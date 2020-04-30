Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte: Why This Wide-Moat Business Is Worth Considering

I look forward to building a position in OMA now that it is severely sold off thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, for its great economics, growth prospect, and excellent management.

The market has neither priced in its passenger mix dominated by domestic flyers nor the potential benefits the Monterrey metropolitan would reap from post-pandemic reshoring and USMCA.

The company has been efficiently managed, as seen in improving margins and high rates of return on equity and invested capital.

seekingalpha.com/article/4077733-why-building-another-airport-actually-benefits-beijing-capital-international-airport

Worldwide, there are only approximately 17 publicly traded airport operators (Fig. 1). As I stated in a recent article, commercial airport operators usually have great economics because they are monopolistic businesses. Thanks to the combination of their rarity and attractive economics, airport operators are bid up in bull markets to a high valuation level that is out of reach for value investors. Only in extraordinary circumstances, e.g., recessions or adverse exogenous events, can they be bought at an adequate margin of safety (see here).

Fig. 1. Publicly listed airport operators in the world. Note Macquarie now goes by Sydney Airport Holdings. Source.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to a worldwide lockdown, which has decimated air travel. It is no wonder that airport operators are sold off severely. So this public health crisis may have finally made airport operators cheap enough to warrant an entry. However, a successful investment operation requires more than being “fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful”. There are a number of subtle questions to be answered before we venture into any airport operator. Firstly, does the chosen airport operator possess the characteristics of a high-quality business in terms of economics? Secondly, will its economics be permanently damaged by the coronavirus pandemic? Thirdly, for how much longer may airport throughput continue to decline, and by what time can we expect it to return to the pre-coronavirus levels?

In this article, let's have an under-the-hook look at Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., aka, OMA (OMAB). This follows my recent articles on the Beijing International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) and Beijing Daxing International Airport, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASR), and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (PAC).

OMA: An overview of the business

In February 1998, the Mexican government issued the Investment Guidelines for the Opening of Investment in the Mexican Airport System, taking steps to privatize 35 of 58 main airports, including 13 airports in OMA.

In 2000, the Mexican government sold a 15% equity interest in OMA to SETA for MXN 864,055,578, or US$76 million (see here).

SETA is 99.9% owned by Controladora de Operaciones de Infraestructura, S.A. de C.V., better known as CONOISA. The remaining 0.01% is owned by ICA Infraestructura, S.A. de C.V., also a subsidiary of CONOISA. CONOISA is a subsidiary of ICA Tenedora, S.A. de C.V., aka, ICATEN, one of the largest engineering, procurement, and construction companies in Mexico, controlled by the Quintana Kawage family.

On November 29, 2006, the Mexican government sold 48.02% of the outstanding capital stock through an IPO in the U.S. and Mexico, raising US$432.2 million, with remaining shares sold subsequently, which results in the current shareholding structure of OMA as shown in Fig. 2.

Fig. 2. The shareholding structure of OMA. Source.

OMA airports. OMA holds the concessions (50 years until 2048, extendable for up to 50 additional years) to operate, manage, and develop 13 international airports in central and northern Mexico, including the Monterrey International Airport, the fourth-busiest airport in Mexico following Mexico City, Cancún, and Guadalajara and the busiest in northern Mexico (Fig. 3). The Monterrey metropolitan, aka the “Sultan of the North”, ranks second in industrial production in Mexico, thanks to its hosting numerous domestic and international businesses.

Fig. 3. Airports operated by OMA, including metropolitan airport Monterrey (aka, MTY), tourist-oriented airports Acapulco (or ACA), Mazatlán (or MZT) and Zihuatanejo (or ZIH), regional airports Culiacan (or CUL), Chihuahua (or CUU), Durango (or DGO), San Luis Potosi (or SLP), Tampico (or TAM), Torreón (or TRC), and Zacatecas (or ZCL), and border airports Juarez City (or CJS) and Reynosa (or REX). Source.

Competition. Excluding the ACA, MZT and ZIH airports servicing tourist destinations, which compete against alternative vacation destinations in the country (such as Cancún, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta) and abroad (such as Florida, the Caribbean, and Central America), the remaining 10 airports are currently the only major airports in the geographic areas that they serve and generally do not face meaningful competition.

Revenue sources. OMA derives revenue from aeronautical services and non-aeronautical services, which contributed approximately 2/3rd and 1/3rd of the total revenue, respectively.

The aeronautical services, all subject to the maximum rate regulations, include passenger charges on departing passengers, aircraft landing fees, aircraft parking, boarding and unloading charges, fees for passenger jetway/aero-car usage, and airport security charges.

Non-regulated revenue is derived from commercial services, the so-called diversification programs, and complimentary services:

OMA earns rent from commercial services operating in the airports, including restaurants, retailers and duty-free, parking lots, car rentals, advertising space, and VIP lounges. OMA is being paid by a telecom provider for the telephone and internet services at its airports. It also derives revenue from time-share marketing and hotel promotion, and takes a percentage cut on recorded revenue generated at financial service booths (such as forex, banking, and ATM).

OMA diversified into businesses adjacent to airport operations, such as air transportation-related hotels, freight logistics, an industrial park, and real estate.

It earns complementary revenue by levying access fees on third-party service providers, including ticket counter/office letting to airlines, ramp-handling and baggage-handling services, catering services, aircraft security, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and refueling. These access fees are regulated under the maximum-rate price regulation system and are determined for each third-party service provider based on a percentage of their total revenues.

Revenue growth

OMA grew total revenue from MXN (Mexican pesos) 1,286 million to 8,527 million in the 15 years from 2004 to 2019, at a CAGR of 13.4% (Fig. 4). This is rather impressive considering that the Mexican GDP expanded on average 4.21% per year on US$ PPP terms during this time.

Fig. 4. The total revenue, gross profit, and operating income of OMA. Source: TIKR.

There are two drivers of such impressive revenue growth:

Airport throughput. In 2004-2019, domestic terminal passengers rose at a CAGR of 6.8%. International passengers increased at 1.6%; note, on an international passenger, OMA typically charges 1.8X-2.3X more than a domestic passenger. Cargo units increased at a CAGR of 1.4%. Overall, the total workload units grew at 5.7% per year during this time (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Historical terminal passenger traffic and cargo unit data. Please note one cargo unit is 100 kg, or 220 pounds, of cargo, or equivalently one terminal passenger. Source: Laurentian Research based on OMA released information.

Pricing power. OMA was able to raise aeronautical revenue per workload unit from MXN 99.00 in 2004 to 238.28 in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0%. It raised the unregulated non-aeronautical revenue per terminal passenger from MXN 24.81 in 2004 to 78.56 in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0% (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Aeronautical revenue per workload unit (in blue) and non-aeronautical revenues per terminal passenger (in red) for OMA. Source: Laurentian Research based on OMA released information.

The company's ability to raise prices year in and year out gives it a particular resilience during recessions. For example, the 19.0% passenger decline from 2007 to 2009 was offset by the 21.0% rise in aeronautical revenue per workload unit and 25.7% increase in non-aeronautical revenue per terminal passenger (Fig. 5; Fig. 6). As a result, the total revenue ended up actually expanding by 33.7% in those two years (Fig. 4).

Margin improvements and profitability

From 2004 to 2010, the costs of service (or COGS, which consists primarily of labor, utilities, maintenance, and safety, security and insurance costs) increased at a CAGR of 22.8%, outstripping revenue expansion (at 12.3%) and resulting in the erosion of gross margin. However, since then, OMA managed to control cost expansion, slowing COGS expansion to 9.0% per year. As a result, gross margin has improved.

In 2010-2019, the selling, general & admin expenses (or SG&A) increased only at 5.5% per year and depreciation & amortization (or D&A) at 12.0%, leading to an accelerated growth of operating income at a CAGR of 23.6%. Operating margin improved from 28.0% in 2010 to 56.9% in 2019. During this time, net margin increased from 25.7% to 37.8% (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The evolving gross margin, operating margin, and net margin of OMA. Source: TIKR.

CapEx and free cash flow. Since 2010, OMA generated an increasing amount of cash flow from operations, which increased from MXN 482.5 million to 3,746.7 million, at a CAGR of 25.6% (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Cash flow from operations and capital expenditure of OMA. Source: TIKR.

On the other hand, after the 2006-2008 CapEx expansion, OMA entered a phase of relatively low CapEx, averaging only MXN 126.4 million per year between 2010 and 2019. Consequently, the company threw off an enormous amount of free cash flow, which rose from MXN 445.9 million in 2010 to MXN 3,659.4 million by 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 26.4%.

DuPont analysis and ROE. A DuPont analysis as given in Table 1 reveals what has been going right in the operations of OMA. From the late 2000s to 2019, the company improved net margin from the 20s to the upper 30s in percentage, doubled asset turnover from 0.25X to around 0.50X, and levered up the balance sheet. The end result is the ROE has increased from the upper single digits in percentage to more than 27%.

Table 1. A DuPont analysis of OMA. Source: Laurentian Research.

OMA boasts ROIC of 32.05%, versus a WACC of 10.35% (adjusted for what I consider to be a more appropriate beta of 0.78), suggesting respectable capital efficiency.

Risks

MDP capital spending cycle. The current cycle of the Master Development Program (aka MDP) is still ongoing, and details as to the new MDP beyond 2020 are yet to be released (Table 2). If Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico serve as guidance, capital spending may increase significantly in the 2021-2025 MDP cycle.

Table 2. Committed investments under the Master Development Programs by airport for 2016 through 2020 (upper), and ongoing projects (lower). Sources here and here.

However, it is worth noting that the runway capacity at OMA airports is considerably underutilized, while terminal capacity at four airports and one terminal at Monterrey is stretched thin (Table 3). It is worth mentioning investments in terminal expansion can drive the growth of commercial revenue.

Table 3. The air traffic movement capacity and terminal capacity by the airport. Note (1) Capacity is calculated based on the thirtieth hour of maximum activity during the year; (2) 2018 figures; (3) Air traffic movements per hour. Source.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic. OMA entered 2020 with a strong momentum of air traffic boom. The company reported a growth of 10.0% in passenger traffic for January 2020 and a 12.7% growth in passenger traffic for February 2020, after having posted a 7.4% growth for full-year 2019.

However, for March 2020, the company reported a whopping 32.6% decrease in passenger traffic as the coronavirus pandemic spread to Mexico (Table 4). I believe April 2020 may look even worse than March 2020, considering a national health emergency was not declared in Mexico until March 30, 2020 (Mexican language source). It is worth noting that OMA has the highest percentage of domestic flyers in the passenger mix among the three Mexican airport operators. Given domestic air travel is less impacted by the coronavirus pandemic than international, one may expect OMA's business to be less affected by and likely to recover faster from the public health crisis.

Table 4. March 2020 passenger traffic. Source.

The International Air Transport Association (aka, IATA) in its updated analysis of the revenue impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global air transport industry did predict a recovery "weakened by the impact of global recession on jobs and confidence", but it also envisions industry capacity in domestic and international markets to recover from a decline of 65% in the 2Q2020 to a decline of 10% in the 4Q2020, which is a substantial improvement.

For investors in search of an opportunity of new entry, it would be too late to act if we wait for the air traffic to fully recover to the pre-coronavirus level, because the airport operator stocks are expected to strengthen well before that full recovery. To build a position between now and the end of the year, we need the confidence that air travel will begin to recover from the trough in the next three quarters, which is supported by the IATA's analysis as well as empirical evidence as discussed below.

Historically, airport traffic continued to decline for 6-10 months after an exogenous shock hit before a recovery. It is thus possible that throughput at OMA airports may continue to decline until the 2020 Christmas holiday season. Thereafter, airport traffic is expected to recover to the February 2020 level by April 2022, if the H1N1 epidemic of 2009 is of any referencing value (Fig. 9; see here)

.

Fig. 9. Evolution of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste airport throughput in relation to exogenous events, including the 9/11 in 2001, Hurricane Wilma in October 2005 and the H1N1 epidemic in May 2009. Source.

Management. Major shareholder CONOISA has substantial skin in the game, holding 14.5% of OMA between its BB and B shares (Fig. 2). The management has held the outstanding shares essentially constant, sparing shareholders equity dilution and paying increasing dividends which currently yield 6.53%.

The management was able to significantly enhance operational efficiency and improve margins. Rates of return suggest appreciable improvement in the efficiency of capital allocation.

Valuation

For such a bona fide cash cow, whose profitability is protected by a wide economic moat, the market currently prices it at a P/E multiple of 9.89 or an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.89, both near historical lows. Comparing those multiples to what OMA used to capture - the peak EV/EBITDA of 19.70 and a P/E of 32.74 - the market seems to assume serious and permanent damage to profitability has been inflicted upon OMA by the coronavirus pandemic, which appears to be overly pessimistic as discussed above.

Given its durable competitive advantage, I firmly believe OMA will come out of this public health crisis in solid shape. The 32.6% decline in passenger traffic as seen in March 2020 is indeed terrible and may continue for some time. However, the pandemic will subside, people will come out of fear and fly again, and OMA will resume growth eventually, especially considering Mexico is still in a secular air travel boom. The precise pace of Mexican air travel recovery is highly uncertain, however, investors will at least be paid 6.53%-yielding dividends to wait for the outcome.

I believe the market has not priced in any of the possible beneficial effects the Mexican economy, especially the Monterrey metropolitan, will enjoy as a consequence of the post-pandemic reshoring of U.S. manufacturing from China to North America and of the implementation of the USMCA trade agreement.

Investor takeaways

OMA is a toll-bridge type of business whose competitive advantage is protected by a government-sanctioned monopoly that will last until 2048 and possibly beyond. The pricing power ensuing from the monopoly gives OMA extremely high profitability in good times and exceptional resilience during crises. In my opinion, OMA is among the best that Corporate Mexico has offered to American investors.

The greatest risk in association with OMA is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the next MDP cycle that is yet to start in 2021, when CapEx may increase substantially. It is highly uncertain when the airport traffic will begin to recover after the hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

OMA stock dropped by some 60% within a month from the recent peak, making it an exceptional value. In the last couple of weeks, it appears to have found a foothold around the $25 levels (Fig. 10). I look forward to significantly adding to my starter position in OMA in the next few months, amidst volatility thanks to uncertainties in Mexican air travel in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and uninspiring quarterly earnings reports.

Fig. 10. Stock chart of OMA. Source.

If you like the article above, you should follow Laurentian Research to get real-time alerts to his future articles. For a limited time, Laurentian Research offers his real-time followers a special discount for subscribing to The Natural Resources Hub, a top-ranked Marketplace service that covers the natural resource sector as well as wide-moat businesses. Send a DM to Laurentian Research today to secure that special deal before it is gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.