highly leveraged, Saracen is one of the few with a gorgeous balance sheet considering its aggressive stance as of late on production growth.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the fact that Saracen believes it can produce 600,000 ounces of gold in FY-2021, the company is on track to grow production at a low double-digit pace next year, assuming the company ends FY-2020 with 520,000 to 535,000 ounces of annual gold production. Therefore, this spike in net mine cash flow is likely to be sustained and even improved upon going forward. Given that Saracen Mineral has industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of below US$750/oz, a solid growth profile, and a team that continues to beat guidance consistently, I see the company as one of the top-10 most attractive miners in the gold sector currently. While I would not be in a rush to chase the stock above US$3.00, I would view any 20% plus pullbacks towards the US$2.40 level as buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.