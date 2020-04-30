RSX: No Reason To Buy

According to the most conservative estimates, in April Russian industry will fall by 20%.

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which include publicly traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but have at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: VanEck

Analysis

According to the latest official data, in March, the Russian retail turnover growth rate jumped to 5.6% YOY:

This fantastic result was quite expected. In the face of the impending crisis, citizens were trying to create food reserves. In addition, the weakening ruble accelerated the purchase of imported consumer goods. In any case, the phase of increased demand has already ended, and in the future, this indicator will decrease significantly.

Now let's look at the industrial production of Russia.

In the last month, the growth rate of industrial production in Russia fell to 0.3% YoY, which has been one of the worst results since December 2017:

The structure of the index has recorded a decrease in the growth rates of practically all components. The growth rate of the mining industry, the basis of the Russian economy, was negative:

But one should not assume that Russia's industry will not decline in the future. And here, we should pay attention to a few points.

The Russian government has introduced strict quarantine measures since April. And according to the most conservative estimates, in April industry will fall by 20%. If the measures are extended until the end of May, the fall will be even greater. In addition, from May 1, Russia begins to reduce oil production in accordance with the terms of the OPEC++ deal. Thus, given the considerable decline in oil prices, in the near future, a significant slowdown in the Russian economy is inevitable. And I have no confidence that the market has already reflected this.

But there is another side to the story. All over the world, quarantine measures have hit small businesses the hardest. In Russia, the bulk of GDP is produced by industrial enterprises. Therefore, when the epidemic is overcome, the Russian economy will relatively quickly return to its previous trend. But here, the main uncertainty is associated with the future price of oil.

Further, over the past fifteen months, there has been no real increase in the volume of construction in Russia. This is a real bad sign because construction is a marker of long-term confidence of businesses in stability:

According to the latest Markit research, the business activity in the Russian manufacturing industry dropped from 48.2 in February to 47.5 at the end of the first quarter:





A key factor behind the latest overall contraction was a solid decrease in production. Although a number of firms stated that greater competition and a general drop in client demand drove the decline, others linked the downturn to the impact of COVID-19 on business. Furthermore, the fall in output was the fastest since last November.

Bottom line

The Russian economy was not in good shape even before the current crisis. And in this case, the drop in the oil market has had a greater impact on the economy than quarantine measures. But in any case, to say that the Russian market has already experienced the worst is premature. Therefore, I do not expect a significant increase in the price of RSX in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.