Taubman Centers: Time To Take The Plunge

Filing of the proxy form on April 28 indicates both Simon and Taubman remain committed to the deal.

M&A Spreads Have Narrowed but Remain Attractive

If you’ve seen the flurry of merger arbitrage notes I have put out since March 22, then you may be curious to see how our scorecard is shaping up.

Whilst there has been a narrowing of spreads since the period of dislocation in mid-March, spreads still remain moderately attractive, particularly for complex or risky deals.

Deal Overview

As troublesome as the headwinds are for US malls, it is likely that Simon Property Group (SPG) will make good on its commitment to acquire Taubman Centers (TCO). A proxy form was filed on April 28 which represents an important milestone. The deal was originally announced on February 10, 2020. With the onset of the COVID-19 virus outbreak just weeks later, speculation was rife that Simon would renege on the deal. As a result, Taubman shares have traded at a persistently large discount to the offer price. This is understandable given the retail sector has been crushed as store traffic has dried up after US states imposed social distancing measures and ordered the closure of all but the most essential of retail outlets.

Risk-Reward is Favourable

Buying Taubman is uncomfortable. Fundamentally, the outlook for US shopping malls is fairly bleak. In the short term, retail malls face headwind from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has imposed social distancing measures and led to the closure of shopping malls throughout the United States. In the long term, there is ongoing disruption from e-commerce which is steadily capturing an ever-rising share of the profit pie.

The downside, in the event of a deal break, is tremendous. However, with a 16.7% return on offer for a 3-month duration investment, investors may be adequately compensated for the risks. To derive the fair value of Taubman the best comp is arguably Simon Property Group itself, which trades at 5x FFO (NTM). Taubman delivered $34.63 in FFO in 2019 which at a 5x multiple implies a fair value of $23.15. However, to be even more conservative, let us apply a haircut of 25% which leads to a value of $17.36.

The following equations lay out the calculation of upside, downside and probability of success in the merger situation. Note, I am forecasting the deal to be consummated by July 31, 2020, which means TCO shareholders will receive a quarterly dividend payment of $0.675 due in June.

Upside = acquisition price – current share price + dividends

= 52.50 – 45.00 + 0.675

= 8.175

Downside = current share price – unaffected share price

= 45.00 – 17.36

= 27.64

From these figures we can derive the market-implied probability of success:

Probability

of Success = Downside / (Upside + Downside)

= 27.64 / (8.175 + 27.64)

= 77.2%

There are many reasons why a deal can fall apart, so let us analyse such possibilities for Taubman/Simon:

Shareholders vote against deal

This is the least likely of risks. The Taubman family owns 29% of the outstanding shares and has indicated its willingness to sell 80% of the company to Simon and retain an approximate 10% interest. The Board recommends the offer. Shareholders are very unlikely to disagree with either the Board or the company’s founding family.

Simon pulls out

David Simon has pursued Taubman for several years and views the deal as highly strategic. Taubman holds ten of the most profitable malls in the US, including the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. ‘Pandemic’ is explicitly carved out of the Material Adverse Clause section of the purchase agreement. Hence, if Simon were to try and use the coronavirus as just cause for reneging on the deal, it would have to prove in a court of law that the virus has had a disproportionate impact on Taubman’s operating performance relative to peers. This would be extremely challenging to prove and there is no force majeure clause in the agreement that provides for an exit due to ‘unforeseeable circumstances.’

Regulators block deal

Again, this is unlikely. I do not expect the deal to fall foul of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Financing falls through

Simon has already raised the funding through debt capital and hence has sufficient liquidity to fund the $3.6 billion acquisition. There is no reliance on third party financing.

Summing up

Simon Property has the full support of its board and does not require a shareholder vote for the deal to be approved. With the strong support of the Taubman family and Simon securing the funds to pursue the transaction, there is a strong likelihood the deal will proceed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.